God of War Laufey Launch Dalayed By 3 Months As Dev Seeks More Time To Put Finishing Touches
First announced in June, God of War Laufey follows the story of Kratos' wife Faye in the afterlife of the gods.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Santa Monica Studio has announced an update regarding the release date of God of War Laufey, which is not pleasant for the fans of the gaming franchise. The next mainline GOW title has been delayed by three months, pushing the date back to May 20, 2027.
In a statement, Santa Monica Studio said that the extra time will allow them to put in the "finishing touches" and push the game to its "fullest potential". It said:
"Since the reveal of God of War Laufey in June, we've been deeply grateful to see so much excitement for Faye's journey through the Everywhen. We don't take for granted the trust placed in our studio to make an extraordinary experience worthy of the passion and dedication of our fans.
With this in mind, we've made the decision to delay God of War Laufey's release to May 20th, 2027.
We will make the most of each moment until then by putting in the finishing touches and pushing the game to its fullest potential.
On behalf of everyone on the team, we appreciate your patience and we'll be back to share more updates soon!"
First announced in June this year, God of War Laufey was originally set to launch on February 16, 2027, on PlayStation 5.
The game follows Faye (also known as Laufey), the late wife of GOW's long-time protagonist Kratos, in the afterlife known as Everywhen. Running parallel to the 2018 God of War story where Kratos gets intertwined with Norse mythology, the upcoming title takes players on an adventure in a fight against gods as Faye discovers that the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and her son Atreus are now at risk.
God of War Laufey costs Rs 4,999 for the standard edition and Rs 5,599 for the Digital Deluxe Edition.
The game started taking pre-orders in September, with the developer sharing a new gameplay trailer revealing key mechanics and the combat system as well. Faye's armour and weapons can be customised in the game, including her sword and the Serpent Bow. The bow can be customised for arrows and scales, with the option to enhance skills and shift forms for precision mode or hip-fire mode.
Pre-ordering the title grants the Last Wish Armour Set, Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance (cosmetic), and an in-game resource pack.