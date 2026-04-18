ETV Bharat / technology

G20 Satellite Expected To Be Launched In 2027: ISRO Chief Narayanan

Hyderabad: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said on Saturday that the G20 satellite, designed to study climate, air pollution and monitor weather, is expected to be launched in 2027.

Addressing scientists from DRDO, ISRO, and the Aeronautical Society of India at the Engineering Staff College of India, Dr Narayanan also said India is the first country to succeed in placing 104 satellites, more than 100 satellites using a single rocket without any collision.

“Right now we are also working on a G20 satellite for G-20 countries, India is taking the lead role, and we are going to have the launch by the 2027 timeframe,” he said.

The ISRO chief further said a lot of commercial missions were carried out, including 433 satellites of 34 countries, and the heaviest satellite lifted from India was again a commercial satellite. Narayanan said ISRO is working towards sending a human to the moon by 2040.