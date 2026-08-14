Google Launches Gemini 3.7 Flash With Better Coding Skills And Lower Price
Google has released Gemini 3.7 Flash, its latest AI model, promising better performance in coding and automation tasks compared to its predecessor, Gemini 3.6 Flash.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has expanded its Flash artificial intelligence (AI) model Series, by launching Gemini 3.7 Flash. Said to be the most capable version in the Flash Series to date, the new AI model is the direct result of developer feedback and algorithmic innovations.
The company says the Gemini 3.7 Flash comes with substantial enhancements across software engineering, knowledge work, and web development workflows.
Notably, the new Flash model has been released just three weeks after the launch of the Gemini 3.6 Flash model, it's current predecessor. Google has made the Gemini 3.7 Flash model available in more than 160 countries from launch.
Today we're introducing Gemini 3.7 Flash, our most intelligent workhorse model yet for coding and agents.— Google (@Google) August 13, 2026
This model brings substantial gains across software engineering, web development, and complex knowledge work.
Now through the end of the year, Gemini 3.7 Flash is available… pic.twitter.com/RSCBDipjKn
Gemini 3.7 Flash: Price
Google notes the starting price of Gemini 3.7 Flash is half the introductory price of the original 3.6 Flash's cost per million tokens. The new Flash model is priced at $0.75 per million input tokens and $3.75 per million output tokens until December 31, 2026. Starting January 1, 2027, Gemini 3.7 Flash will be priced at $1.50 per million input tokens and $7.50 per million output tokens.
Gemini 3.7 Flash: Who can use it and how?
Developers can access the Gemini 3.7 Flash model via the Gemini API, Google AI Studio, Android Studio, and Google Antigravity. Enterprise users can use it via the Gemini Enterprise platform.
Gemini 3.7 Flash is here, look at what you can build: pic.twitter.com/AovXYoloSL— Google AI Studio (@GoogleAIStudio) August 13, 2026
For general users, the model will run Gemini Spark, a personal AI assistant built into the Gemini app. However, access to this feature requires either a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription.
Gemini 3.7 Flash: Benchmark scores
Google has pointed out to a range of benchmark tests to show how much the new model has improved. In the DeepSWE v1.1 test, which measures how well a model finds and fixes bugs in a code, Gemini 3.7 Flash scored 65.3 per cent, while its predecessor secured 49 per cent. In the FrontierCode 1.1 Main test, the AI models scored 43.6 per cent (Gemini 3.7 Flash) and 34.4 per cent (Gemini 3.6 Flash), respectively.
Gemini 3.7 Flash scored 1,538 points in the WebDev Arena test, which looks at web development ability, outperfoming Gemini 3.6 Flash's score of 1,588 points.
Gemini Spark now runs on Gemini 3.7 Flash.⚡️— Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) August 13, 2026
Whether you’re using Spark to compile vendors into Sheets or draft negotiation emails, 3.7 Flash makes your personal AI agent more precise and accurate with improved tool use for @GoogleWorkspace apps to help turn ideas into action.
On the GDP.pdf test, which checks how well an AI model understands documents, the new model scored 34 per cent, while the previous generation model secured 22 per cent. Furthermore, in the AutomationBench test measuring business task automation, Gemini 3.7 Flash secured 30.4 per cent, compared to the older model's 17 per cent.
Gemini 3.7 Flash: Safety measures
Google has confirmed that Gemini 3.7 Flash includes updated safety protections. These are designed to prevent the model from being used for harmful purposes, including threats related to Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) weapons and cyber offence.