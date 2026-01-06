ETV Bharat / technology

Global Tech Companies, Start-Ups Showcase Breakthrough Innovations in AI, Robotics At CES 2026

Las Vegas: Breakthrough innovations in AI, robotics, mobility and health tech changing how humans live, work and connect will take centre-stage as top global companies and start-ups gather here for the world's largest technology event.

CES 2026, the world’s most powerful technology event produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), will kickstart Tuesday and run through January 9. The event will bring together global companies, startups, industry executives and government leaders to “experience the next-generation of tech that will solve global challenges."

Vice President and Show Director, CES John Kelley told a group of reporters from around the world here that CES is a platform “where innovation doesn't just get announced, it gets tested, debated, challenged, discussed and advanced. It's where startups meet with global brands, where policy meets possibility.” Kelley said CES 2026 will showcase “breakthroughs that change how we live, work, move and connect.”

Consumer Technology Association Executive Chair and CEO Gary Shapiro said the CES week “is about ideas becoming real.”“CES 2026 is where innovators show up – to connect, forge partnerships, and do business on a global scale...This is an exciting time for innovation and CES 2026 will have the latest tech in AI, robotics, digital health, mobility, enterprise, energy, immersive entertainment, accessibility, and more.” CTA President Kinsey Fabrizio said that this year’s edition of CES is all about momentum across industries and across borders.

The biggest names in technology such as global brands AMD, BMW, John Deere, Lenovo, LG, Qualcomm, Samsung as well as start-ups from around the world will be showcasing their cutting-edge technology and solutions. Thousands of innovators and companies will highlight their product offerings across “artificial intelligence, robotics, health and immersive entertainment, mobility and manufacturing, enterprise and energy and so many other amazing categories of tech,” she said, adding that "we see AI transform every industry."