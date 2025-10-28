From Boardrooms To Farmlands: How AI Is Redefining Work, Skill, And Productivity
From cloud engineering to farming, AI’s influence is unmistakable. As technology continues to evolve, it could create a new definition of productivity across sectors.
By Anubha Jain
Published : October 28, 2025 at 2:15 PM IST
Bengaluru: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer confined to research labs or tech companies. It has quietly become an inseparable part of daily work life across sectors. From urban offices to the heart of rural farmlands, AI is reshaping how people work, learn, and measure productivity.
In corporate India, companies are rapidly integrating AI tools into their everyday operations. Many firms are investing in paid versions of generative AI platforms and encouraging even non-technical employees to upskill through in-house sessions and external training programs. For some organisations, AI proficiency is now tied directly to performance reviews.
“AI isn't just an assistant anymore; it is becoming a co-worker,” said a communications manager at a Bengaluru-based PR agency, which recently made learning ChatGPT mandatory for all employees. Similar initiatives are being seen in marketing, design, and administrative teams, where AI is used to draft proposals, analyse data, or automate repetitive reporting tasks.
IT industry veteran Mohan Ramanathan, Technology Aggregator and Consultant, Bengaluru, said, “I use ChatGPT, Perplexity, and similar tools extensively for rewriting, creating reports, proposals, creatives, and campaigns, and for generating well-structured documents simply by answering guided questions. These tools act like my executive assistant, saving time and improving quality. Additionally, I use AI as a research assistant for deep subjects like the Bhagavad Gita or physics. Though occasional fact-checking is needed, it’s highly effective for exploring complex ideas and allows me to refine queries endlessly."
"AI will transform our future in a positive way, not as a threat, since we know how to keep it in check. Today, AI represents the next great leap, and I’m fortunate to have been part of the pioneering wave that shaped it," he added.
Neha Mohanty, Founder, StarFishGlobal Communications, said, “AI now acts as a real-time communication partner—tracking conversations, culture shifts, and industry trends to keep our narratives sharp and relevant. It also manages the heavy operational load, helping us move faster, think bigger, and lead with insight, not just output.”
"AI’s impact also extends to how teams handle technical documentation and coding tasks. Many professionals now rely on AI tools to debug code, refine project documents, or generate initial drafts. These AI-generated outputs are later reviewed and fine-tuned by humans—a process often referred to as having a human in the loop—ensuring both speed and quality," she added.
A manager from a software product development firm said, “AI is becoming profoundly integrated across the software development lifecycle—boosting productivity through automated coding, testing, and faster troubleshooting—while also powering customer interactions via intelligent chatbots.”
Arshad Ali, Manager at an MNC, believes that data annotation and AI training have emerged as promising career options for non-technical professionals. “I lost my job at one of the Big Four firms in June 2025,” he shared. “Since then, I’ve been freelancing as a data annotator and AI trainer—writing, rating, and classifying AI prompts. Now, I work barely ten days a month and still earn slightly more than my previous salary.”
Another tech professional managing cloud infrastructure at a Bengaluru firm shared how his company uses AI to monitor work patterns and improve productivity. “This AI-driven monitoring system has actually helped boost overall efficiency,” he said.
Meanwhile, in India’s agricultural heartlands, a quieter but equally transformative revolution is underway. Farmers are increasingly adopting AI-powered drones and sensors to monitor crop health, detect pest infestations, and optimise irrigation schedules. This form of precision farming not only enhances yields but also minimises resource waste.
The use of drones in agriculture has taken off in Karnataka. In Karnataka’s Koppal district, paddy fields are witnessing a new symbol of progress—drones buzzing overhead as tools of technological advancement. In Gangavathi and nearby areas, the use of drones is gradually becoming a common sight across paddy fields.
Karnataka Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and IT & BT, Priyank Kharge, announced the launch of four agriculture drone spraying centres in Kalaburagi district—the first of their kind in the state. Set up at the hobli level in Revoor B, Udagi, Nalwar, and Kamlapur. For this initiative, 34 advanced machines have been procured, which include 16 agriculture drones, 15 battery-operated three-wheelers, and three generators. The initiative will soon be expanded to all 32 hoblis in the district, bringing cutting-edge farming technology to the doorstep of every farmer.
A research paper titled “Drone application: Perspectives, benefits and challenges under Tungabhadra command area of Koppal district” reports that 92 per cent of farmers in the area felt that drone use increased yields by 5-10 per cent in crops, including paddy. Further, the survey reveals that drone technology usage has enhanced their income by five per cent.
“Earlier, we relied heavily on human labour, with costs reaching up to Rs 1,000 per acre and at least three to four workers needed,” said a farmer from Bengaluru. “Now, drones can spray pesticides evenly in just ten minutes, reducing costs by nearly half while boosting efficiency.”
In addition to spraying, drones equipped with multispectral cameras allow farmers to map and monitor crop health, providing more accurate predictions of yields.
The adoption of drone-based services is steadily increasing, supported by government-backed training initiatives under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM). Many farmers, especially women farmers, are also being trained to operate or coordinate drone-based farm management, marking a significant step toward smart and inclusive farming in rural Karnataka.
Drone operators believe that drone-based spraying offers a more precise and efficient solution, reducing chemical usage while minimising environmental impact. Drone spraying delivers the fertilisers in microdroplet form directly onto leaves, ensuring uniform coverage and healthier crops. Drone spraying delivers fertilisers in fine microdroplets directly onto the leaves, ensuring uniform coverage and promoting healthier, more productive crops.
However, some agriculturists have raised concerns about drone use, noting that fertilisers and pesticides are not fully sustainable and may accidentally drift into neighbouring fields, potentially causing harm.
From cloud engineers to cultivators, AI’s influence is unmistakable. As technology continues to evolve, the line between human skill and machine assistance is blurring, creating a new definition of productivity that’s both data-driven and deeply human.