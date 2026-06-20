ETV Bharat / technology

Gemini Live Gets Memory Feature, Will Now Recall Past Conversations

Memories feature of Gemini Live is currently live for users in the US in English language. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google has rolled out a memory feature for Gemini Live, allowing its Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant's voice mode to recall details from previous conversations. This eliminates the need for users to repeat information every time they interact with it.

With the help of this update, if a user previously shared details about their diet, family, or work with Gemini Live, the assistant will retain that information for future conversations. This addresses a common frustration with AI chatbots, which typically require users to repeatedly provide context before receiving relevant answers.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the update was confirmed via a Google support page, which stated that Gemini Live now has access to memories from past chats, as well as information from select connected apps. Currently, the feature is limited to users in the US and is available only in English. Google has yet to confirm when or whether this feature will expand to other countries and languages.

Bridging the gap between text and voice