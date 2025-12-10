ETV Bharat / technology

Google Introduces AI Plus Plan In India With Access To Powerful Gemini AI Models And 200GB Space: Price, Features

The Google AI Plus plan offers Gemini 3 Pro, Nano Banana Pro, and Flow features available in the Gemini app. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google has launched a new subscription plan named Google AI Plus in India. This new subscription tier is designed to help users perform more tasks using Google’s powerful AI models and features to enhance their productivity and creativity for less money.

The AI Plus subscription tier is the most affordable AI plan from the tech giant in the country. It offers access to Gemini 3 Pro, Nano Banana Pro, and Flow features available in the Gemini app.

Google AI Plus: Price

The Google AI Plus plan is priced at Rs 399 per month in India. New users can get the subscription at Rs 199 per month for the first six months. It is worth noting that Plus users will be able to share their account with up to five family members, enabling more people to enjoy an upgraded Google experience with a single subscription plan.

The Google AI Plus subscription is the third plan, along with other higher plans: Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra.

The Google AI Pro plan is available for free for the first month, after which users will have to pay Rs 1,950 per month. Meanwhile, the AI Ultra subscription costs Rs 24,500 per month.