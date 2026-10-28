ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Genie 4 - The AI That Builds And Runs Entire Worlds In Real Time

Genie 4 is currently available in research preview for trusted testers. ( Image Credit: Google DeepMind )

Hyderabad: Google has launched Genie 4, a powerful new Artificial Intelligence (AI) model that can build and run entire virtual worlds in real time. It does not just create images or videos; it simulates living, breathing environments where things move, sounds play, and characters speak, all at the same time.

Genie 4 marks a significant step in DeepMind's AI research. For the unversed, DeepMind is Google's AI wing that handles the development and research of this technology.

Google describes Genie 4 as a world model. This means that it does not simply show the user a scene — it runs it, moment by moment, responding to whatever they do next. Availability Currently, Genie 4 is in research preview for trusted testers. Google is gathering feedback before a wider release. The first consumer access will come through Google AI Ultra plans via Project Genie, with early developer access through the Gemini API and Google AI Studio. A public waitlist is now open. How does Genie 4 work? Genie 4 is built on Google's Gemini family of AI models. Gemini Omni handles how the world looks and behaves, grounding the simulation in real-world appearance and physics. Other Gemini models handle reasoning, keeping track of what is happening in the scene and making sure events unfold in a logical, believable way. Together, they allow Genie 4 to do something genuinely new, which is to simulate what happens next.