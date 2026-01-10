ETV Bharat / technology

From Climbing Vacuums To Cyber Pets: Some Highlights Of CES 2026

LG CLOiD™, an AI-enabled home robot, poses with show attendees at the LG booth at CES 2026 Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Las Vegas ( AP Photo )

Las Vegas: CES 2026 offered a glimpse of a future that feels straight out of a sci-fi movie: bendable screens, paper-thin TVs and cars and gadgets that can think for themselves as they get to know you and your family's wants and needs.

As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang put it, “The ChatGPT moment for physical AI is here.”

And everywhere you looked, robots. They roamed the show floor, assisted workers and entertained crowds — from humanoid helpers and furry “cyber pets” to task-specific machines.

Here's a recap of some of the attention-grabbing gadgets at CES 2026, the annual technology trade show in Las Vegas:

Star Wars and Lego

Lego leaned heavily into fan nostalgia this week to unveil its latest innovation, enlisting Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer David Filoni and a lineup of familiar Star Wars characters, including Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO and X-wing pilots.

Asad Ayaz, left, and Dave Filioni stand on stage with C-3PO and R2-D2 during an LEGO news conference ahead of the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo)

On Monday, the company introduced Lego Smart Play, a new platform built around connected bricks, tags and specially designed minifigures in partnership with Star Wars. These smart bricks are equipped with sensors that detect light and distance, triggering coordinated lights and sounds when used together to bring builds to life.

The platform allows fans to build interactive scenes, like space battles or lightsaber duels.

Real buttons are so back

Another point for nostalgia: Clicks Technology is reviving the physical phone keyboard with its magnetic QWERTY model that clips onto phones.

Co-founder Jeff Gadway said the company's Power Keyboard “is one keyboard for all your smart devices."

It features a full QWERTY layout, with directional keys and a number row, in a callback to the Blackberry-era of smartphones for those who miss real buttons. The company said it also doubles as a wireless power bank.

Return of LG's Wallpaper TV line

If you're not familiar with CES, just know that new TV announcements are ubiquitous to the show — some big, some small, some even transparent. But LG brought something distinct to CES this year: an OLED TV that's only 9mm thick.

A Person walks past a wallpaper TV display at the LG booth during the CES tech show Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Las Vegas (AP Photo)

The South Korean tech company announced the OLED evo W6 model from its Wallpaper line just ahead of CES but reporters and industry representatives were able to see it for the first time at the show.

As advertised, the screen displays video nearly edge-to-edge and is ridiculously thin (though it doesn't roll up like its name implies). Like the previous models in its Wallpaper line, the TV's inputs are housed in a box that sits nearby. LG representatives claim you can seamlessly stream 4K video and audio to the screen. No pricing was available but the new TV will be available in 77- and 83-inch sizes.

The vacuum that can climb stairs