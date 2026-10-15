ETV Bharat / technology

Global Smartphone Market Hits Record Low In 14 Years Amid Memory Shortage, Samsung Retains Lead

Hyderabad: Global smartphone shipments fell 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2026, marking their lowest Q3 level since 2012 due to a memory chip shortage that constrained supply for most Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and pushed up prices, reported market intelligence and research firm Counterpoint Research.

“Q3 was the second successive quarter to take the full brunt of the memory crisis. The extreme memory shortage is pushing the smartphone market into a more selective phase, reshaping OEM strategies and even consumer behaviour," said Shilpi Jain, a senior analyst at Counterpoint.

According to the research firm, the market saw a widening gap between premium and price-sensitive segments. While premium demand remained resilient, higher device prices put greater pressure on affordability.

Commenting further, the analyst said that rising smartphone costs are pushing consumers to hold on to their devices longer than estimated, increasingly considering refurbished devices and prioritising higher-value devices. Meanwhile, OEMs are adjusting portfolios, pricing, and market strategies to protect profitability, she added.

Samsung retained its market leader position in Q3 2026, with its share increasing to 23 per cent, even after registering a 3 per cent YoY decline in shipments—driven by better-than-competitive positioning in securing shipments and robust early demand for its Z8 foldable series, led by the Z Fold8. According to Counterpoint, the company's focus on higher ASPs and revenue growth supported stronger value growth despite lower shipment volumes.

Global Smartphone Market Share: Q3 2025 vs Q3 2026 (Credits: Counterpoint Research)

Apple held the second position with its market share crossing the 20 per cent mark for the first time in any Q3. Despite a YoY decline in shipments, Apple's share reached 22 per cent in Q3 2026. According to the firm, the volume decline was largely driven by the absence of a base iPhone 18, which resulted in a smaller launch-month channel fill than the full iPhone 17 lineup last year. However, this caused the iPhone 18 Pro models to experience a stronger launch than their predecessors, particularly in China and India. Meanwhile, sustained momentum from the iPhone 17 series helped offset a higher shipment decline.

Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo held the same rankings as last year, at third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively. However, all three of them witnessed a decline in market share, with Xiaomi dropping from 14 per cent to 12 per cent, Oppo declining from 12 per cent to 9 per cent, and Vivo registering a drop from 9 per cent to 8 per cent.

"The outlook for the remainder of 2026 remains challenging, with OEMs increasingly prioritising profitability over shipment volumes amid elevated component costs and weaker affordability," Counterpoint Research said.

"Production cuts, tighter portfolios, and greater focus on premium devices are likely to continue, while price-sensitive segments face further pressure from higher device prices and limited availability of components," it added. "A meaningful recovery in overall volumes is unlikely until component costs and supply conditions improve."