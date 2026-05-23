ETV Bharat / technology

Forza Horizon 6 Sells Nearly Five Million Copies Within A Week: Report

Hyderabad: Forza Horizon 6, the latest addition in Microsoft's long-running open-world racing series, was launched on May 15, 2026, for Premium Edition owners. Later, it was available to all players on May 19. According to an analytics firm named Alinea Analytics, the title has sold close to five million copies across Steam and Xbox platforms combined. The game is reported to generate more than $325 million in gross revenue within less than a week of its full release. This is said to make a remarkable commercial milestone, as despite being on sale for only a matter of days, the title has already posted figures that place it among the strongest launches in the franchise's history.

Forza Horizon 6 sold 4.9 million copies on Steam and Xbox combined

The report broke down platform-wise sales performance for the Forza Horizon 6. Steam — a popular digital distribution platform for games — accounted for approximately 2.8 million copies sold, while Xbox platforms, including console, PC, and cloud contributed nearly 2.1 million paid copies. However, when it comes to revenue share, Xbox surpassed, accounting for roughly 51 per cent of total gross income compared to Steam's 49 per cent, suggesting a higher average selling price on Microsoft's ecosystem despite lower overall unit volume.