ETV Bharat / technology

Karnal Schoolgirl Represents India At NASA's Mission Mars Programme

Karnal: Yashika, a schoolgirl from Haryana's Karnal district, has represented India at a NASA-linked international space programme in the United States (US), making her family and state proud. She is a Class 11 student, who was chosen to be a part in the United Space School's international programme.

In the programme, Yashika spend 15 days in the US working alongside students from 35 countries on space science and Mars mission projects.

The trip marked the first major step towards her dream of working in space science, giving her a rare chance to meet NASA scientist and learn directly from experts in the field.

During her time in the US, Yashika had the opportunity to understand NASA's work up closely. Space scientists gave lectures to the visiting students, explain different projects in detail. She also visited several important sites connected to space research and worked closely with students from other countries, gaining valuable experience in teamwork and international collaboration.

Key role in the Green team

Students in tghe programme were placed into different teams based on their skills and interests. Yashika was in the Green team, where she took responsibilities linked to human life and settlements on Mars. Her team worked on a project exploring how humans might one day live on the red planet, along with the many challenges such a mission would involve. The experience gave her a deeper understanding of what it might take for people to survive and build a life beyond Earth.

The programme was not limited to science alone. Students from different countries also had the chance to learn about one another's cultures. During the first week, a cultural fair was held where each student shared stories, music, dance, and food from their home country. Yashika who represented India, made pakoras to showcase Indian flavours and traditions. Through this she made friends from around the world and presented Indian culture on an international platform.

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