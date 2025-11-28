Gemini AI Begins Replacing Google Assistant For Navigation Modes In Maps: Report
The report states that users can now voice command Gemini to direct navigation, find and search places, and access apps.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 10:56 AM IST
Hyderabad: Google recently announced that Gemini, its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, would replace Google Assistant in Maps. This transition is finally said to be taking place. According to 9to5Google’s report, Gemini is now available to users in Google Maps and will soon be integrated into Google Lens as well.
The four-colour microphone symbol in the top right corner of the Maps, which previously allowed Google Assistant to show directions, has been replaced with Gemini. The microphone symbol has been replaced with Gemini’s spark sign in blue, rather than the gradient design, says the report.
Gemini works when a user accesses any form of navigation, including public, transport, walking, cycling, or driving. They can simply say “Hey Google” to activate the AI assistant.
Here are the commands that can be directly used while speaking to Gemini in Maps, according to 9to5Google’s report:
Basic navigation commands
- Navigate home
- Stop navigation
- Add stop
- Mute guidance
- Avoid tolls
- Show alternative routes
Basic route commands
- What’s my next turn?
- When will I arrive?
- What’s the weather like at my destination?
- What’s my next stop?
Search and Place commands
- Find me a cafe near my destination that serves
- What’s the most popular dish on the menu?
- When does (Place Name) close?
The report states that users can also give a voice prompt involving multiple steps. For instance:
“Is there a budget-friendly restaurant with vegan options along my route, something within a couple miles? … What’s parking like there?” Followed by, “OK, let’s go there.” You can even ask “Oh, by the way, can you also add a calendar event for soccer practice tomorrow for 5 p.m.?”
Users can also report issues to Gemini that are encountered during a journey, such as:
- There’s traffic on the road.
- There’s construction up ahead.
- There’s a car breakdown that’s causing congestion.
9to5Google’s report mentions that Gemini in Maps offers a complete AI assistant experience, allowing access to users’ apps or extensions. The commands include:
- “Summarise my latest emails”
- “When’s my next meeting?
- ”Play music with Spotify”
In a blog post, Google mentioned that Gemini for Maps would be rolled out on Android and iOS within a few weeks.