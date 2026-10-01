ETV Bharat / technology

Google Unveils Gemini 4 Argon, Deep-Reasoning AI Model For Code And Cybersecurity

Google Gemini 4 Argon will be available at an introductory price of $2 per million input tokens. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google has announced its latest frontier Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, Gemini 4 Argon, which is being rolled out initially to a select group of trusted cybersecurity defenders through the company's Fairwind Programme.

According to Google, Argon has been built to sustain deep reasoning across long and complex tasks. The model is already changing how Google itself works, delivering strong performance in real-world software engineering, enterprise tasks such as legal and financial work, and cybersecurity defence. Pricing and rollout Gemini 4 Argon will launch at an introductory price of $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, with cached input tokens priced 95 per cent lower than standard input tokens. Google said releasing such a powerful model safely requires a careful, staged approach. The company is taking part in the United States (US) government's voluntary scheme for early access to new models, while slowly widening access to Argon. Gemini 4 Argon scores 68% on CWE-bench v1, which evaluates the model’s ability to remediate security vulnerabilities. (Image Credit: Google) Feedback from early testers will help Google refine safety measures before the model becomes available more widely to developers, businesses, and everyday users. Gemini 4 Argon already powers Google's own work Gemini 4 Argon is already being used internally at Google, with thousands of employees praising its ability in specialised coding tasks, deeper research and quality writing.