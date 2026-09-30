God Of War Laufey Pre-Orders Open Ahead Of Feb Launch, New Gameplay Details Also Revealed
First announced in June, God of War Laufey follows the story of Faye in the afterlife, which runs parallel to the 2018 GOW title.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: God of War Laufey is set to release on February 16, 2027, on PlayStation 5 consoles. The game started taking pre-orders on Tuesday.
Ahead of the launch, Santa Monica Studio revealed new screenshots and gameplay footage of faye's combat in addition to details about the pre-order bonus and contents of the Digital Deluxe Edition.
First announced in June this year, God of War Laufey features the story of Kratos' wife Faye (also known as Laufey) in the afterlife. Running parallel to the 2018 God of War reboot, the new title takes players on an adventure in a fight against gods as Faye discovers that the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and her son Atreus are now at risk.
The game costs Rs 4,999 for the standard edition and Rs 5,599 for the Digital Deluxe Edition.
|God of War Laufey: Pre-order bonus and Digital Deluxe Edition
Those who pre-order God of War Laufey before the scheduled launch next year will receive the Last Wish Armour Set, Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance (cosmetic), and in-game resource pack.
The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game comes with the following:
- Dark Alchemy Armour Set
- Dark Alchemy Blade
- Dark Alchemy Bow Scales
- Dark Alchemy Catalyst
- In-Game Resource Pack
- Digital Mini Artbook
- Official God of War Laufey Digital Soundtrack
|God of War Laufey: New Gameplay Details
Faye’s Serpent Bow: An enchanted bow that can shift forms rapidly, allowing for versatile combat. It offers full and half aim experience:
- Precision Mode: Full-aim for precise shots that can impair enemies and set up melee hits. Allows charging of up to five arrows for a powerful volley.
- Hip-fire Mode: Half-aim for a mobile stance for unleashing clusters of arrows at close range.
Weapon Customisation: The Serpent Bow can be customised for arrows and scales, as well as an option to enhance skills using skills.
- Arrow Types: Faye can utilise various arrow types to enhance her combat style, including rapid-fire and explosive arrows.
- Serpent Scales: The bow can be equipped with different Scales that alter its appearance and playstyle, including perks from the Digital Deluxe Edition.
- Unlockable Skills: Faye can expand the capabilities of her bow through skills.
Character Customisation: Faye's character can be customised with different armour options that provide gameplay perks, stats, and unique aesthetics. Customizable elements include:
- Blade: Customisable element of Faye’s sword.
- Scales: Customisable element of Faye’s Serpent Bow.
- Catalyst: Artefacts that channel magic, offering various effects.