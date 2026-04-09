ETV Bharat / technology

Google Adds Crisis Support Features To Gemini, Announces $30 Million Funding For Mental Health Hotlines

Hyderabad: Google has announced the introduction of new Gemini AI upgrades designed to provide better access to crisis support. It also announced $30 million in funding to help global hotlines over the next three years, to help them scale their capacity to provide immediate and safe support for people in crisis.

Google says that Gemini will now respond in acute mental health situations as their clinical, engineering, and safety teams focus on prioritising human connection for users in distress, designing better responses, and avoiding confirming false beliefs.

As mental health issues impact over a billion people around the world, Google acknowledges that the use of AI tools can pose new challenges. However, it also believes that responsible AI can play a positive role in people's mental well-being as they improve and more people use it as part of their daily lives.

As part of Gemini's mental health update, Google says that it will better connect people with the right information, resources, and human support at the right time. "When a conversation might signal a user may need information about mental health, Gemini will surface a redesigned 'Help is available' module — developed with clinical experts — to provide more effective and immediate connections to care," Google said in a blog post.