ETV Bharat / technology

From Maruti Wagon R To Hyundai Creta - All Flex-Fuel Cars Showcased In India

Toyota was among the first to demonstrate flex-fuel capability in India, revealing a flex-fuel version of the Corolla hybrid in October 2022. The sedan uses a 1.8-litre petrol engine producing 100.60 bhp and 142Nm, paired with a strong hybrid system, and is capable of running on E100 fuel. Toyota indicated at the time that a flex-fuel vehicle could be considered for the Indian market if E85 or pure ethanol supply infrastructure became available nationwide. The Corolla flex fuel was also driven on a test track in India, though a commercial launch remains unlikely.

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki recently unveiled the production-ready WagonR that can run up to E100 ethanol blend fuel in India, and became the first carmaker to bring a flex-fuel vehicle in the country. However, Maruti Suzuki is not the only company which has the technology to run vehicles on complete ethanol blend fuels. Companies such as Toyota, Hyundai, and Tata have all showcased flex-fuel models in recent years, signalling readiness for higher ethanol blends as E85 dispensing stations are established across the country. So, here's a list of flex-fuel cars showcased in India that are capable of running ethanol-blend fuel.

Toyota followed up with an Innova Hycross flex-fuel prototype in August 2023. The vehicle retains the standard model's 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine paired with an electric motor, but incorporates several ethanol-specific modifications. These include revised spark plugs, piston ring tops, water-resistant valves and valve seals, a three-way catalyst in the exhaust system to reduce hydrocarbon emissions, and an upgraded fuel filter, pump, and fuel lines for ethanol compatibility.

Tata Punch Flex Fuel

In picture - Tata Punch ICE version (Image Credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors showcased its first flex-fuel model using the Punch SUV in its pre-facelift form. The vehicle is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 86.79 bhp and 115Nm — the same engine is found in the current production model — and is capable of running on blends up to E85. Modifications include revised ECU software, upgraded fuel injector systems, and a reworked exhaust after-treatment system to accommodate varying ethanol blends.

Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel

In picture - Hyundai Creta ICE version (Image Credity: Hyundai)

Hyundai unveiled a flex-fuel variant of the Creta at Auto Expo 2025. Rather than using the 1.5-litre engines available on the standard India-spec model, the flex-fuel Creta is fitted with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine — the same unit found in the Venue and i20 N Line — tuned to run on E100 ethanol. It produces 118.35 bhp and 172Nm and is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex-Fuel version (Image Credit: X/@HardeepSPuri)

Maruti Suzuki's Wagon R flex fuel is the most significant entry on this list, as it has entered production, making it India's first mass-produced flex-fuel passenger vehicle. Powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the standard Wagon R, the flex-fuel version is compatible with E100 fuel but has been homologated for E85 operation. It features upgraded fuel injectors and pumps, new fuel lines, a recalibrated ECU, and an ethanol sensor. At present, the vehicle is available exclusively for the commercial sector.