God of War Laufey Launch Dalayed By 3 Months As Dev Seeks More Time To Put Finishing Touches

"Since the reveal of God of War Laufey in June, we've been deeply grateful to see so much excitement for Faye's journey through the Everywhen. We don't take for granted the trust placed in our studio to make an extraordinary experience worthy of the passion and dedication of our fans.

With this in mind, we've made the decision to delay God of War Laufey's release to May 20th, 2027.

We will make the most of each moment until then by putting in the finishing touches and pushing the game to its fullest potential.

On behalf of everyone on the team, we appreciate your patience and we'll be back to share more updates soon!"