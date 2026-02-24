ETV Bharat / technology

From Guesswork To Data-Driven Diagnosis: How EV Doctor Is Reshaping EV Battery Testing

In an electric vehicle, the battery pack is arguably the heart of the machine. It stores energy, delivers power to the motor, and ultimately determines range, safety, resale value, and longevity. When that heart weakens, everything else follows—vehicles stall on the road, fires ignite, or owners face long waits in repair shops. Yet across much of the EV ecosystem, battery diagnosis has long relied on guesswork.

That gap is what drove the founders of Battery Ok Technologies to build “EV Doctor”—a portable diagnostic device designed to give workshops, fleet operators, and OEMs one clear answer: is this battery healthy, risky, or failing—and why?

The startup recently announced its entry into the Chinese market, with co-founder and CEO Shubham Mishra highlighting that they had secured a local distribution partner for their product. “Yes, a distribution partner for an Indian product in China,” he said.

Talking to ETV Bharat, he explained that having a channel partner in Shenzhen is more important than just deploying some units. “It matters because it reverses the normal trust flow,” he said.

EV Doctor: The 15-Minute Testing Tool That Could Prevent EV Battery Failures (Battery Ok Technologies)

“Battery diagnostics is not a commodity product; it’s a trust product. If Chinese EV businesses—known for speed, manufacturing intensity, and fast replication—choose to use an Indian diagnostic tool, that’s not just a feel-good headline,” Mishra added, emphasising that it means the device is operationally useful enough to justify switching costs, is reliable enough to be trusted in decision-making, and is moving towards becoming a category standard rather than a regional tool.

What started EV Doctor and Battery Ok Technologies

Before Battery Ok Technologies existed, the founding team was building e-bikes under the name E-Vega Mobility Labs. Then Covid hit. During this phase, the team continued interacting with battery manufacturers, dealers, and EV workshop owners, and realised one pattern: EV adoption was accelerating, but battery diagnosis in the ecosystem was still “guesswork”.

The turning point came in a workshop in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, when they saw a mechanic place his bare hands on an EV battery pack to judge whether it was “bad”. There were no instruments; no data; no safety protocols. For Shubham Mishra and his co-founder, Akshay Singhal, the moment captured the ecosystem’s reality: high-stakes decisions being made with zero instrumentation and zero accountability.

EV Doctor product innovation journey (ETV Bharat Creative)

Customers would complain of dropped range or odd charging behaviour, and the workshop had no standardised way to say if the battery health was okay, risky, or had some other issue like water damage or cell imbalance. Instead, most decisions were driven by intuition, swapping parts, or endless back-and-forth with OEMs.

“So we started building Battery Ok with one obsession–make battery diagnosis fast, field-ready, and trustworthy, like an independent test for a battery,” Mishra said to ETV Bharat.

Battery Ok did not develop its product in ideal lab conditions. It built EV Doctor in what the founders call “the mess of real India”—noisy chargers, inconsistent current, abused battery packs, unpredictable user behaviour. They also collaborated with IIT Gandhinagar to conduct controlled experiments that fed into its machine learning models, particularly around safety behaviours, such as thermal runaway risk signatures.

Left - Akshay Singhal | Right - Shubham Mishra (Battery Ok Technologies)

Their team combines hardware engineers, embedded systems specialists, battery scientists, and data experts, with co-founder and CTO Ajay Vashishst, formerly with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), leading the technology side.

What makes EV Doctor different from traditional battery testing tools

Mishra explained that traditional battery testing tools usually fall into extremes. For instance, basic voltage/indicator tools are quick but they don’t tell you why performance dropped or whether the battery is safe. On the other hand, charge–discharge cyclers (CDC machines) are accurate for capacity, but they are bulky, slow (often take 7–8 hours), and are not designed for daily workshop throughput. Similarly, Battery Management System (BMS) app readers are convenient but limited to what the BMS exposes, leaving gaps for when the fault doesn’t show up in BMS data or BMS itself is the problem.

EV Doctor, Mishra explains, is designed to occupy the middle ground by delivering rapid, reliable, field-grade diagnosis. Rather than offering a single health score, it assesses battery condition across multiple parameters, including voltage response under stress, charge and energy acceptance within a standardised window, internal resistance, current stability, and more.

EV Doctor battery condition evaluation (ETV Bharat Creative)

These evaluations allow EV Doctor to present a structured answer on health, safety, performance, and faults in a short standardised test window, Mishra said. “Within minutes, it gives workshops an evidence-backed way to say whether a battery is healthy, risky, or what category of issue it most likely belongs to, without opening the pack.”