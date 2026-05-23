Forza Horizon 6 Sells Nearly Five Million Copies Within A Week: Report
Forza Horizon 6 has reportedly sold nearly five million copies across Steam and Xbox platforms within days of launch, generating over $325 million in total.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Forza Horizon 6, the latest addition in Microsoft's long-running open-world racing series, was launched on May 15, 2026, for Premium Edition owners. Later, it was available to all players on May 19. According to an analytics firm named Alinea Analytics, the title has sold close to five million copies across Steam and Xbox platforms combined. The game is reported to generate more than $325 million in gross revenue within less than a week of its full release. This is said to make a remarkable commercial milestone, as despite being on sale for only a matter of days, the title has already posted figures that place it among the strongest launches in the franchise's history.
Forza Horizon 6 sold 4.9 million copies on Steam and Xbox combined
The report broke down platform-wise sales performance for the Forza Horizon 6. Steam — a popular digital distribution platform for games — accounted for approximately 2.8 million copies sold, while Xbox platforms, including console, PC, and cloud contributed nearly 2.1 million paid copies. However, when it comes to revenue share, Xbox surpassed, accounting for roughly 51 per cent of total gross income compared to Steam's 49 per cent, suggesting a higher average selling price on Microsoft's ecosystem despite lower overall unit volume.
Over 3 million Additional Players Access the Game Via Xbox Game Pass
The sales figures are further strengthened by Game Pass, mentions Alinea Analytics. More than three million additional players have accessed the game through Microsoft's subscription service on top of the paid Xbox sales, meaning the actual player count is considerably higher than the sales numbers suggest.
The Premium Edition also played a notable role in driving early momentum. Around 1.7 million players are said to have purchased either the Premium Edition or the Game Pass Premium Add-On to gain early access ahead of the general launch on 15 May, indicating strong appetite for premium-tier offerings within the player base.
Forza Horizon 6 is developed by Playground Games and published by Xbox Game Studios. The series has historically performed well across both PC and console audiences, and this latest instalment appears to be continuing that trend with considerable force.