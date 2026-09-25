ETV Bharat / technology

From PGA Tour 2K25 To The Division 2: XBOX Offers Four Games In Free Play Days Event This Weekend

Hyderabad: XBOX has launched its latest Free Play Days event, giving players the chance to try four popular games for free between Thursday, September 24 and Sunday, September 27, 2026.

The Escapists 2 and Young Suns are available exclusively to XBOX Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential members during this period. Young Suns can be played on both console and PC. Meanwhile, PGA TOUR 2K25 and The Division 2 are open to all XBOX users, regardless of membership status, meaning a Game Pass subscription is not required to try these two titles.

How to start playing these games?

To take part, users need to visit the individual game pages on Xbox.com and select the install option. This will redirect users to the Microsoft Store, where signing in is required to access the install option through an eligible Game Pass membership. On console, players can also download the games directly by opening the Subscriptions tab in the XBOX Store and scrolling to the Free Play Days collection, available on both XBOX One and XBOX Series X|S.

Players who enjoy the games during the trial period can purchase the full versions at a limited-time discount, allowing them to continue playing while keeping any Gamerscore or achievement earned during the event. XBOX has noted that discount amounts and title availability may vary depending on region.