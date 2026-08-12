Google Gemini Surpasses 1 Billion Monthly Users, Becomes Company's Fastest-Growing Product
Gemini has surpassed 1 billion monthly users, making it Google’s 14th product to reach that milestone.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Gemini app has surpassed 1 billion monthly users, making it the fastest-growing Google product ever. It is also the 14th product from Google to hit this milestone, along with Search, Gmail, Android, Maps, Chrome, Play, and YouTube.
The milestone, which Google calculated based on how many people use the Gemini app across its ecosystem, is a major win for the company in the highly competitive AI space. However, it is not a surprise since the product is integrated in almost every Google service, including as an assistant on Android.
🍎Apple users are turning to Gemini— Josh Woodward (@joshwoodward) August 11, 2026
+ Over 100M+ active users on iOS
+ macOS power users prompt ~2x more frequently than other surfaces
Google first made Gemini available as an optional replacement for Google Assistant on Android smartphones in February 2024 alongside the launch of the Gemini mobile app. In March 2025, Google announced plans to transition all mobile users onto Gemini AI Assistant. Just recently, Google revealed its plan for a mandatory phased shutdown of the legacy Google Assistant on Android and Wear OS on September 4, 2026, shifting all users to Gemini.
1B+ people are now using @Geminiapp every month to spark new ideas and get things done. It’s our fastest growing product ever, and our 14th to hit the 1B-user mark.— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 11, 2026
Kudos to @JoshWoodward & the entire Gemini team, and thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with us -… pic.twitter.com/sSWrULX4Qn
An AI-enabled assistant adds more capabilities to Android, and it appears to be changing the way people now use their Android smartphones. Gemini can automate actions across 40+ apps, including the ones used for booking rides and reserving tables. According to Google, users' daily interactions are now audio-centric, with 63 per cent of users talking directly to Gemini, including more “voice only” users.
📷Gemini in the physical world— Josh Woodward (@joshwoodward) August 11, 2026
+ 1 out of 5 Gemini Live interactions go beyond voice
+ People are using live camera feeds and screen sharing for real-time problem-solving
+ Really popular with DIY’ers and students
People are also utilising live camera feeds and screen sharing with Gemini for real-time problem-solving. According to the tech giant, one in five Gemini Live interactions go beyond voice and are popular with DIYers and students. School students are said to be the ones who are uploading the most on Gemini, with 38 per cent of school requests including an attachment. Gemini is also reportedly generating over 150 million images every day, with small businesses utilising the tool to create marketing materials.
🖼️ Small businesses love Gemini’s creative features— Josh Woodward (@joshwoodward) August 11, 2026
+ Gemini now generates 150M+ images every day
+ Gemini lets you do images, video, and audio in one place
+ SMBs love Gemini for making marketing materials
Beyond the Google ecosystem, Gemini is also popular among iPhone users, as the app has over 100 million active Gemini users on iOS.
The milestone for Gemini comes after a major reshuffle of its AI division. Demis Hassabis, who won a Nobel Prize in chemistry, recently stepped back from the day-to-day management of Google DeepMind, the lab that designs the Gemini models. He was promoted to Chair of DeepMind as well as the Chief Scientist of Google's parent company Alphabet.