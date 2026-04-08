ETV Bharat / technology

Gaganyaan Gears Up: ISRO Charts Path For India's First Human Spaceflight

Bengaluru: "ISRO is progressing steadily as per the vision of PM Modi, with three uncrewed missions planned before the first human spaceflight," ISRO Chairman and Department of Space Secretary, V Narayan, told ETV Bharat. Speaking further, he confirmed that currently, work is underway on the first uncrewed mission, and timelines will be announced at an appropriate stage.

Addressing the challenges ahead, he highlighted that human spaceflight missions are highly complex, with mission operations playing a critical role. Key tasks include human-rating the launch vehicle, developing crew escape systems, ensuring robust environmental control and safety systems, and seamlessly integrating humans with machines and software.

Narayanan described Gaganyaan as a national programme involving multiple agencies and laboratories, underscoring its strategic importance. He also noted that work on procurement and the IADT-02 test is underway.

L-R: MR Raghavendra; AK Anil Kumar, V Narayanan, Kiran Kumar, Jean Michel Contant, and M Sankaran (ETV Bharat)

Speaking at ISRO’s three-day international conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations (SMOPS 2026) in Bengaluru, he highlighted the evolution of India’s space programme, which began in 1962, into a highly sophisticated ecosystem driven by advanced mission operations. He noted that emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, and cloud-based ground systems have become integral to modern space operations, transforming what was once theoretical into essential tools. Referring to missions like Chandrayaan, Aditya-L1, and upcoming space docking experiments, he emphasised the importance of collaboration and innovation, including the growing role of private startups, in strengthening India’s space capabilities ahead of key upcoming missions.

V Narayan, ISRO Chairman and Department of Space Secretary (ETV Bharat)

Narayanan underscored that ensuring a spacecraft’s full operational readiness in orbit from initial checkout to continuous monitoring remains a critical domain powered by expert teams and precise system simulations. Emphasising the critical role of meticulous planning and flawless execution of spacecraft mission operations for the success of the space missions, he reiterated the need for the Indian space sector to proactively engage with global counterparts in finding innovative solutions to the evolving challenges in the space sector.

Gaganyaan Progress and Key Human Spaceflight Challenges

Talking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the program—jointly organised by ISRO, ASI (Astronautical Society of India), and IAA (International Academy of Astronautics)—Narayanan emphasised that mission operations are a long-term commitment, often spanning 15 years or more, requiring continuous communication, monitoring, and precision.

Citing examples, he noted that the Mars Orbiter Mission required nearly 300 days of sustained operations, while missions like Chandrayaan-3 also demanded prolonged and meticulous oversight. He added that the conference focuses on strengthening mission operations through the adoption of new technologies.

Rising Complexity and Safety Imperatives in Human Spaceflight