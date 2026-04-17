From Doomscrolling To Discipline: The Rise Of Intentional Unplugging Against Digital Fatigue
People worldwide are reducing screen time, embracing analogue activities, and adopting digital moderation to combat fatigue, improve well-being, and reshape work-life balance.
By Anubha Jain
Published : April 17, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Bengaluru: From the first alarm in the morning to endless late-night scrolling, screens have come to dominate everyday life. Yet, a quiet shift is underway — people are beginning to rethink not technology itself, but how they use it. The focus is no longer on constant connectivity, but on conscious engagement. Cutting back on screen time is proving to have tangible benefits, from better sleep and sharper focus to improved productivity at work. In an age of constant notifications and digital overload, the ability to unplug is emerging not as a fleeting wellness trend but as a fundamental shift in how we want to live and work
Prof Rakhi Tripathi, Area Chair (Information Systems) at FORE School of Management, said there is a clear shift in how people engage with technology. What began as a functional tool has evolved into an ecosystem shaping daily life, work, and behaviour, with businesses and individuals alike relying on digital platforms.
"As this dependence grows, constant connectivity and information overload are impacting both mental and physical well-being. In response, digital moderation is emerging as a long-term behavioural shift, with individuals consciously limiting usage to restore balance. While complete disconnection may not be practical, the focus is on building a healthier relationship with technology," she told ETV Bharat.
Digital fatigue and the return to analogue living
2026 is shaping up to be the year of going analogue. As digital overexposure intensifies, more people are stepping back from screens, choosing slower, tangible experiences — reading, nature walks, handwritten journaling. In an always‑on world, this shift brings clarity. The rising demand for offline experiences, wellness retreats, and analogue products signals an emerging market around disconnection: time and attention are becoming the new currency of luxury.
Chetna Luthra, a clinical psychologist, noted that digital fatigue is emerging as a serious concern. "A large percentage of users now report mental exhaustion, reduced attention spans, and disrupted sleep due to prolonged screen exposure," she told ETV Bharat.
Adding further, she said that as per the Digital Life Survey (2025), around 70 per cent of people feel mentally drained after prolonged screen use, describing effects like brain fog and reduced focus. Additionally, about 62 per cent of users report experiencing digital burnout at least occasionally.
According to recent studies, including a paper published in PubMed Central, excessive screen use can create a feedback loop — people feel stressed or disconnected, turn to their devices for relief, and end up feeling even worse. This issue is affecting people across age groups, from working adults to teenagers and the elderly, with many increasingly struggling with attention, emotional regulation, and overall mental health.
As a result, “intentional unplugging” is gaining importance. It is evolving from a passing trend into a sustained behavioural shift. There is growing awareness around digital well-being, reflected in the rise of “digital detox” practices such as screen-free periods, notification control, and more mindful usage — all responses to measurable psychological strain and the need for better emotional regulation. This hints towards a cultural shift where people are learning to control their attention and redefining their relationship with technology.
Luthra highlighted that tools and apps are also being designed to encourage reflection and intentional engagement, rather than simply maximising screen time. "What makes this shift more durable is that it is being reinforced by institutions, including schools, workplaces, and even governments, and supported by changes in technology design itself. Ultimately, this reflects a large-scale redefinition of our relationship with technology," she said.
Gen Alpha is leading the charge
Surprisingly, Gen Alpha, the first true digital natives, are leading this shift, as highlighted by audience research company GWI (previously GlobalWebIndex). Raised online, they’re now choosing to unplug, turning to hands-on hobbies like knitting, pottery, and gardening. What once felt outdated now offers a mindful, refreshing escape from digital overload.
The report argues that young people aren’t anti-tech, they’re redefining it. Prioritising balance and real-world interactions, they’re shaping a broader cultural shift, sparking conversations around mindful tech use, even influencing policy debates on regulating social media for younger users. What began as a generational shift in behaviour is now shaping wider conversations around policy, design, and digital responsibility.
Governments and regulators globally are also beginning to debate screen-time limits for children, stricter data design norms, and platform accountability — signalling that digital well-being is no longer just a personal responsibility but a systemic priority. At the same time, “humane tech” design is gaining traction, with features like focus modes, app timers, and grayscale interfaces subtly nudging users toward healthier habits.
Less scroll, more soul: By choice and design
Unplugging today is happening in two ways: by choice and by design. Many individuals are voluntarily setting boundaries, reducing screen time, and stepping away from endless “doom scrolling”. Others experience structured disconnection in spaces like analogue retreats or device-free events. These environments are intentionally designed to encourage presence, deeper focus, and meaningful human interaction — something often lost in digital spaces.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Peer Mohamed Azees, a Publishing Consultant, said, “I have been in the space of media and publishing for three decades. I switch off all notifications and disable automatic downloads on my mobile phone in the interest of my mental health. I strongly believe that only a sound body can enable a sound mind. I consider myself a full-time writer, and the fewer digital distractions I have, the better it is for my work. Writing, after all, is about organising thoughts."
"Checking the phone once an hour is enough to stay connected with the world. Whenever I am in a meeting or engaged in a serious conversation, my phone goes silent. I call this ‘digital discipline’, and it has greatly supported my profession," he added.
The corporate shift: From constant connectivity to conscious disconnection
From a corporate perspective, this trend is gaining serious attention. Allowing employees to fully disconnect — whether through no-email weekends, digital detox policies, or offline retreats can improve productivity in the long run. Research shows that employees who take proper breaks are more engaged, creative, and productive. This reframes unplugging from a personal habit into a business strategy. The return on investment (ROI) for companies is clear.
Organisations are beginning to recognise that constant connectivity can reduce efficiency, while structured disconnection improves performance, decision-making, and overall well-being. In the long run, this also helps reduce burnout and improve retention.
Sooraj Balakrishnan, Associate Director & Head of Marketing, Acer India, feels “unplugging” is no longer seen as just a break, but as a conscious lifestyle choice. He emphasised, “There is a clear shift in how people engage with technology today. While devices like laptops remain central to productivity, creativity, and learning, users are becoming more intentional about how and when they connect. Digital fatigue is a genuine concern, driven by constant notifications and the blurring of boundaries between work and personal life. Rather than signalling a rejection of technology, this shift reflects a more mature and mindful approach to its use.”
Balakrishnan further stated that at Acer, they see this as a long-term behavioural evolution. The focus is on enabling meaningful and efficient interactions — through features like AI-powered productivity, eye-care displays, and performance optimisation, so users can accomplish more in less time and disconnect when needed. "Technology should empower individuals while supporting their overall well-being and balance," he added.