GalaxEye To Deploy Bellatrix's Indian-Built Propulsion Systems Across Its Next 30 OptoSAR Satellites
GalaxEye awarded Bellatrix Aerospace a multi-year contract to supply in-space propulsion systems for its next 30 OptoSAR Gen-II satellites, its largest private space order.
By PTI
Published : November 24, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Bengaluru-based space company GalaxEye on Tuesday awarded Bellatrix Aerospace a multi-year contract to supply in-space propulsion systems for its next 30 satellites.
Measured by satellite count, it is the largest business-to-business order one Indian private space company has placed with another since the sector opened to private players in 2020, GalaxEye said in a statement.
The development came at the ongoing India International Space Conclave 2026, organised by the Indian Space Association (ISpA) in collaboration with ISRO and the IN-SPACe.
GalaxEye × Bellatrix Aerospace: Supply contract for thrusters on 30 Drishti Gen-ll satellites. At IISC 2026, we announced our partnership with @BellatrixAero via a multi-year contract to supply in-space propulsion for 30 OptoSAR Gen-ll satellites. By satellite count, it's the largest B2B order one Indian private space company has placed with another. The thrusters will become an integral part of our #Archtop bus. "A constellation is not just 30 satellites. It is one system spread across the sky, and propulsion is what holds its shape." - @thesuyashsingh, Co-founder & CEO, GalaxEye Unveiled in the presence of Dr V. Narayanan, Secretary, Department of Space & Chairman, ISRO; Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe; and AVM Manu Midha, Director General, Defence Space Agency. Indian space, buying from Indian space. On to the constellation. #OptoSAR #Arka— GalaxEye (@GalaxEye) November 24, 2026
Under the phased delivery schedule, Bellatrix will design, build, test and deliver propulsion systems for 30 GalaxEye OptoSAR Gen-II satellites.
The company's OptoSAR satellite has an integration of electro-optical (EO) and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors into a single operational platform. While EO sensors capture high-resolution images during sunlight and clear skies, SAR sensors provide all-weather and all-time images, using radar pulses.
For a constellation, propulsion does more than keep one satellite flying: it holds the formation of the entire network.
Glad to be pioneering India's first largest B2B space technology deal and more importantly super glad to partner with @rohanooty and the @BellatrixAero team.— Suyash Singh (@thesuyashsingh) November 24, 2026
"Bellatrix's thrusters will move each satellite from its rideshare drop-off into its assigned slot, maintain exact spacing against uneven atmospheric drag and preserve the predictable revisit schedules that customers rely on. They will also steer satellites clear of debris and bring each one down safely at the end of its operational life," said GalaxEye.