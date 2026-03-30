From Lab To Reality: Why Carbon Capture Struggles To Scale In India
Experts say that despite significant budget allocation and technical advances, India’s CCUS progress is slowed by unclear policy, funding use, and high costs.
By Anubha Jain
Published : March 30, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: At the Boring Climate Conference 2026 in Bengaluru, industry leaders and researchers stressed the urgent need for a clear framework and roadmap for India’s Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) ecosystem. While the government has allocated Rs 20,000 crores in the Union budget to advance CCUS technologies, experts pointed out that there is still little clarity on how these funds will be used, whether for research, pilot projects, infrastructure, or incentives.
Ashish Lele, Director of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory and Chair of the CCUS R&D Roadmap Task Force, highlighted that CO₂ conversion technologies face scale mismatches and remain economically unviable, though advances in catalyst development could be transformative. Adoption remains the biggest challenge, as many promising technologies are stuck at the pilot stage with limited long-term data. India’s sequential approach of moving from lab to pilot to commercial deployment is slowing progress compared to global companies that are scaling faster using data-driven models. Lele emphasised the importance of building shared industrial-scale test beds and CCUS facilities to help innovators move quickly from lab to pilot. This would accelerate adoption across sectors.
Experts also discussed high-value CO₂ utilisation pathways, such as electrifying reformers with renewable energy, using biogas for hydrogen production, and converting CO₂ into polymers, carbonates, and other premium materials. These approaches not only reduce emissions but also create valuable products and reduce import dependence.
Anjan Ray, Director at CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, added that bio-based pathways could substitute LPG and ease fuel supply challenges, while CO₂ could be used as an oxidant in scalable processes. Integrated approaches that convert CO₂ into fuels and chemicals offer both immediate and long-term benefits. Simple modifications to burners for LPG and PNG could even save natural gas imports while cutting emissions.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Ashish Lele talked in detail about CCUS work at scale. The following is an excerpt from the conversation:
Anubha Jain: What policy and financial mechanisms are needed to make CCUS viable at scale in India, and what key scientific and engineering challenges hinder its industrial deployment?
Ashish Lele: From a policy standpoint, key regulatory gaps remain, especially around subsurface ownership and liability in CO₂ storage. Unlike land above ground, ownership of underground pore space is unclear, raising questions about responsibility in case of leaks. Clear legal frameworks are essential to address these risks.
Financial certainty is equally critical. Instruments like carbon contracts for difference (CCfDs) can ensure predictable pricing for carbon capture and storage. Without stable, long-term pricing, investment remains risky and limited. Well-defined green financial instruments and clear policy articulation can significantly accelerate the development of carbon markets.
On the scientific and technological front, major challenges remain. Converting CO₂ into valuable products such as fuels, chemicals, or materials is energy-intensive and technologically complex. CO₂ alone is not sufficient; hydrogen is also required. For example, producing methanol requires four hydrogen atoms for every carbon atom. This means the success of Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) is closely tied to the availability and affordability of green hydrogen. Unless the cost of green hydrogen comes down, large-scale CO₂ conversion will remain economically unviable. Therefore, CCUS efforts must be integrated with initiatives like the National Green Hydrogen Mission.
There are also challenges in purification and catalysis. Flue gases contain impurities like sulfur, moisture, and particulates, requiring costly cleaning processes. Catalysts must be robust and resistant to contamination. While progress is being made, substantial policy clarity and scientific breakthroughs are still needed to make CCUS commercially viable at scale.
Anubha Jain: Many industries like cement and steel are big polluters. How realistic is it for them to adopt these technologies anytime soon?
Ashish Lele: Scaling CCUS is not a near-term prospect. It is inherently challenging as we are dealing with millions of tonnes of emissions, not small volumes. Any viable solution must operate at a massive scale, which requires equally large investments. The cement sector has made significant progress by incorporating supplementary materials such as fly ash, slag, and silicates. It has also improved efficiency through extensive waste heat integration within plants, optimising overall energy use. In the cement sector, about 40–50 per cent of emissions originate directly from the kiln process itself.
Similarly, in the iron and steel industry, while significant progress has been made in heat recovery and integration, there is also a strong focus on improving the efficiency of key unit operations to reduce overall emissions.
At the same time, many CCUS technologies are still not fully mature. Their technology readiness levels are evolving, and there are inherent risks in deploying them at scale. This creates a fundamental dilemma: investing heavily in systems that are not yet fully proven. As a result, rapid deployment in the near term is unlikely. CCUS is a gradual transition, not an overnight shift. Meaningful impact will likely take a couple of decades.
Anubha Jain: How safe is it to store CO₂ underground, and what happens if there is leakage? Will these projects be set up near cities or rural areas, and how will they affect local communities living nearby?
Ashish Lele: Safety is still an open question. We haven’t conducted enough large-scale, long-term experiments to fully understand how CO₂ behaves undergroun—how it moves, how stable it is, or how factors like seismic activity may affect it. While models and simulations provide insights, they have limitations and cannot fully replicate real-world conditions.
At some point, controlled field experiments are essential. CO₂ must be injected into different geological formations, such as deep saline aquifers or depleted oil and gas fields and monitored over long periods using advanced sensors to understand its behaviour.
At the same time, site selection is critical. Such projects cannot be located in urban or densely populated areas, nor in ecologically sensitive zones like forests, biodiversity reserves, or national parks. Only through careful experimentation, monitoring, and responsible siting can we build confidence in the long-term safety of these technologies.
Anubha Jain: Looking ahead 10–15 years, do you see carbon capture becoming common in India, or will it remain limited to a few projects?
Ashish Lele: India has committed to net zero by 2070 under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Even if we continue with current policies and scale existing technologies, we can significantly reduce emissions, but not eliminate them—preventing true net zero. That’s where CCUS becomes essential.
To bridge the gap from reduced emissions to near-zero levels, large-scale carbon capture and storage will be necessary. However, this is a long-term journey—spanning decades, not 5–10 years, given the scale and complexity of the technologies involved.
At the same time, climate strategy must balance three priorities: adaptation, mitigation, and development. Adaptation is crucial, as climate impacts like extreme weather, droughts, and glacier loss are already inevitable. Mitigation means reducing emissions through renewables, nuclear energy, and cleaner technologies.
Importantly, CCUS and climate action cannot come at the cost of poverty alleviation, public health, or economic growth. The focus must be on reducing carbon while ensuring prosperity and resilience. In that balance, CCUS will play a critical but carefully integrated role in India's long-term pathway to net zero.
CCUS is not a silver bullet, but a necessary piece of the puzzle, one that will require time, clarity, and sustained commitment to deliver at scale.