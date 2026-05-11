ETV Bharat / technology

From Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, To Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Top 5 Electric Cars Ideal For Office Commute

Hyderabad: Electric vehicles (EVs) are considered a good choice for office commute as they excel in repetitive, urban routines where stop-and-go traffic typically penalises traditional petrol and diesel fuel cars. One of the main highlights of owning an EV is the benefit of receiving a reduction in daily expenses. When a petrol car typically costs between Rs 5 and Rs 7 per km, an EV roughly costs Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 per km when charged at home. As EVs don't have engines, they have significantly fewer moving parts, leading to lower maintenance costs. Moreover, the lack of an engine also mutes engine noise and vibrations, making the EV cabins silent and drives less-tiring, compared to traditional cars. In addition to these, EV buyers also receive several incentives and tax waivers in many states (like Delhi).

With the government having implemented the availability of E20 petrol from April 1, 2026, nationwide, and E85 and E100 petrol being officially proposed as a draft notification, it is ideal to switch to an EV rather than stick with a traditional fuel car for urban usage. So, let's see the list of five electric cars in India best under 15 lakh for office commute.

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV (Image Credit: MG Motor)

The MG Windsor EV is priced between Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 18.60 lakh (ex-showroom), with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option starting at Rs 9.99 lakh plus per-kilometre battery charges. Power comes from a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 134.14 bhp, paired with a choice of two battery packs — a 38 kWh standard unit or a larger 52.9 kWh Pro variant. The Pro version offers a claimed driving range of approximately 449 km on a single charge.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV