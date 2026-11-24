Google AI Mode Can Now Use Drive And Wallet For More Personal Answers
Google is adding Drive, Wallet, and the Gemini app to AI Mode's Personal Intelligence. Links are optional and can be switched off at any time.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced new ways for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mode in Search to give answers that feel more personal. On November 23, Monday, the company said Personal Intelligence will now connect to Google Drive, Google Wallet, and the Gemini app.
Personal Intelligence is designed to give answers that fit users' own lives. It does this by linking to a person's Google apps and using the information stored in them. It could already connect to Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Photos.
Search is getting even more tailored with the ability to connect additional apps to Personal Intelligence — bringing context from your spending, documents, and chats for more personally relevant and helpful Search results. Starting to roll out today, you can opt in to securely connect Google Wallet to Personal Intelligence in AI Mode, with support for @GoogleDrive and the @GeminiApp following in the coming weeks.— Google (@Google) November 23, 2026
Why does Google have an advantage?
With these additions, Google is making use of the large amount of user data already inside its own services. Many people rely on these apps every day. This gives Google a chance to offer a level of personal help that rival companies find hard to match. However, not everyone is comfortable with AI looking at their money or files. For this reason, the linking is optional. Users can also turn Personal Intelligence on or off whenever they wish.
How will Wallet help?
Google says that linking Wallet will help users track their money goals, cut everyday spending and get more from their credit card rewards.
The tech giant also stressed that AI Mode can only read information from the accounts. It cannot move money or manage it in any way.
How will Drive help?
Important details about a project or a big decision are often spread across many documents and spreadsheets. Finding and joining them together takes time.
When Drive is connected, AI can draw on those files to give more useful answers. Google gave one example: a plan for tax season that is made to fit the user's own situation.
Sharing context with Gemini
Users will also be able to share context between the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search. If someone explores an idea in the Gemini app, they will not need to start again when they move to AI Mode, because it will already know the background. The same will work the other way round.
This would save time and make conversations with the AI feel smoother and less repetitive.
More control and clarity
Google also plans to make the system easier to understand. Soon, users will be able to see the context that AI Mode has used. A new 'Personalisation' icon will appear below responses, so people can check what shaped each answer.
This step may help build trust. When people can see why an answer looks the way it does, they can judge it better and change their settings if required.
Better answers in AI Overviews too
On the same day, Google said that users will begin to see more personally relevant responses in AI Overviews and AI Mode. These will be tailored to a person's recent search context, so the results should match what they have been looking for lately.
What it means for users?
The update shows how fast Google Search is changing. Instead of giving the same results to everyone, Google wants its AI to understand each person's needs. The trade-off is that users must decide how much of their data they are willing to share. With clear switches and visible context, Google says that choice stays with users.