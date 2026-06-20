Gemini Live Gets Memory Feature, Will Now Recall Past Conversations
Google has added a memory feature to Gemini Live's voice mode, letting the AI assistant recall past conversations and reducing repetitive user input.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has rolled out a memory feature for Gemini Live, allowing its Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant's voice mode to recall details from previous conversations. This eliminates the need for users to repeat information every time they interact with it.
With the help of this update, if a user previously shared details about their diet, family, or work with Gemini Live, the assistant will retain that information for future conversations. This addresses a common frustration with AI chatbots, which typically require users to repeatedly provide context before receiving relevant answers.
According to a report by 9to5Google, the update was confirmed via a Google support page, which stated that Gemini Live now has access to memories from past chats, as well as information from select connected apps. Currently, the feature is limited to users in the US and is available only in English. Google has yet to confirm when or whether this feature will expand to other countries and languages.
Bridging the gap between text and voice
Interestingly, the Memories feature has been part of Gemini's text-based chat interface for over a year, but it had not previously extended to the live, voice mode. This created an inconsistency, where the assistant behaved differently depending on whether users typed or spoke to it. The latest update largely closes that gap, bringing voice mode in line with the text experience.
The report also noted that the Personal Intelligence settings page on Android still lists the Memories feature for Gemini Live as "Coming Soon", despite the rollout already reaching some users. This suggests Google is introducing the feature in phases rather than all at once.
Notably, ChatGPT's voice mode already offers a similar memory capability, and Gemini Live's update appears to close that competitive gap. If Google follows the rollout pattern seen with previous updates, both the feature's availability and supported languages are expected to expand in the coming months.
For now, users outside the US, or those who prefer languages other than English, will need to wait before they can benefit from Gemini Live remembering their past conversations.