Karnal Schoolgirl Represents India At NASA's Mission Mars Programme
A schoolgirl from Haryana has represented India in a NASA-linked space programme in the US, working alongside students from 35 countries on Mission Mars.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Karnal: Yashika, a schoolgirl from Haryana's Karnal district, has represented India at a NASA-linked international space programme in the United States (US), making her family and state proud. She is a Class 11 student, who was chosen to be a part in the United Space School's international programme.
In the programme, Yashika spend 15 days in the US working alongside students from 35 countries on space science and Mars mission projects.
The trip marked the first major step towards her dream of working in space science, giving her a rare chance to meet NASA scientist and learn directly from experts in the field.
During her time in the US, Yashika had the opportunity to understand NASA's work up closely. Space scientists gave lectures to the visiting students, explain different projects in detail. She also visited several important sites connected to space research and worked closely with students from other countries, gaining valuable experience in teamwork and international collaboration.
Key role in the Green team
Students in tghe programme were placed into different teams based on their skills and interests. Yashika was in the Green team, where she took responsibilities linked to human life and settlements on Mars. Her team worked on a project exploring how humans might one day live on the red planet, along with the many challenges such a mission would involve. The experience gave her a deeper understanding of what it might take for people to survive and build a life beyond Earth.
The programme was not limited to science alone. Students from different countries also had the chance to learn about one another's cultures. During the first week, a cultural fair was held where each student shared stories, music, dance, and food from their home country. Yashika who represented India, made pakoras to showcase Indian flavours and traditions. Through this she made friends from around the world and presented Indian culture on an international platform.
Kalpana Chawla her biggest inspiration
For Yashika, Indian astronaut Kalpana Chawla is her biggest source of inspiration. She now dreams of becoming an aeronautical engineer and hopes to build a career in space science. She aims to bring further recognition to India and take part in similar international programmes in future. On the final day of the trip, astronaut Steven presented certificates to all the participating students, a moment Yashika described as one of the most special of her journey.
Three-stage selection process
Yashika's selection was not easy. According to Dr Parul, manager of the Foundation for International Space Education said the programme has been running since 1998 and is open to students aged between 15 and 19. The selection process involves three stages. Students first submit a written essay, which is used for inital screening. This is followed by an online interview, which also includes input from NASA. Those selected are then given detailed training in space science and get the chance to learn directly from astronauts and experts during the programme itself.
A proud but anxious mother
Yashika's mother Neelam, said it was an extremely proud moment for the family to see her daughter get selected for a NASA-linked programme. SHe admitted that like any mother she had some worries when her daughter travelled aboard alone for the first time. However, she said the entire trip went smoothly and seeing her daughter return home after learning so much brought the family great joy.
Yashika's father, Gaurav Mehla, saidher daughter has made the whole fam9ily proud by representing India on such an important platform. He noted that the trip to the US was completely new for Yashika. He added that the knowledge and experience she gained during those 15 days will be extremely valuable for her future.
An inspiration for all
Yashika's achievement is more than just a personal success story. It is an inspiration for countless children who dream of a future in the fields of science and space. Karnal, hometown of Indian astronaut Kalpana Chawla, has once again shown that its daughters are capable of reaching for the stars. With Yashika's firmly set to pursue the field of aerospace science, she is now giving wings to her own dreams, inspired by the very same skies that once carried Kalpana Chawla into history.