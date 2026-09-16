ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Gemini 3.8 Live And Extended Thinking To Power Smarter Voice AI Conversations

Both Gemini 3.8 Live and Extended Thinking will be available for all users in Search Live and Gemini Live, respectively. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google has launched two new Artificial Intelligence (AI) models in Gemini, called Gemini 3.8 Live and Gemini 3.8 Live Extended Thinking. Both models are said to bring advancements in near real-time reasoning to effectively enable voice agents and make conversations with Gemini feel more natural and contextual.

The Gemini 3.8 Live is built for scale and cost efficiency. Google says the model combines conversational intelligence with seamless dialogue and visual grounding. Meanwhile, Gemini 3.8 Live Extended Thinking is built for highly complex tasks with deeper intelligence and multi-step reasoning.

Availability

Gemini 3.8 Live has been rolled out for everyone in Search Live. Similar to its cost-efficient counterpart, the Gemini 3.8 Live Extended Thinking model can be accessed by everyone in Gemini Live. However, all Google AI users can use the model in Gmail and Keep, while Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers get access to this powerful model in Docs, Gmail, and Keep.

For developers and enterprises, both the new AI models can be accessed via the Gemini API and Google AI Studio, as well as in private preview within Gemini Enterprise. They will soon be available to Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience, as well.

Strong performance on industry benchmarks

According to Google, Extended Thinking has topped Artificial Analysis' Speech to Speech Quality Index with a score of 82.6. It leads in completing agent-based tasks, scoring 68.6 per cent on the τ-Voice benchmark and 35.1 per cent on Sierra's τ-Voice-banking test.