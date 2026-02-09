ETV Bharat / technology

Glacial Lakes Surge Above 30,000 Across High Mountain Asia, Raising Flood Risks: IIT Roorkee Study

Hyderabad: The number of glacial lakes across High Mountain Asia (HMA) has reportedly experienced a sharp rise over the years, escalating the dangers of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). A new study, led by IIT Roorkee researchers, used a new automated satellite-based mapping method to report 31,698 glacial lakes across HMA, covering an area of around 2,240 km, highlighting both the growing count and expanding area of high-altitude lakes in one of the world’s most climate-sensitive regions.

The region hosts the world’s highest concentration of high-altitude lakes and has witnessed an increase in glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in recent decades. According to the new analysis, most lakes are located between 4,000 and 5,400 metres above sea level, with the Eastern Himalayas accounting for the largest share of total glacial lake area.

Map showing the distribution of glacial lakes across different regions of HMA, divided into 1° × 1° grid cells. The size of each circle indicates the total area of glacial lakes within a grid cell, while the color represents the number of individual lakes in that cell. (IIT Roorkee/ Ravindra Kumar and Saurabh Vijay)

Beyond overall area growth, the study, published in Scientific Reports, highlights a surge in lake formation, particularly smaller ones that emerge rapidly as glaciers retreat and fragment.