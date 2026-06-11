Global Data Centre Energy Demand Jump 26% In 2026, AI Servers Set To Dominate By 2027: Gartner
AI growth now hinges on power supply, making data centre energy security the key battleground for scaling and protecting margins, said Gartner’s Linglan Wang.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: It would not be a stretch to call data centres the lungs of artificial intelligence, continuously ingesting and processing raw data to fuel AI models. As tech giants continue to invest heavily in the advancement of AI, the need for data centres continues to rise in tandem. This rise, in turn, is pushing the electricity demand through the roof.
A Gartner study projects the global electricity demand to jump 26.4 per cent in 2026, with consumption rising to 565 terawatt hours (TWh), up from 447TWh in 2025.
The report attributed the estimated surge in consumption to compute‑intensive artificial intelligence workloads pushing power needs to unprecedented levels. It said that data centre power demand will reach 132 gigawatts in 2026, up from 104 gigawatts in 2025, with projections of 290 gigawatts by 2030, which reflects the unprecedented scale and pace of GenAI boosting demand.
“AI capacity is now constrained by power availability, making data centre power security the new battleground for scaling and protecting margins in the global AI race,” said Linglan Wang, director analyst at Gartner.
As per the report, AI-focused servers are driving a sharp rise in data centre electricity use. By 2026, they’re expected to consume 31 per cent of all data centre power, and by 2027, their usage will surpass traditional servers, it added. With total data centre demand projected to exceed 1,200 TWh by 2030, existing power grids won’t be able to keep up, creating supply shortages that will affect every data centre operator.
“Infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders must prioritise efficiency upgrades and secure grid access. They also need to invest in high-efficiency cooling systems and edge computing to mitigate power constraints and ensure sustainable, scalable growth,” said Wang, adding that cooling and other infrastructure needs are also rising sharply at 22.6 per cent in 2026, and 24.6 per cent in 2027.
A United Nations report warns that by 2030, AI’s energy use could double, consuming 3 per cent of global electricity, reaching 945 TWh, while emitting as much carbon as the UK, and using more cooling water than the world’s annual drinking supply. The report also estimates that it could reach between 700 TWh and 1700 TWh by 2035, depending on adoption and efficiency.