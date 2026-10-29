ETV Bharat / technology

Google Unveils Gemini 4 Carbon, Its Latest Powerful And Cybersecurity-Focused AI Model

Gemini 4 Carbon is priced at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Google DeepMind has announced Gemini 4 Carbon, its newest and most capable Artificial Intelligence (AI) model. It is built for complex engineering tasks and advanced cybersecurity work. Google describes Carbon as the strongest model the company has ever released, which already tops global AI benchmarks.

Gemini 4 Carbon is priced at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, which is the same introductory pricing as Argon. Cached input tokens are available at 95 per cent off the standard input price.

The model is currently being rolled out first to a select group of cybersecurity professionals. Access will expand gradually through Google's Fairwind Programme before becoming available to developers, businesses, and everyday users in the coming weeks.

What makes Gemini 4 Carbon different?

Carbon is the direct successor to Gemini 4 Argon, which launched just two weeks earlier. Despite the short gap, the new model represents a significant step forward. It ranks first on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index v5.0, scoring 59 — placing it ahead of every other AI model currently assessed on that scale.

In other words, Carbon is faster, smarter, and more reliable than its predecessor, Argon, particularly when it comes to handling long, difficult tasks that require sustained effort over time.

SEC-bench Pro benchmarks (Image Credit: Google Blog)

Built for complex, long-running tasks

Google says Carbon is designed to operate on harder and long-horizon engineering problems. It is built to conduct sustained agentic workflows. The tech giant's internal teams have reported that the model can run continuously for days, pushing through dead ends to fix tricky bugs buried deep within large codebases.

Carbon has been improved across coding, scientific tasks, full-stack web development, and multimodal understanding, meaning it can handle text, images, and other types of data together.