Google Unveils Gemini 4 Argon, Deep-Reasoning AI Model For Code And Cybersecurity
Google has launched Gemini 4 Argon, a powerful new AI model built for software engineering, legal and financial work, and cybersecurity defence.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced its latest frontier Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, Gemini 4 Argon, which is being rolled out initially to a select group of trusted cybersecurity defenders through the company's Fairwind Programme.
According to Google, Argon has been built to sustain deep reasoning across long and complex tasks. The model is already changing how Google itself works, delivering strong performance in real-world software engineering, enterprise tasks such as legal and financial work, and cybersecurity defence.
Introducing Gemini 4 Argon – our new frontier model.— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) September 30, 2026
It’s built for complex workflows across coding, enterprise knowledge work, and cybersecurity defense – rolling out today to a set of trusted testers through our Fairwind Program. pic.twitter.com/X8acOWJOSF
Pricing and rollout
Gemini 4 Argon will launch at an introductory price of $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, with cached input tokens priced 95 per cent lower than standard input tokens.
Google said releasing such a powerful model safely requires a careful, staged approach. The company is taking part in the United States (US) government's voluntary scheme for early access to new models, while slowly widening access to Argon.
Feedback from early testers will help Google refine safety measures before the model becomes available more widely to developers, businesses, and everyday users.
Gemini 4 Argon already powers Google's own work
Gemini 4 Argon is already being used internally at Google, with thousands of employees praising its ability in specialised coding tasks, deeper research and quality writing.
In one example, Argon helped quantum computing researchers improve the efficiency of key subroutines, beating previous benchmark results by 40 per cent within minutes. In another case, a team of Argon-powered agents analysed data across Google's global data centres and identified memory-saving improvements, freeing up more than 300 tebibyte (TiB) of memory, with total potential savings estimated between 500 TiB and 1 pebibyte (PiB).
Argon is also being used to help migrate large codebases from C and C++ to Rust, a safer programming language, across projects ranging from tens of thousands of lines of code to the 800,000-line Fushcia Zircon kernel. Due to the sensitivity of these systems, all such changes undergo thorough testing and review before being used in live systems.
A major boost in capability
To support more complex tasks, Google has significantly increased Argon's output limit to 1 million tokens, up from the previous limit of 64,000. This allows the model to reason more deeply and work through difficult problems in a single attempt.
Argon has also set new performance records in several benchmark tests. It leads in real-world software engineering tasks, as well as in the Vals Index, which measures the economic impact of AI across finance, coding, legal, and tax-related work. It also ranks first on Zapier's AutomationBench, which tests the ability to carry out full business tasks from start to finish, and performs strongly in tasks involving visual understanding, including analysing long videos.
Strength in cybersecurity
Google said Gemini 4 Argon has been specially trained to support cybersecurity defence, with the ability to independently find, confirm and fix serious software vulnerabilities. Trusted defenders and internal Google teams will be given access to a version of Argon without standard cyber restrictions, allowing full use of its defensive capabilities.
Cybersecurity firm Wiz is already using Argon as part of its Scan for Good initiative, which works to protect public infrastructure free of charge. In an early test, the model discovered a serious flaw in healthcare software used by hospitals worldwide, a risk that earlier AI models had failed to detect.
Stronger safe ty measures
Before releasing Argon more widely, Google said it is strengthening safeguards in four key areas:
- Preventing misuse for cyber or chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats
- Defending against prompt injection attacks, where hidden instructions attempt to hijack the model
- Monitoring the model's reasoning to catch any unintended behaviour.
- Improving the security of the systems used to test and train it.
Google said it is grateful to its early testers and cyber defenders, whose feedback will help refine the system. Wider access will begin with paid API customers and subscribers to Google AI Ultra, before expanding further to developers, enterprises and consumers.