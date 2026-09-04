ETV Bharat / technology

Google Adds Voice-powered Features To Gmail, Docs, And Keep Notes

The Gmail Live, Keep Live, and Docs Live were initially showcased at the Google's I/O 2026 event. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Google has launched three new voice-powered feature across Gmail, Docs, and Keep Notes, allowing users to complete everyday tasks by simply speaking instead of typing. The update brings Gemini Audio models, first shown off ay Google's I/O event, fully into Workspace products this week. These new tools allows users to search their inbox, draft documents, and jot down notes, all through natural conversation. Google says the goal is to make daily digital tasks feel faster and easier, whether someone is searching for information, organising their thoughts, or simply brainstorming ideas out loud. Availability All three features will begin roll out this week. Gmail Live and Keep Live are available for Google AI Plus, Pro, and ultra subscribers, while Docs Live is available for Pro and Ultra subscribers only. Google ha confirmed that all three tools will also become available soon for Google Workspace business customers. Gmail Live