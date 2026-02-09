Glacial Lakes Surge Above 30,000 Across High Mountain Asia, Raising Flood Risks: IIT Roorkee Study
IIT researchers mapped 31,698 glacial lakes across High Mountain Asia, including nearly 5,500 in the Himalaya.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: The number of glacial lakes across High Mountain Asia (HMA) has reportedly experienced a sharp rise over the years, escalating the dangers of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). A new study, led by IIT Roorkee researchers, used a new automated satellite-based mapping method to report 31,698 glacial lakes across HMA, covering an area of around 2,240 km, highlighting both the growing count and expanding area of high-altitude lakes in one of the world’s most climate-sensitive regions.
The region hosts the world’s highest concentration of high-altitude lakes and has witnessed an increase in glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in recent decades. According to the new analysis, most lakes are located between 4,000 and 5,400 metres above sea level, with the Eastern Himalayas accounting for the largest share of total glacial lake area.
Beyond overall area growth, the study, published in Scientific Reports, highlights a surge in lake formation, particularly smaller ones that emerge rapidly as glaciers retreat and fragment.
Ravindra Kumar (PhD student) and Professor Saurabh Vijay from the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Roorkee combined open-source satellite data from Landsat-8, Sentinel-1, Sentinel-2 and the Copernicus Digital Elevation Model (DEM) to produce a comprehensive and fully automated inventory of glacial lakes across HMA.
They said that their automated approach is better than previous methodologies in data integration, accuracy, and completeness, which can be utilised for routine updating of glacial lakes in HMA and elsewhere.
The researchers claim that their method achieved over 96 per cent accuracy in identifying lakes between 20,000 and 100,000 square metres, and successfully delineated all lakes larger than 100,000 square metres.
They applied the method to two observation periods—2016 to 2017 and 2022 to 2024, enabling analysis of changes in lake area and spatial distribution patterns. Across HMA subregions, the Qilian Shan region showed the highest expansion rate of 22.5 per cent, while the Pamir region showed the least change at 2.9 per cent. As a whole, the glacial lake area increased by 5.5 per cent over the period, alongside a rising lake count.
The increasing number of lakes, especially small and medium-sized ones, can heighten flood risks as these water bodies may coalesce, expand rapidly or become unstable. Continuous, high-resolution monitoring is therefore essential for assessing hazards and planning early-warning systems.