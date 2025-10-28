ETV Bharat / technology

From Boardrooms To Farmlands: How AI Is Redefining Work, Skill, And Productivity

Bengaluru: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer confined to research labs or tech companies. It has quietly become an inseparable part of daily work life across sectors. From urban offices to the heart of rural farmlands, AI is reshaping how people work, learn, and measure productivity.

In corporate India, companies are rapidly integrating AI tools into their everyday operations. Many firms are investing in paid versions of generative AI platforms and encouraging even non-technical employees to upskill through in-house sessions and external training programs. For some organisations, AI proficiency is now tied directly to performance reviews.

“AI isn't just an assistant anymore; it is becoming a co-worker,” said a communications manager at a Bengaluru-based PR agency, which recently made learning ChatGPT mandatory for all employees. Similar initiatives are being seen in marketing, design, and administrative teams, where AI is used to draft proposals, analyse data, or automate repetitive reporting tasks.

IT industry veteran Mohan Ramanathan, Technology Aggregator and Consultant, Bengaluru, said, “I use ChatGPT, Perplexity, and similar tools extensively for rewriting, creating reports, proposals, creatives, and campaigns, and for generating well-structured documents simply by answering guided questions. These tools act like my executive assistant, saving time and improving quality. Additionally, I use AI as a research assistant for deep subjects like the Bhagavad Gita or physics. Though occasional fact-checking is needed, it’s highly effective for exploring complex ideas and allows me to refine queries endlessly."

"AI will transform our future in a positive way, not as a threat, since we know how to keep it in check. Today, AI represents the next great leap, and I’m fortunate to have been part of the pioneering wave that shaped it," he added.

Neha Mohanty, Founder, StarFishGlobal Communications, said, “AI now acts as a real-time communication partner—tracking conversations, culture shifts, and industry trends to keep our narratives sharp and relevant. It also manages the heavy operational load, helping us move faster, think bigger, and lead with insight, not just output.”

AI is also helping people make the most out of the available information (Getty Images)

"AI’s impact also extends to how teams handle technical documentation and coding tasks. Many professionals now rely on AI tools to debug code, refine project documents, or generate initial drafts. These AI-generated outputs are later reviewed and fine-tuned by humans—a process often referred to as having a human in the loop—ensuring both speed and quality," she added.