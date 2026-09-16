Google Launches Gemini 3.8 Live And Extended Thinking To Power Smarter Voice AI Conversations
Google has launched Gemini 3.8 Live and Extended Thinking, two new voice AI models designed for more natural conversations and complex task handling.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has launched two new Artificial Intelligence (AI) models in Gemini, called Gemini 3.8 Live and Gemini 3.8 Live Extended Thinking. Both models are said to bring advancements in near real-time reasoning to effectively enable voice agents and make conversations with Gemini feel more natural and contextual.
The Gemini 3.8 Live is built for scale and cost efficiency. Google says the model combines conversational intelligence with seamless dialogue and visual grounding. Meanwhile, Gemini 3.8 Live Extended Thinking is built for highly complex tasks with deeper intelligence and multi-step reasoning.
Availability
Gemini 3.8 Live has been rolled out for everyone in Search Live. Similar to its cost-efficient counterpart, the Gemini 3.8 Live Extended Thinking model can be accessed by everyone in Gemini Live. However, all Google AI users can use the model in Gmail and Keep, while Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers get access to this powerful model in Docs, Gmail, and Keep.
For developers and enterprises, both the new AI models can be accessed via the Gemini API and Google AI Studio, as well as in private preview within Gemini Enterprise. They will soon be available to Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience, as well.
Strong performance on industry benchmarks
According to Google, Extended Thinking has topped Artificial Analysis' Speech to Speech Quality Index with a score of 82.6. It leads in completing agent-based tasks, scoring 68.6 per cent on the τ-Voice benchmark and 35.1 per cent on Sierra's τ-Voice-banking test.
The Gemini 3.8 Live Extended Thinking model also scored 97.7 per cent on Big Bench Audio, a test of reasoning ability, while remaining competitively priced compared with other leading models.
The standard Gemini 3.8 Live model has also performed well among users. It secures a second place in the Speech Agent Arena rankings, while remaining a cost-effective option for developers building at scale. On ServiceNow's EVA-Bench, which evaluates voice agents, Google says its models strike a strong balance between accuracy and natural conversation quality.
Introducing our most advanced Gemini Audio models yet 🗣— Google AI (@GoogleAI) September 15, 2026
Gemini 3.8 Live and 3.8 Live Extended Thinking let you speak, collaborate, and execute tasks seamlessly, meaning conversing with AI just got a lot more natural.
So, what’s the difference between these two models? Let’s… pic.twitter.com/Dfy7j4zxOh
New features for smoother conversations
Gemini 3.8 Live can process visual information in near real-time, allowing it to respond with better context during conversations. It can automatically detect and switch between 97 supported languages mid-conversation. The model can carry out background tasks, such as tool use and API calls, while continuing to talk with the user.
The Extended Thinking model goes a step further, as it delivers reasoning for complex workflows while maintaining an uninterrupted conversational flow at the same time. The Gemini 3.8 Extended Thinking uses natural verbal cues like, "Let me check that..." to acknowledge ongoing prompts naturally. It also helps users through multi-step tasks in the background as they progress.
Built for developers and enterprise use
Both models are available through the Gemini Live API, which is already being used by developer platforms including Agora, LangChain, LiveKit and Vercal to build voice-based applications. These platforms handle the technical infrastructure behind real-time voice streaming, allowing developers to focus on designing the user experience.
Google says it is also working with companies such as Salesforce, Genspark, and Lumeris, who have praised the models for their speed, smoothness and ability to carry out tasks during conversations.
To maintain transparency, all audio generation using the new models is watermarked using Google's SynthID technology, an inaudible marker designed to help identify AI-generated content and reduce the risk of misinformation.