From PGA Tour 2K25 To The Division 2: XBOX Offers Four Games In Free Play Days Event This Weekend
XBOX if offering four games free to play this weekend until Sunday for all XBOX Game Pass users.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: XBOX has launched its latest Free Play Days event, giving players the chance to try four popular games for free between Thursday, September 24 and Sunday, September 27, 2026.
The Escapists 2 and Young Suns are available exclusively to XBOX Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential members during this period. Young Suns can be played on both console and PC. Meanwhile, PGA TOUR 2K25 and The Division 2 are open to all XBOX users, regardless of membership status, meaning a Game Pass subscription is not required to try these two titles.
How to start playing these games?
To take part, users need to visit the individual game pages on Xbox.com and select the install option. This will redirect users to the Microsoft Store, where signing in is required to access the install option through an eligible Game Pass membership. On console, players can also download the games directly by opening the Subscriptions tab in the XBOX Store and scrolling to the Free Play Days collection, available on both XBOX One and XBOX Series X|S.
Players who enjoy the games during the trial period can purchase the full versions at a limited-time discount, allowing them to continue playing while keeping any Gamerscore or achievement earned during the event. XBOX has noted that discount amounts and title availability may vary depending on region.
Games available to Game Pass members
The Escapists 2 invites players to break out of some of the world's toughest prisons. Players can team up with friends, follow prison rules, or secretly plan an escape using everyday items such as soap and socks to craft useful tools. When plans fall apart, players can resort to combat to fight their way to freedom.
Young Suns is a multiplayer narrative life simulation set on Jupiter following a successful uprising against exploitative corporations. Players can explore moonlets, converted space stations, and abandoned ruins using their own spaceship, either solo or with up to three friends. The game allows players to repair broken items, decorate their ship, build relationships with various characters, and contribute to rebuilding society.
XBOX has optimised Young Suns for XBOX Series X|S with Smart Delivery and XBOX Play Anywhere support.
Games available to all XBOX users
PGA TOUR 2K25 lets players compete for free in Ranked Tours at the Championship at Del Cerro. Players can earn themed Ranked Rewards for their MyPLAYER by completing course challenges. This week's featured quest, The Captain's Call, rewards players with 250 VC, three Fittings, a Level-Up Token, 600 MyPLAYER XP, and a silver Leather Watch cosmetic for hitting five fairways in regulation, recording five birdies in a single round, and making three putts from over ten feet.
The game is optimised for XBOX Series X|S with XBOX Play Anywhere support.
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is a tactical open-world third-person shooter set in a pandemic-ravaged Washington DC. Players must defend and rebuild the city, engaging in cover-based combat that rewards careful positioning and tactical play. The game can be played solo or with friends, and the Standard Edition is currently available at up to 90 per cent off for a limited time.