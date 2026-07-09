ETV Bharat / technology

Global PC Shipments Drop 4.9% In Q2 2026 As Memory Shortage Hits, Apple Posts 10.1% Growth: Report

Hyderabad: Global personal computer shipments fell 4.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, according to a report from the International Data Corporation (IDC). This is due to a persistent memory chip shortage disrupted the market. Lenovo retained the top spot with 24.4 per cent market share, followed by HP, Dell and Apple, with Apple recording the strongest growth among the top five.

Shipments fall for the first time in nine quarters

IDC's report shows global PC shipments dropped to 68.2 million units in Q2 2026, marking the first decline after nine straight quarters of growth. The memory chip shortage has been identified as the primary cause, with vendors having pulled inventory forward as far as possible to cope with the crunch. Ongoing storage component shortages and geopolitical tensions have also added pressure on the market.

Brand-wise performance

Lenovo led the market with a 24.4 per cent share, despite a 2.1 per cent YoY decline in shipments. HP followed in second place with 19.1 per cent share, though its shipments fell 9 per cent YoY. Dell held third position with 13.6 per cent share, registering a 5 per cent YoY decline.