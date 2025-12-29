Mercedes-Benz, BMW, BYD, And Others To Increase Prices From January 2026
The price hike done by automakers is significantly lower than the price reduction received during the implementation of GST 2.0 in September 2025.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 11:39 AM IST
Hyderabad: Automakers in India are set to increase prices across various models, starting January 1, 2026. The upcoming hikes are modest compared to the significant reductions seen during the implementation of GST 2.0 in September 2025, which lowered car prices substantially across the industry.
Several reports suggest that the price increase is driven by rising input and logistics costs, as well as the weakening of the Indian Rupee against major foreign currencies.
Mercedes Benz
German luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz, will raise prices by up to 2 per cent across its entire lineup. The company said that the price hike is due to higher input costs, logistics expenses, and an unfavourable Euro-Rupee exchange rate as key reasons. Mercedes-Benz also plans to revise prices on a quarterly basis to better manage currency fluctuations.
For instance, following the upcoming 2 per cent price hike, the Mercedes-Benz GLS and E-Class will witness a price increase of approximately Rs 2.64 lakh to Rs 2.68 lakh, and Rs 1.57 lakh to Rs 1.83 lakh.
These hikes are far below the earlier GST 2.0 reductions, which cut GLS prices by Rs 9.4 lakh to Rs 9.6 lakh and E-Class prices by Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5.25 lakh.
BMW
BMW had already increased its prices by up to 3 per cent in September 2025, but will further implement a price hike starting January 1, 2026. The automaker mentioned that higher material and logistics costs and the weakening of the Indian Rupee against foreign exchange are the reasons for the price increase. Notably, this increment will affect both Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Completely Built Unit (CBU) models.
BYD India
The Chinese automaker has also decided to increase the prices of its cars starting from January 1, 2026. The BYD Sealion 7 will see an increase, though customers who book the Electric Vehicle (EV) before December 31, 2025, will still receive it at the current prices, which start from Rs 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
The company has not yet disclosed specific reasons for the hike.
MG Motor India
JSW MG Motor has also announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent, which will be effective from January 1, 2026. The automaker emphasises that the price hike is being made due to rising input and manufacturing costs. It also mentioned that significant macroeconomic pressures add up to the price rise.
The 2 per cent price increase will be applicable across the company's petrol, diesel, and electric models.
Nissan Motor India
Japanese carmaker Nissan is all set to increase prices by up to 3 per cent from January 1, 2026. It is worth noting that this announcement comes ahead of the launch of the Nissan Gravit compact MPV, which is expected to hit showrooms by March 2026.
The Nissan Magnite, earlier this year, received a price cut ranging from ₹52,000 to ₹1 lakh, due to GST 2.0 implementation. The Magnite is currently sold at a price range of Rs 5.62 lakh to Rs 10.76 lakh. From January 2026, these prices are expected to increase by approximately Rs 17,000 to Rs 32,000, bringing the price jump to Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 11.08 lakh.
Honda Cars India
Honda will also revise its prices starting January 1, 2026. The Japanese automaker stated that this price increase is due to continued input costs. Honda has not yet revealed the exact percentage increase.