ETV Bharat / technology

God Of War Laufey Pre-Orders Open Ahead Of Feb Launch, New Gameplay Details Also Revealed

Hyderabad: God of War Laufey is set to release on February 16, 2027, on PlayStation 5 consoles. The game started taking pre-orders on Tuesday.

Ahead of the launch, Santa Monica Studio revealed new screenshots and gameplay footage of faye's combat in addition to details about the pre-order bonus and contents of the Digital Deluxe Edition.

First announced in June this year, God of War Laufey features the story of Kratos' wife Faye (also known as Laufey) in the afterlife. Running parallel to the 2018 God of War reboot, the new title takes players on an adventure in a fight against gods as Faye discovers that the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and her son Atreus are now at risk.

The game costs Rs 4,999 for the standard edition and Rs 5,599 for the Digital Deluxe Edition.