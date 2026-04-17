ETV Bharat / technology

From Doomscrolling To Discipline: The Rise Of Intentional Unplugging Against Digital Fatigue

Bengaluru: From the first alarm in the morning to endless late-night scrolling, screens have come to dominate everyday life. Yet, a quiet shift is underway — people are beginning to rethink not technology itself, but how they use it. The focus is no longer on constant connectivity, but on conscious engagement. Cutting back on screen time is proving to have tangible benefits, from better sleep and sharper focus to improved productivity at work. In an age of constant notifications and digital overload, the ability to unplug is emerging not as a fleeting wellness trend but as a fundamental shift in how we want to live and work

Prof Rakhi Tripathi, Area Chair (Information Systems) at FORE School of Management, said there is a clear shift in how people engage with technology. What began as a functional tool has evolved into an ecosystem shaping daily life, work, and behaviour, with businesses and individuals alike relying on digital platforms.

"As this dependence grows, constant connectivity and information overload are impacting both mental and physical well-being. In response, digital moderation is emerging as a long-term behavioural shift, with individuals consciously limiting usage to restore balance. While complete disconnection may not be practical, the focus is on building a healthier relationship with technology," she told ETV Bharat.

Digital fatigue and the return to analogue living

2026 is shaping up to be the year of going analogue. As digital overexposure intensifies, more people are stepping back from screens, choosing slower, tangible experiences — reading, nature walks, handwritten journaling. In an always‑on world, this shift brings clarity. The rising demand for offline experiences, wellness retreats, and analogue products signals an emerging market around disconnection: time and attention are becoming the new currency of luxury.

From Doomscrolling To Discipline: The Rise Of Intentional Unplugging Against Digital Fatigue (Getty Images)

Chetna Luthra, a clinical psychologist, noted that digital fatigue is emerging as a serious concern. "A large percentage of users now report mental exhaustion, reduced attention spans, and disrupted sleep due to prolonged screen exposure," she told ETV Bharat.

Adding further, she said that as per the Digital Life Survey (2025), around 70 per cent of people feel mentally drained after prolonged screen use, describing effects like brain fog and reduced focus. Additionally, about 62 per cent of users report experiencing digital burnout at least occasionally.

According to recent studies, including a paper published in PubMed Central, excessive screen use can create a feedback loop — people feel stressed or disconnected, turn to their devices for relief, and end up feeling even worse. This issue is affecting people across age groups, from working adults to teenagers and the elderly, with many increasingly struggling with attention, emotional regulation, and overall mental health.

As a result, “intentional unplugging” is gaining importance. It is evolving from a passing trend into a sustained behavioural shift. There is growing awareness around digital well-being, reflected in the rise of “digital detox” practices such as screen-free periods, notification control, and more mindful usage — all responses to measurable psychological strain and the need for better emotional regulation. This hints towards a cultural shift where people are learning to control their attention and redefining their relationship with technology.

Luthra highlighted that tools and apps are also being designed to encourage reflection and intentional engagement, rather than simply maximising screen time. "What makes this shift more durable is that it is being reinforced by institutions, including schools, workplaces, and even governments, and supported by changes in technology design itself. Ultimately, this reflects a large-scale redefinition of our relationship with technology," she said.

Gen Alpha is leading the charge