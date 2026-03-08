From Milagrow iMap Max W300 To Dreame X40 Ultra | Top 5 Robot Vacuum Cleaners To Gift On Women's Day 2026
Make this year’s Women’s Day special by gifting iMap Max W300, Dreame X40 Ultra, Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro OMNI, or others.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cleaning is one of the most demanding household tasks — repetitive, physically tiring, and often thankless. Robot vacuum cleaners offer a smart way to lighten that load. These compact, autonomous devices navigate floors independently, tackling hard-to-reach spots such as wall corners and the areas beneath beds and cupboards, all without any manual effort.
Modern robot vacuums come equipped with automatic scheduling, intelligent mapping for efficient navigation, and the ability to adapt to different surfaces, from carpets to hardwood floors. Many also support smart home integration and return to their charging docks automatically when the job is done.
This International Women's Day, consider gifting one to your mother, sister, or a friend who deserves a little more time for herself because the best present you can offer is one that keeps on giving, every single day. So let’s dive into the list.
Milagrow iMap Max W300
Price: Rs 74,990
Available on: Milagrow’s official website (milagrowhumantech.com), Amazon, Vijay Sales
The Milagrow iMap Max W300 features a Japanese BLDC brushless motor that offers a suction power of 24,000Pa. It enables the device to lift fine dust, pet hair, and deeply embedded dirt from hard floors and carpets. The robot vacuum cleaner has a sealed 3.5-litre dust bag for collecting dust and a 4.0-litre clean water tank for washing mops during and after cleaning. It has an H12 antibacterial HEPA filter to carry allergens, fine dust and pollutants.
The device features an advanced RT2R 4.0 Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation combined with SLAM technology. This allows it to scan and map your home with high precision and plan efficient cleaning routes.
It packs a 5,200mAh battery that delivers up to 5 hours of runtime and covers up to 3,500 to 4,000 square feet on a single charge. The device
With the help of the SmartLife app, you can control and customise the robot vacuum cleaner as per your needs. The iMap Max W300 includes Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistant support.
Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro OMNI
Price: Rs 99,999 (on official website), Rs 74,999 (on e-commerce websites)
Available on: Ecovacs’ official website (ecovacsindia.in), Amazon, and Flipkart
The Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro OMNIi features a high-speed motor that offers a suction power of 15,000Pa. The device can clean fine dust, pet hair, and deeply embedded dirt from tiles, wooden floors, carpet, marble, and other surfaces. You can customise settings for different floors. The robot vacuum cleaner self-empties the dustbin via the OMNI station (its docking station).
It features a TrueDetect 3D 3.0 smart obstacle avoidance system with AI recognition of 100+ objects. The Deebot T50 Pro Omni auto-returns to the OMNI station for charging. It can mop up to 100 square metres. With the help of Ecovacs’ native YIKO-GPT AI Voice assistant, you can control and customise the robot vacuum cleaner as per your needs. The Deebot T50 Pro OMNI includes support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants. Other features include TrueEDGE 2.0 for edge cleaning and ZeroTangle 2.0 brush system.
Eureka Forbes Smartclean
Price: Rs 71,499 (on official website) and Rs 76,032 (on Flipkart)
Available on: Eureka Forbes’ official website (eurekaforbes.com) and Flipkart
The Eureka Forbes Smartclean features a suction power of 7,000Pa in max mode. It uses AI TRU Virtual Sensor + LiDAR 3.0 Precision Navigation with LED night vision assist for scanning rooms. With the auto dust disposal technology, the 3-litre dust bag of the device can collect dust for up to 50 days. It has an HEPA filter for carrying allergens, fine dust and pollutants.
The robot vacuum cleaner has a 5,200mAh Smart Battery with IntelliCharge technology that can last up to 4 hours.
With the help of the SmartLife app, you can schedule cleaning routines, routes, and customise suction and mop settings. The Eureka Forbes Smartclean robot vacuum cleaner supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. Other features include Auto Hair cutting technology, Mop Lifting, and GermGuard cleaning liquid.
Dreame X40 Ultra
Price: Rs 79,998
Available on: Amazon
The Dreame X40 Ultra has a 12,000Pa suction power for lifting fine dust, pet hair, and deeply embedded dirt from hard floors and carpets. It features a 3D structured light, a built-in camera and an LED light for navigation. The device comes with Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4G), the Dreamehome app for mapping and advanced customisation, and various customisable modes.
It can clean various types of floors and carpets. The robot vacuum cleaner packs a 6,400mAh battery and returns to its docking station for charging. It features MopExtend, RoboSwing and automatically washes the mop with 70 °C hot water to remove dirt and bacteria. Additional features include SideReach for corners, OmniDirt detection, auto maintenance, and pet zone cleaning strategies. The Dreame X40 Ultra comes with one year’s warranty.
Eureka J15 Pro Ultra
Price: Rs 74,999
Available on: Eureka’s official website (in.eureka.com) and Amazon
The Eureka J15 Pro Ultra has a suction power of 16,200Pa for removing fine dirt and pet hair from various types of floors and carpets. It features LDS technology for navigation and a single Laser + RGB camera for obstacle avoidance.
The device includes Intelligent Mess Classification Powered by IntelliView AI that enables it to identify, differentiate, and respond differently to various types of floor messes. The main brush of the robot vacuum cleaner sports FlexiRazor hair-cutting technology. It packs a 5,200mAh battery and a dust cup capacity of 3 litres.