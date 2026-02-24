From Guesswork To Data-Driven Diagnosis: How EV Doctor Is Reshaping EV Battery Testing
Published : February 24, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
In an electric vehicle, the battery pack is arguably the heart of the machine. It stores energy, delivers power to the motor, and ultimately determines range, safety, resale value, and longevity. When that heart weakens, everything else follows—vehicles stall on the road, fires ignite, or owners face long waits in repair shops. Yet across much of the EV ecosystem, battery diagnosis has long relied on guesswork.
That gap is what drove the founders of Battery Ok Technologies to build “EV Doctor”—a portable diagnostic device designed to give workshops, fleet operators, and OEMs one clear answer: is this battery healthy, risky, or failing—and why?
The startup recently announced its entry into the Chinese market, with co-founder and CEO Shubham Mishra highlighting that they had secured a local distribution partner for their product. “Yes, a distribution partner for an Indian product in China,” he said.
Talking to ETV Bharat, he explained that having a channel partner in Shenzhen is more important than just deploying some units. “It matters because it reverses the normal trust flow,” he said.
“Battery diagnostics is not a commodity product; it’s a trust product. If Chinese EV businesses—known for speed, manufacturing intensity, and fast replication—choose to use an Indian diagnostic tool, that’s not just a feel-good headline,” Mishra added, emphasising that it means the device is operationally useful enough to justify switching costs, is reliable enough to be trusted in decision-making, and is moving towards becoming a category standard rather than a regional tool.
What started EV Doctor and Battery Ok Technologies
Before Battery Ok Technologies existed, the founding team was building e-bikes under the name E-Vega Mobility Labs. Then Covid hit. During this phase, the team continued interacting with battery manufacturers, dealers, and EV workshop owners, and realised one pattern: EV adoption was accelerating, but battery diagnosis in the ecosystem was still “guesswork”.
The turning point came in a workshop in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, when they saw a mechanic place his bare hands on an EV battery pack to judge whether it was “bad”. There were no instruments; no data; no safety protocols. For Shubham Mishra and his co-founder, Akshay Singhal, the moment captured the ecosystem’s reality: high-stakes decisions being made with zero instrumentation and zero accountability.
Customers would complain of dropped range or odd charging behaviour, and the workshop had no standardised way to say if the battery health was okay, risky, or had some other issue like water damage or cell imbalance. Instead, most decisions were driven by intuition, swapping parts, or endless back-and-forth with OEMs.
“So we started building Battery Ok with one obsession–make battery diagnosis fast, field-ready, and trustworthy, like an independent test for a battery,” Mishra said to ETV Bharat.
Battery Ok did not develop its product in ideal lab conditions. It built EV Doctor in what the founders call “the mess of real India”—noisy chargers, inconsistent current, abused battery packs, unpredictable user behaviour. They also collaborated with IIT Gandhinagar to conduct controlled experiments that fed into its machine learning models, particularly around safety behaviours, such as thermal runaway risk signatures.
Their team combines hardware engineers, embedded systems specialists, battery scientists, and data experts, with co-founder and CTO Ajay Vashishst, formerly with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), leading the technology side.
What makes EV Doctor different from traditional battery testing tools
Mishra explained that traditional battery testing tools usually fall into extremes. For instance, basic voltage/indicator tools are quick but they don’t tell you why performance dropped or whether the battery is safe. On the other hand, charge–discharge cyclers (CDC machines) are accurate for capacity, but they are bulky, slow (often take 7–8 hours), and are not designed for daily workshop throughput. Similarly, Battery Management System (BMS) app readers are convenient but limited to what the BMS exposes, leaving gaps for when the fault doesn’t show up in BMS data or BMS itself is the problem.
EV Doctor, Mishra explains, is designed to occupy the middle ground by delivering rapid, reliable, field-grade diagnosis. Rather than offering a single health score, it assesses battery condition across multiple parameters, including voltage response under stress, charge and energy acceptance within a standardised window, internal resistance, current stability, and more.
These evaluations allow EV Doctor to present a structured answer on health, safety, performance, and faults in a short standardised test window, Mishra said. “Within minutes, it gives workshops an evidence-backed way to say whether a battery is healthy, risky, or what category of issue it most likely belongs to, without opening the pack.”
When asked about the limitations of EV Doctor, Mishra acknowledged that rapid testing has inherent boundaries. A 15-minute diagnostic window cannot perfectly replicate a full discharge cycle, he explained, adding that different BMS architectures can mask behaviours and field noise from chargers or connectors can distort readings.
The company, however, tries to mitigate these constraints with confidence scoring, cross-signal validation, BMS-aware interpretation models, charger and contact anomaly detection, and continuous dataset expansion and calibration.
