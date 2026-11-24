ETV Bharat / technology

GalaxEye To Deploy Bellatrix's Indian-Built Propulsion Systems Across Its Next 30 OptoSAR Satellites

Bellatrix Aerospace will supply propulsion systems for GalaxEye's next 30 Drishti Gen-II satellites. ( Image Credit: X/@GalaxEye )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based space company GalaxEye on Tuesday awarded Bellatrix Aerospace a multi-year contract to supply in-space propulsion systems for its next 30 satellites.

Measured by satellite count, it is the largest business-to-business order one Indian private space company has placed with another since the sector opened to private players in 2020, GalaxEye said in a statement.

The development came at the ongoing India International Space Conclave 2026, organised by the Indian Space Association (ISpA) in collaboration with ISRO and the IN-SPACe. Under the phased delivery schedule, Bellatrix will design, build, test and deliver propulsion systems for 30 GalaxEye OptoSAR Gen-II satellites.