Mercedes-Benz, BMW, BYD, And Others To Increase Prices From January 2026

Hyderabad: Automakers in India are set to increase prices across various models, starting January 1, 2026. The upcoming hikes are modest compared to the significant reductions seen during the implementation of GST 2.0 in September 2025, which lowered car prices substantially across the industry.

Several reports suggest that the price increase is driven by rising input and logistics costs, as well as the weakening of the Indian Rupee against major foreign currencies.

Mercedes Benz

German luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz, will raise prices by up to 2 per cent across its entire lineup. The company said that the price hike is due to higher input costs, logistics expenses, and an unfavourable Euro-Rupee exchange rate as key reasons. Mercedes-Benz also plans to revise prices on a quarterly basis to better manage currency fluctuations.

For instance, following the upcoming 2 per cent price hike, the Mercedes-Benz GLS and E-Class will witness a price increase of approximately Rs 2.64 lakh to Rs 2.68 lakh, and Rs 1.57 lakh to Rs 1.83 lakh.

These hikes are far below the earlier GST 2.0 reductions, which cut GLS prices by Rs 9.4 lakh to Rs 9.6 lakh and E-Class prices by Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5.25 lakh.

BMW

BMW had already increased its prices by up to 3 per cent in September 2025, but will further implement a price hike starting January 1, 2026. The automaker mentioned that higher material and logistics costs and the weakening of the Indian Rupee against foreign exchange are the reasons for the price increase. Notably, this increment will affect both Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Completely Built Unit (CBU) models.

BYD India