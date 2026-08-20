Found Milky Way's Fastest Star: 'S301' Races Black Hole At 25,000 KM Per Second!
Astronomers discovered a cosmic speedster, a star named S301, and its extraordinary journey could help them discover how fast the black hole itself is spinning.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Imagine a star racing through space at 25,000 kilometres every second, looping around a giant black hole at the heart of our galaxy. Astronomers have discovered what they believe is the fastest known star in the Milky Way — and it is taking an extraordinarily close and speedy trip around the giant black hole at the centre of our galaxy.
The star, named S301, is travelling at about 25,000KM/second when it makes its closest approach to the black hole known as Sagittarius A* (pronounced Sagittarius A-star). That is more than 8% of the speed of light.
Sagittarius A* is the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way, about 26,000 light-years from Earth. It has a mass roughly four million times that of the Sun.
To put that into perspective, the cosmic speedster S301 is travelling roughly 100,000 times faster than a commercial passenger aircraft. What makes the discovery even more exciting is the star's unusually close orbit. S301 takes only 8.7 years to complete one journey around Sagittarius A*. At its closest point, it comes to within roughly the distance between Saturn and the Sun.
S301 is so faint and so close to the black hole that ordinary telescopes cannot easily track it. Astronomers used GRAVITY+, a highly sensitive instrument connected to the European Southern Observatory (ESO)'s Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI) in Chile, to follow the star's movement.
A black hole is an object whose gravity is so strong that even light cannot escape once it crosses its boundary.
Astronomers have been watching stars orbit Sagittarius A* for decades.
But S301's extremely close and fast orbit gives scientists an unusual opportunity: It may allow them to measure whether the black hole is spinning and how fast it rotates.
A Cosmic Race Around A Black Hole
According to Einstein's theory of general relativity, a rotating black hole can slightly drag the space and time around it. This effect can influence the paths of objects moving close to the black hole.
Scientists hope that S301's repeated journeys around Sagittarius A* will make this tiny effect easier to detect. “Decades of carefully tracking stars orbiting our galaxy’s central black hole have led to this breakthrough discovery,” Nobel Prize winner Reinhard Genzel of the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics said.
Astronomers hope that continued observations over the next decade could allow them to determine the spin of Sagittarius A* directly. S301 was first spotted in observations made in 2023, using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI) and its GRAVITY instrument.
Researchers have also been able to trace the star's orbital history back to 2017.
A star with a dramatic past?
The discovery has raised another intriguing possibility.
Scientists say stars cannot normally form so close to a supermassive black hole. They therefore suspect that S301 may once have been part of a pair of stars. According to this theory, the two stars came too close to Sagittarius A*.
The black hole's enormous gravitational pull tore the pair apart. S301 remained trapped in an orbit around the black hole, while its companion may have been flung away at such tremendous speed that it could eventually have escaped the Milky Way.
S301 is extremely faint — about two billion times fainter than Betelgeuse, one of the brightest stars visible in the night sky.
Detecting it therefore required extraordinarily powerful astronomical equipment. The astronomers used the VLTI at ESO's Paranal Observatory in Chile, combining the light collected by four eight-metre telescopes. This effectively creates a much larger “virtual telescope”, allowing astronomers to see extremely fine details.
The next major opportunity will come in 2031, when S301 makes another close approach to Sagittarius A*. Continued observations could eventually give scientists enough information to map its orbit with exceptional precision and, potentially, measure the spin of the Milky Way's central black hole.
What Are ESO And GRAVITY+?
The European Southern Observatory (ESO) is an international astronomy organisation that operates some of the world's most powerful ground-based telescopes. Its major observatories are located in Chile's exceptionally dry Atacama Desert.
GRAVITY+ is an upgraded version of the GRAVITY instrument used with ESO's Very Large Telescope Interferometer. It combines light from several large telescopes so astronomers can study extremely faint objects and phenomena close to the black hole at the centre of our galaxy.
In simple terms: Astronomers have found a star making an incredibly fast, close-up lap around the Milky Way's central black hole. By watching this cosmic race for years to come, they may finally be able to find out how fast the black hole itself is spinning.
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