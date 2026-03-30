ETV Bharat / technology

From Lab To Reality: Why Carbon Capture Struggles To Scale In India

Bengaluru: At the Boring Climate Conference 2026 in Bengaluru, industry leaders and researchers stressed the urgent need for a clear framework and roadmap for India’s Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) ecosystem. While the government has allocated Rs 20,000 crores in the Union budget to advance CCUS technologies, experts pointed out that there is still little clarity on how these funds will be used, whether for research, pilot projects, infrastructure, or incentives.

Ashish Lele, Director of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory and Chair of the CCUS R&D Roadmap Task Force, highlighted that CO₂ conversion technologies face scale mismatches and remain economically unviable, though advances in catalyst development could be transformative. Adoption remains the biggest challenge, as many promising technologies are stuck at the pilot stage with limited long-term data. India’s sequential approach of moving from lab to pilot to commercial deployment is slowing progress compared to global companies that are scaling faster using data-driven models. Lele emphasised the importance of building shared industrial-scale test beds and CCUS facilities to help innovators move quickly from lab to pilot. This would accelerate adoption across sectors.

Experts also discussed high-value CO₂ utilisation pathways, such as electrifying reformers with renewable energy, using biogas for hydrogen production, and converting CO₂ into polymers, carbonates, and other premium materials. These approaches not only reduce emissions but also create valuable products and reduce import dependence.

Left to Right - Anjan Ray (Director at CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum), Ashish Lele (Director of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory and Chair of the CCUS R&D Roadmap Task Force), and Mainak Chakraborty (CEO and Co-Founder, GPS Renewables) (ETV Bharat)

Anjan Ray, Director at CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, added that bio-based pathways could substitute LPG and ease fuel supply challenges, while CO₂ could be used as an oxidant in scalable processes. Integrated approaches that convert CO₂ into fuels and chemicals offer both immediate and long-term benefits. Simple modifications to burners for LPG and PNG could even save natural gas imports while cutting emissions.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Ashish Lele talked in detail about CCUS work at scale. The following is an excerpt from the conversation:

Anubha Jain: What policy and financial mechanisms are needed to make CCUS viable at scale in India, and what key scientific and engineering challenges hinder its industrial deployment?

Ashish Lele: From a policy standpoint, key regulatory gaps remain, especially around subsurface ownership and liability in CO₂ storage. Unlike land above ground, ownership of underground pore space is unclear, raising questions about responsibility in case of leaks. Clear legal frameworks are essential to address these risks.

Financial certainty is equally critical. Instruments like carbon contracts for difference (CCfDs) can ensure predictable pricing for carbon capture and storage. Without stable, long-term pricing, investment remains risky and limited. Well-defined green financial instruments and clear policy articulation can significantly accelerate the development of carbon markets.

Two bioreactors filled with green algae fixing CO2 to help reduce climate change, Arcos de la Frontera, Cadiz, Costa de la Luz, Andalusia, Spain. (Getty Images)

On the scientific and technological front, major challenges remain. Converting CO₂ into valuable products such as fuels, chemicals, or materials is energy-intensive and technologically complex. CO₂ alone is not sufficient; hydrogen is also required. For example, producing methanol requires four hydrogen atoms for every carbon atom. This means the success of Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) is closely tied to the availability and affordability of green hydrogen. Unless the cost of green hydrogen comes down, large-scale CO₂ conversion will remain economically unviable. Therefore, CCUS efforts must be integrated with initiatives like the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

There are also challenges in purification and catalysis. Flue gases contain impurities like sulfur, moisture, and particulates, requiring costly cleaning processes. Catalysts must be robust and resistant to contamination. While progress is being made, substantial policy clarity and scientific breakthroughs are still needed to make CCUS commercially viable at scale.