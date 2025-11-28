ETV Bharat / technology

Gemini AI Begins Replacing Google Assistant For Navigation Modes In Maps: Report

Hyderabad: Google recently announced that Gemini, its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, would replace Google Assistant in Maps. This transition is finally said to be taking place. According to 9to5Google’s report, Gemini is now available to users in Google Maps and will soon be integrated into Google Lens as well.

The four-colour microphone symbol in the top right corner of the Maps, which previously allowed Google Assistant to show directions, has been replaced with Gemini. The microphone symbol has been replaced with Gemini’s spark sign in blue, rather than the gradient design, says the report.

Gemini works when a user accesses any form of navigation, including public, transport, walking, cycling, or driving. They can simply say “Hey Google” to activate the AI assistant.

Here are the commands that can be directly used while speaking to Gemini in Maps, according to 9to5Google’s report:

Basic navigation commands