From Earth To Deep Space: Astronauts And Scientists Look Forward To A New Era Of Human Spaceflight
Experts at ISRO’s SMOPS 2026 said deep space missions will rely on integrated systems, human behaviour research, medical autonomy, and stronger global and private-sector collaboration.
By Anubha Jain
Published : April 10, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Bengaluru: At a high-level panel discussion on human spaceflight challenges at ISRO’s three-day international conference, Spacecraft Mission Operations (SMOPS 2026) in Bengaluru, leading scientists, astronauts, and flight surgeons came together to explore what it truly takes to push humanity deeper into space. From international training experiences and emerging public–private partnerships to human behaviour and medical autonomy in space missions, the discussion highlighted a key message: future exploration will depend on highly integrated human–machine–ground systems working as one global team.
The panel featured an esteemed lineup including astronauts and Group Captains Shubhanshu Shukla, Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, and Angad Pratap; cosmonaut Denis Matveev; Aleksi Shpakov (IMBP); flight surgeon Dr Adrianos Golemis from the European Space Agency (ESA); and astronaut Jitendra Singh.
Extremophiles and the Possibility of Terraforming Concepts
Discussing whether radiation-resistant microbes could be used to gradually make exoplanets habitable, instead of relying heavily on machines, Shubhanshu Shukla noted that the idea is not new and has scientific merit. Experiments, including those from the Indian side, have explored extremophiles that can survive vacuum, radiation, and harsh environments. Scientists are actively studying how these organisms endure such conditions, with the aim of potentially applying this knowledge to support human survival in long-duration and interplanetary missions.
However, he emphasised that machines cannot be replaced; they are essential for transporting these organisms, accessing space, and reaching other planets. Making a planet habitable is a complex challenge being explored through multiple approaches, and using microbes is one promising but still developing pathway among many.
Adding to this, Angad Pratap emphasised that extremophiles, especially single-celled organisms and even plants, adapt far better to harsh environments than humans. He noted that plants can respond to space conditions much faster and may sustain themselves on exoplanets, making them viable for future space-based food systems. However, he stressed that human adaptation is far more complex, and insights from microbes or plants cannot be directly applied to us—“one size doesn’t fit all.”
Understanding how extreme environments affect humans remains critical for deep-space exploration, he said. Adding further, Pratap said that with a philosophical perspective, Earth itself is a living system, and humans are a product of it. Taking life to another planet means attempting to recreate this intricate Earth-based composition elsewhere, an immense scientific challenge.
Cross-Agency Training Strengthens Global Space Cooperation
Discussing the kind of exposures astronauts receive, Prashanth Nair described his training experiences in Moscow with Roscosmos, NASA, and SpaceX in the United States. Highlighting valuable cross-agency exposure, he said space exploration is a truly global effort, where astronauts and scientists from different countries work together like one family, united by a shared mission. He spoke highly of the depth of knowledge shared by Russian instructors and said that during his training in Moscow, he experienced a wide range of programs, including survival training and Soyuz-related simulations.
He also highlighted his time at NASA facilities, where he took part in advanced leadership and simulation exercises alongside active mission teams, which gave him a sense of history in the making. At SpaceX’s facility in Boca Chica, he observed cutting-edge developments that are rarely accessible even to the public, calling it a unique learning experience. Overall, he said the exposure across Russia and the United States strengthened both his technical understanding and his belief in strong international collaboration in human spaceflight.
Human Behaviour and Psychology Critical for Deep Space Missions
Stressing the importance of understanding human physiology for long-duration space exploration missions, Aleksi Shpakov explained that the current stage of space exploration requires further development, particularly in addressing the physiological challenges associated with extended-duration missions.
Adding to this, Group Captain Angad Pratap said that when a human being, whether an astronaut or anyone placed in an extreme environment, is exposed to such conditions, one of the most crucial aspects to study is human behaviour, both among astronauts and between astronauts and ground teams. He noted that astronauts today pursue a highly multidisciplinary career, and behavioural training is an essential part of this journey.
“From my own journey, I feel the training has helped me better understand human behaviour, which can sometimes lead to conflicts, especially how misunderstandings can arise in high-pressure environments,” he said, adding that when you are behaviourally trained not only to manage your own responses but also to understand and accept the behaviour of others, operations become much smoother.
"In real-time and on-the-fly situations, you do not always expect others to behave exactly as you anticipate. Instead, you become more adaptable and accommodating, which ultimately helps ensure more effective teamwork and smoother mission operations. Initiatives like ISRO’s analogue missions, including tests conducted in extreme environments such as Ladakh, are a step in this direction. These simulations help study behavioural dynamics between crew members and ground teams, along with collecting physiological and psychological data through sensors and monitoring systems," he said.
Medical Autonomy for Lunar and Deep Space Missions
Speaking on medical evacuation scenarios in deep space missions, Dr Adrianos Golemis said that crew autonomy needs to be maximised as much as possible, especially for missions to the Moon and beyond. Based on risk analyses, the most likely medical issues are identified in advance, and a compact, efficient medical kit along with essential medical devices is developed.
"With proper training, astronauts can manage most situations independently," he said. "However, the presence of unknown risks can never be fully eliminated."
He emphasised the importance of maintaining a strong link between ground-based medical teams and onboard systems. Even for future lunar missions, close coordination will remain essential, though it must adapt to communication delays and the challenges of deep space operations.
Public–Private Partnerships Key to Human Space Ecosystem
On the role of industry, startups, and public–private partnerships, Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair said India must move beyond rockets and satellites to human-centric space domains.
He highlighted opportunities in space food, suits, health monitoring, and psychological well-being, noting that startups can play a key role in supporting astronauts and strengthening the Gaganyaan Programme. While private participation is strong in mechanical and satellite systems, he stressed that human aspects remain largely government-led. He called for greater private involvement in mission operations, training, and interdisciplinary areas, unlocking significant business and innovation potential.