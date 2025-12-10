Google Introduces AI Plus Plan In India With Access To Powerful Gemini AI Models And 200GB Space: Price, Features
The AI Plus plan is the third subscription tier, alongside the AI Pro and AI Ultra plans.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has launched a new subscription plan named Google AI Plus in India. This new subscription tier is designed to help users perform more tasks using Google’s powerful AI models and features to enhance their productivity and creativity for less money.
The AI Plus subscription tier is the most affordable AI plan from the tech giant in the country. It offers access to Gemini 3 Pro, Nano Banana Pro, and Flow features available in the Gemini app.
Google AI Plus: Price
The Google AI Plus plan is priced at Rs 399 per month in India. New users can get the subscription at Rs 199 per month for the first six months. It is worth noting that Plus users will be able to share their account with up to five family members, enabling more people to enjoy an upgraded Google experience with a single subscription plan.
The Google AI Plus subscription is the third plan, along with other higher plans: Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra.
The Google AI Pro plan is available for free for the first month, after which users will have to pay Rs 1,950 per month. Meanwhile, the AI Ultra subscription costs Rs 24,500 per month.
Google AI Plus: Features
With an AI Plus subscription, users can get access to the company’s most powerful AI model, Gemini 3 Pro, Deep Research, Nano Banana Pro for image generation, and limited access to Veo 3.1 Fast for video creation. The plan also includes access to the latest features, such as Flow and Whisk.
Users will be able to access NotebookLM and Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more. The plan also includes 200 monthly AI credits for a higher usage allowance on Flow and Whisk, and also provides 200GB of total storage for Photos, Drive, and Gmail.
The Google AI Plus plan directly competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go subscription, which is priced at Rs 399 per month. Although both plans offer similar functionalities, OpenAI’s Go subscription does not offer cloud storage to its users.
The OpenAI Go plan was launched in August this year in India. The users of this subscription are allowed an “Extended Access” to its most advanced GPT-5.1 AI model, along with higher usage limits for image generation, file uploads, and the data analysis tool. The ChatGPT Go plan is currently available for free in India.