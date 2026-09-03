ETV Bharat / technology

From Space Diagnostics To Earth Observation, India's New Space Economy Is Not Just About Going To Space

Bengaluru: India’s new space economy is evolving beyond the race to build rockets, satellites and other hardware towards redefining what that infrastructure can enable on Earth. India’s space industry is now focused on making advanced technologies smaller, more affordable, accessible, exportable, and globally competitive.

India’s space ecosystem is expanding rapidly, from AntarikshHAB’s development of an inflatable space habitat designed to enable future human habitation and activities in space, Skyroot Aerospace’s push to develop private launch capability and Astrobase’s work on a reusable rocket engine, to near-space balloon platforms opening new possibilities between Earth and orbit. Meanwhile, Inbound Aerospace, an IIT Madras-incubated startup, is developing a reusable re-entry spacecraft to return payloads, samples, and products from Low Earth Orbit, addressing a key gap in orbital logistics. Its platform is aimed at supporting microgravity research, in-orbit technology demonstrations, and in-space manufacturing, with applications spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and advanced materials.

When Diagnostics Go to Orbit

As space technology starts addressing problems back on Earth, a more interesting shift starts to emerge. The MoU between Redcliffe Labs and Skyroot Aerospace marks a significant step in taking diagnostic science beyond conventional laboratories and into Low Earth Orbit, combining Redcliffe Labs’ diagnostic expertise with Skyroot’s spaceflight capabilities to generate flight-heritage data that could help develop more resilient diagnostic technologies for challenging environments on Earth.

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Under DRIFT-1, Redcliffe Labs’ dry diagnostic reagents will spend 90 days in space alongside an identical ground control to study how the space environment affects their stability and performance. Comparing the orbital samples with the ground control samples will help identify what changes and why. It also opens avenues for future space-enabled diagnostics and point-of-care solutions for human spaceflight, including missions such as Gaganyaan and the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

“For us, the immediate outcome is the evidence and flight-heritage dataset that comes from this experiment. The real value is not simply proving that a reagent can go to space, but what that experience can teach us. This becomes particularly meaningful in places where conventional infrastructure or cold-chain facilities are difficult to maintain, including rural settings,” said Aditya Kandoi, Founder & CEO, Redcliffe Labs.

If DRIFT-1 gives us the insights we are looking for, the next phase would be to build on those learnings and explore applications in space-enabled diagnostics, astronaut health, point-of-care testing, life sciences, and microgravity research. The timeline will depend on the mission schedule and analysis following the 90-day test, said Kandoi.

Turning Space Data into Action