ETV Bharat / technology

Google AI Mode Can Now Use Drive And Wallet For More Personal Answers

Personal Intelligence in AI Mode can connect Wallet, Drive, and the Gemini app. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Google has announced new ways for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mode in Search to give answers that feel more personal. On November 23, Monday, the company said Personal Intelligence will now connect to Google Drive, Google Wallet, and the Gemini app.

Personal Intelligence is designed to give answers that fit users' own lives. It does this by linking to a person's Google apps and using the information stored in them. It could already connect to Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Photos.

Why does Google have an advantage? With these additions, Google is making use of the large amount of user data already inside its own services. Many people rely on these apps every day. This gives Google a chance to offer a level of personal help that rival companies find hard to match. However, not everyone is comfortable with AI looking at their money or files. For this reason, the linking is optional. Users can also turn Personal Intelligence on or off whenever they wish. How will Wallet help? Google says that linking Wallet will help users track their money goals, cut everyday spending and get more from their credit card rewards. The tech giant also stressed that AI Mode can only read information from the accounts. It cannot move money or manage it in any way. How will Drive help? Important details about a project or a big decision are often spread across many documents and spreadsheets. Finding and joining them together takes time. When Drive is connected, AI can draw on those files to give more useful answers. Google gave one example: a plan for tax season that is made to fit the user's own situation.