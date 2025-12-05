ETV Bharat / technology

From Meditron To ChatGPT: Race to Build Safe Medical AI As Patients Start Trusting Machines Over Doctors

Professor Mary-Anne Hartley, Director of the Laboratory for Intelligent Global Health and Humanitarian Response Technologies, based jointly at EPFL, Ariadne Labs at Harvard-Chan School of Public Health and Ashoka University. ( ETV Bharat )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Around the world, millions of people are turning to chatbots not just to ask casual health questions, but to understand symptoms, interpret lab reports, and even self-diagnose conditions. As one assessment notes, “millions of people are using chatbots to try to better understand their health. And some are going further than just asking medical questions.” The surge represents a profound shift in how individuals interact with medicine, but experts caution that the accelerating adoption of medical AI brings enormous promise alongside serious risks.

At the centre of this debate is the growing evidence that “inaccurate information is a major concern; some studies have found that people without medical training obtain correct diagnoses from chatbots less than half the time.” As these tools become more accessible and powerful, questions around safety, reliability, and regulation have come to dominate global discourse.

Even technology companies acknowledge the tension. OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, stated that it has “extensive safeguards to protect its users’ private information.” A company representative emphasised that users can opt out of data-training settings and said the firm “tested its systems against simulated attacks.” Yet critics argue that disclaimers and defensive measures alone cannot resolve the deeper issues that arise when AI, especially non-specialised, general-purpose chatbots, is used for medical decision-making.

Reverse Innovation And The Push For Open-Source Medical AI

While debates over safety continue, some of the most consequential innovations in medical AI are emerging far from the world’s richest hospitals. Professor Mary-Anne Hartley, Director of the Laboratory for Intelligent Global Health and Humanitarian Response Technologies, based jointly at EPFL, Ariadne Labs at Harvard-Chan School of Public Health and Ashoka University, told ETV Bharat that transformational innovation frequently originates in the most resource-constrained environments.

“Many of the best medical AI tools were first developed in low-resource settings because working under tough constraints forces real innovation. These tools had to be robust, reliable, and effective in high-stakes environments, and only later did high-resource countries recognise their value. People call it ‘reverse innovation’; to me, it’s simply innovation.”

Hartley highlights a foundational challenge: “Less than 3% of PubMed research represents Africa, so we lack data from the places where these tools are needed most.” Instead of waiting years for representative datasets, her team allows clinicians to use tools like Meditron with vigilance, gather real-world data, and “continuously retrain the models. Open source is essential. It ensures transparency, prevents commercial bias, and treats medical AI as a public good.”

Meditron, built on Meta’s Llama architecture, represents a major step toward AI designed specifically for clinical use. As Hartley explains, “Meditron was built on Meta Llama 2 and trained on carefully curated, high-quality medical data sources with continual input from clinicians and experts in humanitarian response.” Within months of release, Meditron was downloaded over 30,000 times.

Hartley argues that medical foundation models “have the potential to provide life-saving advice and guidance. Yet the lowest-resource settings have the most to gain and remain the least represented.” The goal, she says, is to offer tools that provide “evidence-based care, contextually aware recommendations, and professional standards,” not generic internet-derived answers.

She added, “We’re collaborating with the Indian Council of Medical Research, Ashoka, and anyone else who wishes to join us. Our goal is to scale these initiatives and adapt them to the regions that need them most. India is incredibly diverse, so ensuring strong local ownership is essential. This isn’t our project; it belongs to the public. We’re simply helping build the structure around it, and we’re truly excited to work on this together.”

Dr Suvrankar Datta, Group Lead at the Centre for Responsible Autonomous Systems in Healthcare (CRASH Lab) at the Koita Centre for Digital Health, Ashoka University, said their research shows major gaps in how current AI systems handle Indian medical realities. “We have been extensively testing models like ChatGPT and Gemini on Indian clinical cases, including complex examples that aren’t publicly available. What we consistently find is that when these models encounter cases they were never trained on, particularly Indian cases, their accuracy drops sharply,” he said.

He added that AI tools designed to transcribe doctor–patient conversations also struggle in India due to its linguistic diversity. Datta said the only sustainable solution is for India to build its own medical datasets and evaluation standards to ensure responsible and equitable AI adoption.

Quality Over Quantity And The Technical Challenge Of Building Medical AI

Funding, she stresses, remains a significant barrier. “Funding can be a major challenge for anyone, but particularly for groups working in humanitarian and low-resource settings.” To operate sustainably, her team takes a conservative, quality-focused approach: “experiments started on the smaller Llama 2 7B to narrow down optimal pre-training data mixtures and parameters for the scale-up to 70B.”

The curation process was intensive. “This focus on quality over quantity also meant the team spent most of its time carefully curating medically validated textual documents. Continued pretraining minimised the risk of contamination and bias from the general text corpus on which Llama was trained.”