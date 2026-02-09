ETV Bharat / technology

Glacial Lakes Surge Above 30,000 Across High Mountain Asia, Raising Flood Risks: IIT Roorkee Study

IIT researchers mapped 31,698 glacial lakes across High Mountain Asia, including nearly 5,500 in the Himalaya.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : February 9, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The number of glacial lakes across High Mountain Asia (HMA) has reportedly experienced a sharp rise over the years, escalating the dangers of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). A new study, led by IIT Roorkee researchers, used a new automated satellite-based mapping method to report 31,698 glacial lakes across HMA, covering an area of around 2,240 km, highlighting both the growing count and expanding area of high-altitude lakes in one of the world’s most climate-sensitive regions.

The region hosts the world’s highest concentration of high-altitude lakes and has witnessed an increase in glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in recent decades. According to the new analysis, most lakes are located between 4,000 and 5,400 metres above sea level, with the Eastern Himalayas accounting for the largest share of total glacial lake area.

Map showing the distribution of glacial lakes across different regions of HMA, divided into 1° × 1° grid cells. The size of each circle indicates the total area of glacial lakes within a grid cell, while the color represents the number of individual lakes in that cell.
Map showing the distribution of glacial lakes across different regions of HMA, divided into 1° × 1° grid cells. The size of each circle indicates the total area of glacial lakes within a grid cell, while the color represents the number of individual lakes in that cell. (IIT Roorkee/ Ravindra Kumar and Saurabh Vijay)

Beyond overall area growth, the study, published in Scientific Reports, highlights a surge in lake formation, particularly smaller ones that emerge rapidly as glaciers retreat and fragment.

Ravindra Kumar (PhD student) and Professor Saurabh Vijay from the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Roorkee combined open-source satellite data from Landsat-8, Sentinel-1, Sentinel-2 and the Copernicus Digital Elevation Model (DEM) to produce a comprehensive and fully automated inventory of glacial lakes across HMA.

Trends in Glacial Lake Area Changes across 1°×1° grids and regional variations in the HMA: Each circle represents a 1°×1° grid, with the size of the circle indicating the total absolute change in glacial lake area between 2016-17 and 2022-24. The color gradient shows the direction of change (expansion or shrinkage). Regional patterns across the HMA are highlighted in grayscale.
Trends in Glacial Lake Area Changes across 1°×1° grids and regional variations in the HMA: Each circle represents a 1°×1° grid, with the size of the circle indicating the total absolute change in glacial lake area between 2016-17 and 2022-24. The color gradient shows the direction of change (expansion or shrinkage). Regional patterns across the HMA are highlighted in grayscale. (IIT Roorkee/ Ravindra Kumar and Saurabh Vijay)

They said that their automated approach is better than previous methodologies in data integration, accuracy, and completeness, which can be utilised for routine updating of glacial lakes in HMA and elsewhere.

The researchers claim that their method achieved over 96 per cent accuracy in identifying lakes between 20,000 and 100,000 square metres, and successfully delineated all lakes larger than 100,000 square metres.

Location map showing 15 RGI 7.0 subregions in High Mountain Asia. The base layer shows mean temperature during warm months (June to November) of the year 2020 and buffered extent from glaciers in which glacial lake boundaries are mapped in this study. The blue boxes show the study sites for detection accuracy assessment.
Location map showing 15 RGI 7.0 subregions in High Mountain Asia. The base layer shows mean temperature during warm months (June to November) of the year 2020 and buffered extent from glaciers in which glacial lake boundaries are mapped in this study. The blue boxes show the study sites for detection accuracy assessment. (IIT Roorkee/ Ravindra Kumar and Saurabh Vijay)

They applied the method to two observation periods—2016 to 2017 and 2022 to 2024, enabling analysis of changes in lake area and spatial distribution patterns. Across HMA subregions, the Qilian Shan region showed the highest expansion rate of 22.5 per cent, while the Pamir region showed the least change at 2.9 per cent. As a whole, the glacial lake area increased by 5.5 per cent over the period, alongside a rising lake count.

The increasing number of lakes, especially small and medium-sized ones, can heighten flood risks as these water bodies may coalesce, expand rapidly or become unstable. Continuous, high-resolution monitoring is therefore essential for assessing hazards and planning early-warning systems.

Also Read: What Lies Beneath Antarctica's Ice? Scientists Map The Frozen Continent's Hidden World

TAGGED:

GLACIAL LAKE
IIT ROORKEE
HIMALAYAN TSUNAMI
HIMALAYAN FLOODS
GLACIAL LAKE SURGE IN HIMALAYAS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.