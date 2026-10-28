ETV Bharat / technology

Free Fire India Launched On Play Store And App Store - Here's How To Download The Game

Garena's Free Fire India is available for download on both Play Store. and App Store. ( Image Credit: Free Fire India Official )

Hyderabad: Garena has released Free Fire India, a localised version of a multiplayer battle royale mobile game. It is currently available for download on both the Play Store and the App Store.

Free Fire India is completely free to download and play. However, the game contains in-app purchases that help players to purchase in-game characters, items, and cash.

Once the game is downloaded, create an account. If a player is under the age of 18, they may require parental/guardian's consent and mobile number verification before creating an account. After the account is made, players can start playing the battle royale matches.

The launch of the mobile game coincides with Diwali. So, a themed event will run until November 15, 2026, offering a battle royale experience and other modes inspired by Indian culture.

Players can find out more information about this by visiting the official Free Fire India website (ffindia.garenaind.com). Moreover, players are advised to download the game only from the official app store. Refrain from downloading the game through any third-party apps or APKs.

Free Fire India: Data safety features

Free Fire India is developed and published in India by Garena International III, which was Garena International I or Garena International II when the game was named Free Fire.

In the Play Store, Garena has provided information about how the new game collects, shares, and handles users' data. Under the Data safety section, the developer notes that Free Fire India does not share players' data with third-party companies or organisations. It will collect data such as Personal info, App info and performance, Web browsing history, Device or other IDs, App activity, Contacts, and Financial info.

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