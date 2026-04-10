ETV Bharat / technology

From Earth To Deep Space: Astronauts And Scientists Look Forward To A New Era Of Human Spaceflight

From Earth To Deep Space: Astronauts And Scientists Look Forward To A New Era Of Human Spaceflight ( ISRO )

Bengaluru: At a high-level panel discussion on human spaceflight challenges at ISRO’s three-day international conference, Spacecraft Mission Operations (SMOPS 2026) in Bengaluru, leading scientists, astronauts, and flight surgeons came together to explore what it truly takes to push humanity deeper into space. From international training experiences and emerging public–private partnerships to human behaviour and medical autonomy in space missions, the discussion highlighted a key message: future exploration will depend on highly integrated human–machine–ground systems working as one global team.

The panel featured an esteemed lineup including astronauts and Group Captains Shubhanshu Shukla, Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, and Angad Pratap; cosmonaut Denis Matveev; Aleksi Shpakov (IMBP); flight surgeon Dr Adrianos Golemis from the European Space Agency (ESA); and astronaut Jitendra Singh.

Extremophiles and the Possibility of Terraforming Concepts

Discussing whether radiation-resistant microbes could be used to gradually make exoplanets habitable, instead of relying heavily on machines, Shubhanshu Shukla noted that the idea is not new and has scientific merit. Experiments, including those from the Indian side, have explored extremophiles that can survive vacuum, radiation, and harsh environments. Scientists are actively studying how these organisms endure such conditions, with the aim of potentially applying this knowledge to support human survival in long-duration and interplanetary missions.

L-R: Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, COSMONAUT (Russia) Denis Matveev, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Dr. Aleksi Shpakov (IMBP), Group Captain Angad Pratap, flight surgeon Dr. Adrianos Golemis (ESA) and astronaut Jitendra Singh (ETV Bharat)

However, he emphasised that machines cannot be replaced; they are essential for transporting these organisms, accessing space, and reaching other planets. Making a planet habitable is a complex challenge being explored through multiple approaches, and using microbes is one promising but still developing pathway among many.

Adding to this, Angad Pratap emphasised that extremophiles, especially single-celled organisms and even plants, adapt far better to harsh environments than humans. He noted that plants can respond to space conditions much faster and may sustain themselves on exoplanets, making them viable for future space-based food systems. However, he stressed that human adaptation is far more complex, and insights from microbes or plants cannot be directly applied to us—“one size doesn’t fit all.”

A view of the Earth from NASA's Orion spacecraft as it orbits above the planet during the Artemis II flight on April 2, 2026. (NASA)

Understanding how extreme environments affect humans remains critical for deep-space exploration, he said. Adding further, Pratap said that with a philosophical perspective, Earth itself is a living system, and humans are a product of it. Taking life to another planet means attempting to recreate this intricate Earth-based composition elsewhere, an immense scientific challenge.

Cross-Agency Training Strengthens Global Space Cooperation

Discussing the kind of exposures astronauts receive, Prashanth Nair described his training experiences in Moscow with Roscosmos, NASA, and SpaceX in the United States. Highlighting valuable cross-agency exposure, he said space exploration is a truly global effort, where astronauts and scientists from different countries work together like one family, united by a shared mission. He spoke highly of the depth of knowledge shared by Russian instructors and said that during his training in Moscow, he experienced a wide range of programs, including survival training and Soyuz-related simulations.