Talking about the long-term vision for the product, he said that their end goal is not only to make EV Doctor a standard diagnostic tool for battery health worldwide, but to also make battery diagnosis a standard, fast, trusted part of the EV ecosystem—like an ECG is to healthcare.
“If you can standardise diagnosis, you unlock safer mobility, better warranties, better resale, fewer fires, and less waste,” he said.
Technologies behind EV Doctor
Explaining the hardware and software technologies that power EV Doctor, the Battery Ok CEO said that the tool is a measurement + inference stack where hardware provides defensible signals and software turns them into decisions. The entire system can be divided into three layers—hardware, embedded systems, and software + algorithm.
When asked how easy or difficult it is to replicate the EV Doctor, Mishra said that if you reduce EV Doctor to “a circuit + an app”, replication looks easy. However, he added, replicating reliable diagnosis in the field is hard, because the moat isn’t a PCB; it's the core tech architecture system, which includes:
- calibration repeatability across units,
- signal integrity under noisy chargers and abused packs,
- fault signature libraries built from real cases,
- safety inference grounded in experiments (not just heuristics),
- ML models + data flywheel,
- and workflow design that works for technicians under time pressure.
He said that while patents can help stop replication, in practice, execution defensibility is stronger in this category—because what workshops buy is not a circuit, it’s a dependable decision. “Copycats can clone form; it takes years to clone trust,” he added.
EV Doctor: Cost and economics
The primary consumers of EV Doctor are EV workshops, service centres, dealers/service networks, fleet operators, and battery service/refurb players. Additionally, OEMs and enterprise partners also rely on it for standardised, repeatable diagnostics.
Talking about the price of the device, Mishra said, “We’ve designed pricing to keep diagnostics accessible to the workshop ecosystem. Publicly, the device has been positioned from an earlier price point around Rs 25,000 and made available to garages and smaller service centres for around Rs 10,000 by redesigning the business model for accessibility—including warranty and long-term upgrades as part of the kit value,” he said.
The company began with a modest start in its first year, shipping only about 20 units. By 2023, shipments had grown to roughly 500 units, and in 2024 they reached around 1,000 units. As of April 2025, more than 1,500 units were shipped that year, bringing the total to over 3,000 devices sold worldwide. Deployments now span multiple countries, supported by a manufacturing capacity capable of exceeding 1,000 units per month.
Mishra explained that the company views 2026 as its first true scale year, driven by increased production capacity, expanded channels, and repeat usage within workshops.
“The internal plan is to move from ‘device adoption’ to ‘diagnostic standardisation’, which typically means multi-thousand unit growth and a much larger multiple in total tests run, because every installed device becomes a daily diagnostic engine,” he told ETV Bharat.
Mishra also mentioned that the company has partnered with EV financiers, insurers, and resale platforms to enable third‑party diagnostics through the EV Doctor device.
Future for Battery Ok Technologies
“EV Doctor is the beginning, not the end,” Mishra said when asked about their plan to make any more devices.
“We see a family of devices and form factors emerging, which include lighter, more accessible variants for mass workshops, advanced variants for enterprise workflows, deeper integrations where interfaces like CAN are available, and expansion into adjacent battery categories where the same diagnosis problem exists,” he added.
When asked if it is possible for Battery Ok Technologies to make a device similar to EV Doctor for smartphone battery diagnosis, something that would be as handy as a power bank, Mishra responded affirmatively. “Technically, yes—it’s absolutely possible. The key is that smartphone batteries require a different diagnostic protocol and a different cost structure,” he said.
A “power bank-like” tester would need safe controlled load/charge pulses, internal resistance and capacity inference in short windows, model-agnostic connectors or modular connector strategy, and a workflow that mobile repair shops can run at very low friction and cost, he explained. “The big challenge isn’t feasibility—it’s designing a product that is universal enough across models and priced right for the mobile repair market, while still being trustworthy,” Mishra added.
The company also aims to make a similar device for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), which it says directly overlaps with their next pursuit, Energy AI Labs, which aims to turn diagnosis into continuous intelligence and prediction across energy assets.
BESS diagnostics is not just “battery health.” It’s system health, which measures battery + inverter/charger behaviour, solar input variability, thermal and installation conditions, usage patterns and abuse patterns, and safety and warranty compliance.
“The opportunity is huge because home and small commercial energy systems are full of silent inefficiency and silent risk. A diagnostic layer can prevent failures; an intelligence layer can optimise outcomes. That’s exactly the direction Energy AI Labs is being built to pursue,” he said.
Mishra concluded, “For the company, the broader vision is to build the infrastructure for battery truth and battery trust and then extend that into the bigger mission through Energy AI Labs, where the same measurement + intelligence philosophy becomes an operating layer for energy systems: homes first, then enterprises, then grid-scale storage.”