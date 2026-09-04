Google Adds Voice-powered Features To Gmail, Docs, And Keep Notes
Google launches voice-powered tools in Gmail, Docs, and Keep Notes, letting users search inboxes, draft documents, and organise notes just by speaking.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has launched three new voice-powered feature across Gmail, Docs, and Keep Notes, allowing users to complete everyday tasks by simply speaking instead of typing. The update brings Gemini Audio models, first shown off ay Google's I/O event, fully into Workspace products this week.
These new tools allows users to search their inbox, draft documents, and jot down notes, all through natural conversation. Google says the goal is to make daily digital tasks feel faster and easier, whether someone is searching for information, organising their thoughts, or simply brainstorming ideas out loud.
Availability
All three features will begin roll out this week. Gmail Live and Keep Live are available for Google AI Plus, Pro, and ultra subscribers, while Docs Live is available for Pro and Ultra subscribers only. Google ha confirmed that all three tools will also become available soon for Google Workspace business customers.
Gmail Live
Gmail Live helps users to search their inbox by asking questions to Gemini rather than scrolling through emails manually. Instead of digging through long email threads, users can simply ask something like, "What's my flight's gate number?" or "What's happening at my kid's school this week?" Gmail Live then scans the inbox and gives a quick spoken answer, saving time for people who are busy or on the move.
Docs Live
Docs is designed to help users write documents by talking instead of typing. Rather than facing a blank page, users can speak their ideas out loud, and Docs Live will organise those thoughts into a structured document in real time.
Do more with just your voice across Gmail, Docs, and Keep.— Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) September 3, 2026
Whether you're searching your inbox, organizing notes, or brainstorming, you can now tackle daily tasks conversationally, all powered by our latest Gemini voice capabilities. Rolling out now.
Read all about it here:… pic.twitter.com/HOJMiZx6Xe
Google describes Docs Live as a thought partner that helps build a first draft more quickly. With the user's permission, it can also pull in useful details from Gmail, Drive, Chat, and the wider web to add context. Whether someone is rambling through ideas or brainstorming clearly, Docs Live helps shape those thoughts into an organised outline and adjusts the tone as needed.
Keep Live
Keep Live is built for quickly capturing ideas before they slip away. Users can simply talk through their thoughts, even in a messy or unstructured way, and Keep Live will process what is said in the background. It then turns these spoken thoughts into clear, organised notes and lists, without the user needing to type anything at all.