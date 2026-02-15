ETV Bharat / technology

Four Astronauts Of Crew-12 Arrive at International Space Station

Washington: Four astronauts docked at the International Space Station on Saturday for a months-long research mission, replacing a crew forced to return to Earth early over a medical issue.

The US space agency's Crew-12 arrived at the orbiting laboratory after a journey of about 34 hours that started with blastoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. "We have bridged the legacy of humankind's continuous presence in space spanning more than 25 years at this very site," American astronaut Jessica Meir said after docking at the ISS.

"As we look back at Earth from these windows, we are reminded that cooperation is not just possible, it is essential. Up here, there are no borders and hope is universal." Other members of Crew-12 are American Jack Hathaway, French astronaut Sophie Adenot and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

The foursome are replacing Crew-11, which returned to Earth in January a month earlier than planned in the first medical evacuation in the space station's history. The ISS, which orbits 250 miles (400 kilometres) above Earth, has since been staffed by a skeleton crew of three.

NASA declined to disclose any details about the health issue that cut the previous mission short. Crew-12 will be one of the last crews to live aboard the football field-sized space station. Continuously inhabited for the last quarter-century, the aging ISS is scheduled to be pushed into Earth's orbit before crashing into an isolated spot in the Pacific Ocean in 2030.

