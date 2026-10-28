Free Fire India Launched On Play Store And App Store - Here's How To Download The Game
Garena has rolled out Free Fire India, a standalone, localised battle royale mobile game, available for download on the Play Store and the App Store.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Garena has released Free Fire India, a localised version of a multiplayer battle royale mobile game. It is currently available for download on both the Play Store and the App Store.
Free Fire India: Price
Free Fire India is completely free to download and play. However, the game contains in-app purchases that help players to purchase in-game characters, items, and cash.
Free Fire India: How to download?
Step 1: Open Google Play Store or App Store on your phone.
Step 2: Type Free Fire India in the search bar.
Step 3: Select the official Garena app.
Step 4: Tap the Install or Get button to start downloading the game.
Once the game is downloaded, create an account. If a player is under the age of 18, they may require parental/guardian's consent and mobile number verification before creating an account. After the account is made, players can start playing the battle royale matches.
The launch of the mobile game coincides with Diwali. So, a themed event will run until November 15, 2026, offering a battle royale experience and other modes inspired by Indian culture.
Players can find out more information about this by visiting the official Free Fire India website (ffindia.garenaind.com). Moreover, players are advised to download the game only from the official app store. Refrain from downloading the game through any third-party apps or APKs.
Free Fire India: Data safety features
Free Fire India is developed and published in India by Garena International III, which was Garena International I or Garena International II when the game was named Free Fire.
In the Play Store, Garena has provided information about how the new game collects, shares, and handles users' data. Under the Data safety section, the developer notes that Free Fire India does not share players' data with third-party companies or organisations. It will collect data such as Personal info, App info and performance, Web browsing history, Device or other IDs, App activity, Contacts, and Financial info.
Details are listed below:
|Safety Features
|Details
|Personal info
|Name (Optional)
|Email address (Optional)
|Phone number
|Contacts
|Contact list (Optional)
|Web browsing
|Web browsing history
|Financial info
|Purchase history
|App info and performance
|Crash logs
|Diagnostics
|App activity
|App interactions
|In-app search history
|Other user-generated content and Other actions
|Device or other IDs
|Device or other IDs
|App functionality
|Analytics
|Advertising or marketing
|Fraud prevention
|Security and compliance
|Personalisation