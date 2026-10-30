ETV Bharat / technology

Google Gemini Gets New Upgrades: Edit Files In Chat, Free Textbooks, Audio Recording And Interactive Explorations

Hyderabad: Google has introduced several updates to its Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, making it more useful for students, professionals, and everyday users alike. The changes span the main Gemini app, Gemini Notebook, and Google Sheets — and together they represent one of the most practical rounds of improvements the platform has seen to date.

One of the most useful additions is the ability to create, preview, and edit files directly inside the Gemini chat interface. Previously, users had to generate a file, download it, open it in a separate application, make changes, and then re-upload it. This process is now gone.

Users can now create PDFs, Google Docs, Google Sheets, slide decks, Markdown files, plain text files, and code files — all within Gemini itself.

PDFs can be previewed and edited on both web and mobile. The other formats currently work on the web version only, with mobile support expected to follow. The feature is available in all languages that the Gemini app already supports.

Editing is flexible and straightforward. Users can open a file in full-screen mode and directly type changes. They can highlight a section of text and ask Gemini a question about it. Users can simply tell Gemini what to change.

This saves time for those users who regularly create reports, presentations, or spreadsheets.

Gemini Notebook adds a live audio recorder on Android and iOS

Google has rolled out a live audio recording feature for the Gemini Notebook mobile app on both Android and iOS.

The new built-in voice recorder allows users to capture up to one hour of live audio directly from their phone. The feature is designed primarily for recording lectures, team meetings, and interviews. It removes the need to use a separate recording app and then manually import files later.

The recorder can be accessed through the microphone icon on the Gemini Notebook app's homepage. Tapping it there creates a brand-new notebook for the recording. Alternatively, users can access the same microphone icon within the Sources tab of an existing notebook to add the recording to a project they are already working on.