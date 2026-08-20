ETV Bharat / technology

Found Milky Way's Fastest Star: 'S301' Races Black Hole At 25,000 KM Per Second!

View of the centre of the Milky Way ( Special Arrangement (ESO) )

Thiruvananthapuram: Imagine a star racing through space at 25,000 kilometres every second, looping around a giant black hole at the heart of our galaxy. Astronomers have discovered what they believe is the fastest known star in the Milky Way — and it is taking an extraordinarily close and speedy trip around the giant black hole at the centre of our galaxy.

The star, named S301, is travelling at about 25,000KM/second when it makes its closest approach to the black hole known as Sagittarius A* (pronounced Sagittarius A-star). That is more than 8% of the speed of light.

Sagittarius A* is the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way, about 26,000 light-years from Earth. It has a mass roughly four million times that of the Sun.

To put that into perspective, the cosmic speedster S301 is travelling roughly 100,000 times faster than a commercial passenger aircraft. What makes the discovery even more exciting is the star's unusually close orbit. S301 takes only 8.7 years to complete one journey around Sagittarius A*. At its closest point, it comes to within roughly the distance between Saturn and the Sun.

VLTI images of the S301 star orbiting black hole known as Sagittarius A* (Special Arrangement (ESO))

S301 is so faint and so close to the black hole that ordinary telescopes cannot easily track it. Astronomers used GRAVITY+, a highly sensitive instrument connected to the European Southern Observatory (ESO)'s Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI) in Chile, to follow the star's movement.

A black hole is an object whose gravity is so strong that even light cannot escape once it crosses its boundary.

Astronomers have been watching stars orbit Sagittarius A* for decades.

Images of the S301 star orbiting the black hole Sagittarius A* (Special Arrangement (ESO))

But S301's extremely close and fast orbit gives scientists an unusual opportunity: It may allow them to measure whether the black hole is spinning and how fast it rotates.

A Cosmic Race Around A Black Hole

According to Einstein's theory of general relativity, a rotating black hole can slightly drag the space and time around it. This effect can influence the paths of objects moving close to the black hole.