ETV Bharat / technology

Google Gemini Surpasses 1 Billion Monthly Users, Becomes Company's Fastest-Growing Product

Hyderabad: The Gemini app has surpassed 1 billion monthly users, making it the fastest-growing Google product ever. It is also the 14th product from Google to hit this milestone, along with Search, Gmail, Android, Maps, Chrome, Play, and YouTube.

The milestone, which Google calculated based on how many people use the Gemini app across its ecosystem, is a major win for the company in the highly competitive AI space. However, it is not a surprise since the product is integrated in almost every Google service, including as an assistant on Android.

Google first made Gemini available as an optional replacement for Google Assistant on Android smartphones in February 2024 alongside the launch of the Gemini mobile app. In March 2025, Google announced plans to transition all mobile users onto Gemini AI Assistant. Just recently, Google revealed its plan for a mandatory phased shutdown of the legacy Google Assistant on Android and Wear OS on September 4, 2026, shifting all users to Gemini.