ETV Bharat / technology

Gemini To Host CapCut's Image And Video Editing Tools, But Indian Users May Miss Out

CapCut has neither revealed what the interface would look like nor what level of editing capabilities would be made available to the users through Gemini. Additionally, there is no launch date for the feature. CapCut, however, mentions that it is "just the beginning", hinting at more collaborative functionalities for Gemini users.

In a post on X, CapCut said, "As creative workflows become more connected and seamless, we believe the future of creation will be more conversational, intuitive, and intelligently integrated across tools and experiences."

Hyderabad: Popular video editing application CapCut has announced that it is partnering with Gemini to let users edit images and videos directly within the Gemini app using CapCut's creative and editing tools.

Google recently partnered with multiple platforms, including Canva, Instacart, and OpenTable, to host them inside Gemini. The CapCut integration appears to be part of the same drive, helping Google's AI chatbot compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT, which already hosts multiple platforms at its disposal.

Notably, CapCut itself has hosted AI editing features since last year and already hosts Google's Nano Banana image models and Veo video models on its platform, allowing its users on app and web to generate and edit images and videos.

This is also not the first time CapCut will be featured inside a Google product. Last year, Google Photos' recap featured a shortcut to 'edit with CapCut', allowing users to export the images and videos to the app with exclusive Google Photos templates. However, the prompt was missing for Indian users since the CapCut application is permanently banned in the country.

CapCut is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, which is also the creator of TikTok. Back in 2020, the Indian government imposed a ban on CapCut, TikTok, and dozens of other Chinese applications, citing national security and data privacy concerns following border clashes with China. The apps were restricted under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act after being labelled a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

This means the Gemini x CapCut partnership, which will bring CapCut tools inside Gemini, may not work for users in India. Creators in the country may have to look elsewhere to access AI editing tools or the advanced transition and masking capabilities of CapCut. Luckily, there are several alternatives available for the application, which include InShot, InVideo AI, and Canva.