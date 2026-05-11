From Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, To Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Top 5 Electric Cars Ideal For Office Commute
Here's a list of electric vehicles that we think are ideal for a daily office commute, offering urban practicality, cost and fuel efficiency.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Electric vehicles (EVs) are considered a good choice for office commute as they excel in repetitive, urban routines where stop-and-go traffic typically penalises traditional petrol and diesel fuel cars. One of the main highlights of owning an EV is the benefit of receiving a reduction in daily expenses. When a petrol car typically costs between Rs 5 and Rs 7 per km, an EV roughly costs Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 per km when charged at home. As EVs don't have engines, they have significantly fewer moving parts, leading to lower maintenance costs. Moreover, the lack of an engine also mutes engine noise and vibrations, making the EV cabins silent and drives less-tiring, compared to traditional cars. In addition to these, EV buyers also receive several incentives and tax waivers in many states (like Delhi).
With the government having implemented the availability of E20 petrol from April 1, 2026, nationwide, and E85 and E100 petrol being officially proposed as a draft notification, it is ideal to switch to an EV rather than stick with a traditional fuel car for urban usage. So, let's see the list of five electric cars in India best under 15 lakh for office commute.
MG Windsor EV
The MG Windsor EV is priced between Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 18.60 lakh (ex-showroom), with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option starting at Rs 9.99 lakh plus per-kilometre battery charges. Power comes from a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 134.14 bhp, paired with a choice of two battery packs — a 38 kWh standard unit or a larger 52.9 kWh Pro variant. The Pro version offers a claimed driving range of approximately 449 km on a single charge.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is priced from Rs 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 14.96 lakh (ex-showroom), excluding the home charger. The electric motor is tuned for urban driving and delivers a MIDC P1 + P2-claimed range of 351 km. Key highlights include ADAS safety features, a 10.25-inch dual-screen infotainment setup, and a compact SUV footprint well-suited to crowded city roads and tight parking spaces.
Tata Nexon EV
The Tata Nexon EV is priced from Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 17.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It remains a popular choice for daily commuters across India. Built around Tata's Ziptron motor technology, it offers a MIDC P1 + P2-claimed range of 489 km with the 45 kWh battery pack and 275 km with the 30 kWh variant. The electric SUV also supports 60 kW fast charging and comes equipped with ventilated seats, alongside strong safety ratings that make it a practical option for long weekday runs.
Citroën eC3
The Citroën eC3 is priced between Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 13.26 lakh (ex-showroom) and is built around a front-mounted 56.22 bhp electric motor paired with a 29.2 kWh battery pack. Designed with urban mobility in mind, it offers a claimed range of approximately 320 km on a full charge, making it a straightforward and affordable choice for city-based commuters.
Tata Punch EV
The Tata Punch EV is priced from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom), with a BaaS variant starting at Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) plus battery rental charges. Two battery options are available — a 30 kWh unit producing 86.79 bhp with a claimed range of 375 km, and a larger 40 kWh pack producing 127.23 bhp and offering up to 468 km on a charge. Key features include a 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and strong value for money, making it a compelling entry point for first-time EV buyers.