Google Announced Gemini-Powered Hands-Free Navigation In Maps For Pedestrians And Cyclists

Gemini in Navigation for pedestrians and cyclists enables users to receive ETA updates, check schedules, or even send messages without typing.

Users can access Gemini in Google Maps by tapping the Gemini icon in the Maps interface or using the ‘Hey Google’ hotword. (Image Credit: Google Blog)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : January 30, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST

Hyderabad: Google has announced that its AI model, Gemini, will now be available for hands-free navigation in Google Maps for walking and cycling routes. This update comes a few months after the app introduced Gemini-powered hands-free conversational driving experience.

The new update is designed to make user navigation safer and more interactive by removing the need to type while on the move. When exploring or navigating a new place, users can ask Gemini questions like: “OK Google, what neighbourhood am I in?” or “What are top-rated restaurants nearby?”, and the AI will recommend options based on their real-time location.

Google noted that cyclists can ask Gemini for Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) updates, check schedules, or even send messages without typing. The Mountain View-based tech giant mentions that Gemini navigation for walking and cycling is rolling out worldwide on iOS and Android devices.

How does this feature works

Users can access Gemini in Google Maps by tapping the Gemini icon in the Maps interface or using the ‘Hey Google’ hotword. The hands-free navigation is designed to reduce distractions while walking or cycling. Google says that Gemini can function as a personal tour guide, providing local recommendations, historical context and real-time updates.

The latest update to Google Maps underscores Google’s broader strategy to integrate Gemini AI into everyday experiences.

