ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Gemini 3.7 Flash With Better Coding Skills And Lower Price

Google says Gemini 3.7 Flash is the most capable version in the Flash AI model Series to date. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google has expanded its Flash artificial intelligence (AI) model Series, by launching Gemini 3.7 Flash. Said to be the most capable version in the Flash Series to date, the new AI model is the direct result of developer feedback and algorithmic innovations.

The company says the Gemini 3.7 Flash comes with substantial enhancements across software engineering, knowledge work, and web development workflows.

Notably, the new Flash model has been released just three weeks after the launch of the Gemini 3.6 Flash model, it's current predecessor. Google has made the Gemini 3.7 Flash model available in more than 160 countries from launch.

Gemini 3.7 Flash: Price

Google notes the starting price of Gemini 3.7 Flash is half the introductory price of the original 3.6 Flash's cost per million tokens. The new Flash model is priced at $0.75 per million input tokens and $3.75 per million output tokens until December 31, 2026. Starting January 1, 2027, Gemini 3.7 Flash will be priced at $1.50 per million input tokens and $7.50 per million output tokens.

Gemini 3.7 Flash: Who can use it and how?