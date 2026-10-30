Google Gemini Gets New Upgrades: Edit Files In Chat, Free Textbooks, Audio Recording And Interactive Explorations
Google rolled out several new Gemini upgrades, letting users edit files in chat, access free textbooks, use a live audio recorder, and explore topics interactively.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has introduced several updates to its Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, making it more useful for students, professionals, and everyday users alike. The changes span the main Gemini app, Gemini Notebook, and Google Sheets — and together they represent one of the most practical rounds of improvements the platform has seen to date.
Edit files directly inside Gemini
One of the most useful additions is the ability to create, preview, and edit files directly inside the Gemini chat interface. Previously, users had to generate a file, download it, open it in a separate application, make changes, and then re-upload it. This process is now gone.
Users can now create PDFs, Google Docs, Google Sheets, slide decks, Markdown files, plain text files, and code files — all within Gemini itself.
PDFs can be previewed and edited on both web and mobile. The other formats currently work on the web version only, with mobile support expected to follow. The feature is available in all languages that the Gemini app already supports.
Editing is flexible and straightforward. Users can open a file in full-screen mode and directly type changes. They can highlight a section of text and ask Gemini a question about it. Users can simply tell Gemini what to change.
This saves time for those users who regularly create reports, presentations, or spreadsheets.
Gemini Notebook adds a live audio recorder on Android and iOS
Google has rolled out a live audio recording feature for the Gemini Notebook mobile app on both Android and iOS.
The new built-in voice recorder allows users to capture up to one hour of live audio directly from their phone. The feature is designed primarily for recording lectures, team meetings, and interviews. It removes the need to use a separate recording app and then manually import files later.
🚨 MAJOR MOBILE FEATURE 🚨 You can now record up to 1 hour of live audio directly in the mobile app. Capture lectures, team meetings, or your latest mad scientist rants and instantly use them as sources. Pro tip: Combine your live audio recordings with photos of your handwritten notes to create the ultimate personalized workspace— Gemini Notebook (@Gemini_Notebook) October 27, 2026
The recorder can be accessed through the microphone icon on the Gemini Notebook app's homepage. Tapping it there creates a brand-new notebook for the recording. Alternatively, users can access the same microphone icon within the Sources tab of an existing notebook to add the recording to a project they are already working on.
Once the recording is complete, the audio is automatically uploaded to Google's servers. Gemini Notebook then generates a written transcript and produces a source guide — a summary of the recorded content — making it easy to review key points without replaying the entire recording.
Free textbooks in Gemini Notebook
Google has also expanded Gemini Notebook with a library of free textbooks that students can add directly to their notebooks.
Until now, users could only bring in books they had purchased through Google Play Books. The new update opens access to hundreds of course textbooks at no cost. The library includes publishers such as OpenStax, Open Textbook Library, and S Chand Publishing, covering a wide range of subjects across the United States (US) and India.
☎️ Calling all students: You can now access hundreds of textbooks directly in Notebook, for no charge. From publishers like S Chand Publishing, OpenStax, and Open Textbook Library— browse, select and upload them as sources to ace all of your upcoming exams (no more excuses, ok?) https://t.co/0mzweVIycJ— Gemini Notebook (@Gemini_Notebook) October 29, 2026
Once a textbook is added, Gemini Notebook draws all of its answers directly from that source. Every response comes with inline citations and links back to the original page, so students can verify information and trace it to the exact source with a single tap.
Beyond answering questions, students can use the textbook as a starting point to generate study guides, practice questions, and flashcards tailored to specific chapters. Whether the subject is mathematics, science, history, or another field entirely, the textbook becomes an active study tool rather than a passive reference.
Immersive explorations bring topics to life visually
Google has also introduced a library of immersive explorations inside the Gemini app, a visual, interactive way to learn about complex topics layer by layer.
Whether it is tracing trade routes along the Silk Road, looking inside a jet engine or understanding the physics of lightning, each exploration unfolds into a series of interactive layers with guided explanations. Users can tap into any layer to go deeper, moving from a broad overview right down to molecules and atoms.
The feature is currently available on both web and mobile in English, Hindi, Indonesian, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and simplified Chinese, with more languages planned. Audio narration is also coming soon, allowing users to listen as they move through each layer rather than just reading.