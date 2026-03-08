ETV Bharat / technology

From Milagrow iMap Max W300 To Dreame X40 Ultra | Top 5 Robot Vacuum Cleaners To Gift On Women's Day 2026

Hyderabad: Cleaning is one of the most demanding household tasks — repetitive, physically tiring, and often thankless. Robot vacuum cleaners offer a smart way to lighten that load. These compact, autonomous devices navigate floors independently, tackling hard-to-reach spots such as wall corners and the areas beneath beds and cupboards, all without any manual effort.

Modern robot vacuums come equipped with automatic scheduling, intelligent mapping for efficient navigation, and the ability to adapt to different surfaces, from carpets to hardwood floors. Many also support smart home integration and return to their charging docks automatically when the job is done.

This International Women's Day, consider gifting one to your mother, sister, or a friend who deserves a little more time for herself because the best present you can offer is one that keeps on giving, every single day. So let’s dive into the list.

Milagrow iMap Max W300

Price: Rs 74,990

Available on: Milagrow’s official website (milagrowhumantech.com), Amazon, Vijay Sales

The Milagrow iMap Max W300 features a Japanese BLDC brushless motor that offers a suction power of 24,000Pa. It enables the device to lift fine dust, pet hair, and deeply embedded dirt from hard floors and carpets. The robot vacuum cleaner has a sealed 3.5-litre dust bag for collecting dust and a 4.0-litre clean water tank for washing mops during and after cleaning. It has an H12 antibacterial HEPA filter to carry allergens, fine dust and pollutants.

The device features an advanced RT2R 4.0 Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation combined with SLAM technology. This allows it to scan and map your home with high precision and plan efficient cleaning routes.

It packs a 5,200mAh battery that delivers up to 5 hours of runtime and covers up to 3,500 to 4,000 square feet on a single charge. The device

With the help of the SmartLife app, you can control and customise the robot vacuum cleaner as per your needs. The iMap Max W300 includes Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistant support.

Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro OMNI

Price: Rs 99,999 (on official website), Rs 74,999 (on e-commerce websites)

Available on: Ecovacs’ official website (ecovacsindia.in), Amazon, and Flipkart

The Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro OMNIi features a high-speed motor that offers a suction power of 15,000Pa. The device can clean fine dust, pet hair, and deeply embedded dirt from tiles, wooden floors, carpet, marble, and other surfaces. You can customise settings for different floors. The robot vacuum cleaner self-empties the dustbin via the OMNI station (its docking station).