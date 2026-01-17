ETV Bharat / technology

Personal Intelligence: You Can Now Feed Your Emails And Photos To Gemini, But Is your Data Safe?

Gemini just got personal, but is your data safe? ( Image Credits: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Google has announced Personal Intelligence, allowing users to personalise their Gemini experience by connecting their Google apps to the AI. Users can choose to give Gemini access to Gmail, Search, Google Photos, and YouTube accounts, allowing it to offer retrieve specific details for context and provide related answers. The option to connect Google Workspace apps (Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Docs, Google Drive, Google Keep, and Google Tasks) and YouTube to Gemini AI was already available on the web, but the performance in our testing wasn't up to the mark. Google says that the new Personal Intelligence experience offers new, more personalised experiences previously unavailable in Gemini through Connected Apps. Personal Intelligence: Capabilities and usecases Josh Woodward, VP at Google Labs, shared in a blog post that using Personal Intelligence has simplified his daily life. When he needed tyre info for his minivan, Gemini not only found the specs but also suggested options based on past road trips and pulled ratings and prices. It even retrieved his license plate from a photo and identified the van’s trim via Gmail. He added that Gemini has been great for personalised recommendations—recently helping plan a spring break trip by avoiding tourist traps and suggesting a scenic train ride and games tailored to his family’s interests. Gemini uses data from Connected Apps to personalise responses (Image Credits: Google Blog) What about privacy and safety? While Personal Intelligence has the potential to make Gemini, as Google calls it, more personal, proactive and powerful, connecting your personal information and app data to an AI assistant raises obvious privacy concerns. Google, however, argues that Personal Intelligence is secure. "Our goal is to improve your experience while keeping your data secure and under your control. Built with privacy in mind, Gemini doesn’t train directly on your Gmail inbox or Google Photos library. We train on limited info, like specific prompts in Gemini and the model’s responses, to improve functionality over time," Woodward says. Personal Intelligence is turned off by default, allowing users to decide exactly which apps they want to connect to Gemini. It accesses your data only when enabled, and also lets users know from which app it fetched the personal data for added context or to furnish specific information. Google says that since the data already lives at Google, users don't need to send it elsewhere to start personalising their experience. Also read: Apple Partners With Google To Help Power Its Apple Intelligence Features, Including New Siri