ETV Bharat / technology

Gemini App Can Now Identify AI Deepfake Videos: Here's How To Use

These new tools are developed to curb Deepfakes and misinformation spread through the internet. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Google DeepMind, the tech giant’s AI research wing, has integrated the SynthID Detection Tool in the Gemini app, allowing users to detect AI deepfake videos generated using Google's video generation tools like Veo and Flow. Earlier, this tool existed on a dedicated portal, allowing users to check for an invisible watermark known as SynthID in text, audio, video, and images, generated by Google's AI models. Now, the tool is part of the Gemini app and accessible to everyone. With this, Google aims to provide users with greater transparency by distinguishing between human-made and AI-generated content, reducing confusion and curbing misinformation. New Content Transparency Tools To determine whether content is human-made or AI-generated, users in the Gemini app can simply upload a video and ask if the image or video was generated using Google AI. Gemini will scan for the invisible SynthID watermark across both audio and visual tracks. Sythn ID helps Gemini to identify whether the content is AI-generated. Gemini then provides context for the verified content and specifies all AI elements generated using Google AI.