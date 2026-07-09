Global PC Shipments Drop 4.9% In Q2 2026 As Memory Shortage Hits, Apple Posts 10.1% Growth: Report
Global PC shipments fell 4.9 per cent in Q2 2026 due to a memory chip shortage, with Apple posting the strongest growth among top vendors.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Global personal computer shipments fell 4.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, according to a report from the International Data Corporation (IDC). This is due to a persistent memory chip shortage disrupted the market. Lenovo retained the top spot with 24.4 per cent market share, followed by HP, Dell and Apple, with Apple recording the strongest growth among the top five.
Shipments fall for the first time in nine quarters
IDC's report shows global PC shipments dropped to 68.2 million units in Q2 2026, marking the first decline after nine straight quarters of growth. The memory chip shortage has been identified as the primary cause, with vendors having pulled inventory forward as far as possible to cope with the crunch. Ongoing storage component shortages and geopolitical tensions have also added pressure on the market.
Brand-wise performance
Lenovo led the market with a 24.4 per cent share, despite a 2.1 per cent YoY decline in shipments. HP followed in second place with 19.1 per cent share, though its shipments fell 9 per cent YoY. Dell held third position with 13.6 per cent share, registering a 5 per cent YoY decline.
Apple was the standout performer, climbing to fourth position with 9.9 per cent market share and posting 10.1 per cent YoY growth, the only major gain among the top four vendors. Asus rounded out the top five with a 7.4 per cent share and marginal 0.2 per cent growth.
MacBook Neo is Apple's secret for market share growth
Jitesh Ubrani, research director for consumer devices at IDC on Apple's performance said, the tech giant's share gain coincided with the launch of the MacBook Neo. Although, Apple did raise prices in line with the broader market, it remains well positioned against rivals facing similar cost pressures.
IDC does not expect market conditions to improve before early 2028. Ubrani said worsening macro conditions and a memory shortage that isn't expected to ease until early 2028 mean another round of inventory pull-forward is unlikely, pointing to a sharp slowdown in growth rates during the second half of 2026. He added that vendors are bracing for further price hikes into 2027, with channels already flagging concerns about elevated inventory at higher price points.