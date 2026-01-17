Personal Intelligence: You Can Now Feed Your Emails And Photos To Gemini, But Is your Data Safe?
Google has launched Personal Intelligence, enabling Gemini AI to access user data from Google apps for more personalised, context-aware assistance.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced Personal Intelligence, allowing users to personalise their Gemini experience by connecting their Google apps to the AI. Users can choose to give Gemini access to Gmail, Search, Google Photos, and YouTube accounts, allowing it to offer retrieve specific details for context and provide related answers.
The option to connect Google Workspace apps (Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Docs, Google Drive, Google Keep, and Google Tasks) and YouTube to Gemini AI was already available on the web, but the performance in our testing wasn't up to the mark. Google says that the new Personal Intelligence experience offers new, more personalised experiences previously unavailable in Gemini through Connected Apps.
Personal Intelligence: Capabilities and usecases
Josh Woodward, VP at Google Labs, shared in a blog post that using Personal Intelligence has simplified his daily life. When he needed tyre info for his minivan, Gemini not only found the specs but also suggested options based on past road trips and pulled ratings and prices. It even retrieved his license plate from a photo and identified the van’s trim via Gmail. He added that Gemini has been great for personalised recommendations—recently helping plan a spring break trip by avoiding tourist traps and suggesting a scenic train ride and games tailored to his family’s interests.
What about privacy and safety?
While Personal Intelligence has the potential to make Gemini, as Google calls it, more personal, proactive and powerful, connecting your personal information and app data to an AI assistant raises obvious privacy concerns. Google, however, argues that Personal Intelligence is secure.
"Our goal is to improve your experience while keeping your data secure and under your control. Built with privacy in mind, Gemini doesn’t train directly on your Gmail inbox or Google Photos library. We train on limited info, like specific prompts in Gemini and the model’s responses, to improve functionality over time," Woodward says.
Personal Intelligence is turned off by default, allowing users to decide exactly which apps they want to connect to Gemini. It accesses your data only when enabled, and also lets users know from which app it fetched the personal data for added context or to furnish specific information. Google says that since the data already lives at Google, users don't need to send it elsewhere to start personalising their experience.
The tech giant says that it has set guardrails for sensitive topics, so that Gemini "aims to avoid" making proactive assumptions about sensitive data like a user's health, though it will discuss this data if the user asks. Giving the example of the minivan query, Woodward explains that his photos of the road trip weren't directly used to train the model but are referenced to deliver the reply.
"We train the model with things like my specific prompts and responses, only after taking steps to filter or obfuscate personal data from the conversation I have with Gemini. In short, we don't train our systems to learn your license plate number; we train them to understand that when you ask for one, we can locate it," he adds.
What data is used: Google's support page for Personal Intelligence and Connected Apps explains what data from connected Google apps and the Google Account is used to enable the feature. The page reveals that data shared by your Connected Apps includes things like saved data from Search services and YouTube, emails, files, events, photos, videos, and location info (from your IP address, device, and content), as well as insights drawn from them.
"Data shared may relate to topics you find sensitive, like race, religion, and health, or confidential info," Google's support page says. Furthermore, the tech giant says that "data from Connected Apps is used and human-reviewed" per the Gemini Apps Privacy Notice.
How your data is used: For Personal Intelligence, the data from Connected Apps will be used to create personal insights about the user, their relationships, and the people and things in their world. "For example, depending on your settings, your Google Photos data is used to infer your interests, relationships to people in your photos, and where you've been, including by associating your face with corresponding location data and timestamps," Google says.
"This data is also used to do things for you, like look up your info or add items to your grocery list, and to improve Google services, including training generative AI," it adds.
Google explains that Gemini shares data from Connected Apps with other services when required, for instance, like when it uses Maps to give you directions. Google says that it uses the data as per the Google Privacy Policy, but if you use Gemini to interact with third-party services, they process your data according to their own privacy policies.
How to get Personal Intelligence with Connected Apps
The Personal Intelligence feature is launching as a beta in the US to eligible Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers. Once enabled, it works across the web, Android, and iOS. Google plans to roll out the feature to more countries and to the free tier as well. It is available only for personal Google accounts, and will also be available in AI Mode in Search soon.
Eligible users will get an invitation to try Personal Intelligence on the home screen of Gemini. Alternatively, users can turn it on by heading over to Gemini Settings, selecting Personal Intelligence, and choosing apps to connect.
Google says that the experience is still being refined and may produce errors or overly personalised responses by making incorrect assumptions. It may misinterpret context or emotional nuances—like assuming personal preferences based on patterns in photos. Users can correct these misunderstandings directly. Google is working to improve these areas and has provided more details in a methodology paper. The tech giant is also encouraging users to provide feedback, especially when inaccuracies occur.