Fortnite Returns To Google Play Store In India After Six Years, Alongwith A New Showdown Season
Fortnite is back on the Google Play Store in India for Android users, following Epic Games' landmark legal victory over Google's monopolistic billing practices.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Epic Games' popular battle royale title, Fortnite, has returned to the Google Play Store in India for Android users. The return ends the game’s nearly six-year absence from the app store. The game is now available to download at 314MB. It is worth noting that the return of Fortnite coincides with the launch of a new season named Fortnite Showdown, which is currently live in the game.
Why Fortnite Disappeared From the Play Store
Fortnite was removed from the Play Store on August 13, 2020, when Epic Games introduced its own in-app payment system within the game, bypassing Google Play's billing rules. Google pulled the title from the Play Store, citing policy violations, which led to Epic Games filing a lawsuit alleging the Mountain View-based tech giant was exploiting monopolistic control over Android app distribution and payments to suppress fair competition.
Unlike other developers who accepted limited settlements with Google, Epic Games pursued broader legal reform. In December 2023, a US federal jury ruled in Epic's favour, finding that Google had engaged in monopolistic behaviour. The ruling required Google to allow third-party app stores within the Play Store, remove certain revenue-sharing advantages, and permit developers to direct users to alternative payment methods.
Google appealed the decision, but on 31 July 2025, an appeals court upheld the verdict. The ruling cleared the way for Fortnite and the Epic Games Store to return to the Play Store without prior restrictions.
The game reappeared in the US first, with other markets following over subsequent months. India has now received the title.
Fortnite had also been removed from Apple's App Store during the same period, though it was reinstated for iOS users in May last year.
What is Fortnite?
Fortnite is an online multiplayer game developed by Epic Games, first released in 2017. In the original battle royale mode, the game drops up to 100 players onto a single map, and they compete with each other until one player or team remains, declared as the winner. The game blends third-person shooting with a real-time building mechanic, allowing players to construct structures for defence or tactical advantage mid-fight.
The game receives frequent seasonal updates and content drops, many of which are tied to collaborations with major entertainment franchises. These have helped keep the title relevant and widely popular, particularly among younger audiences.
that fresh map feeling 💕 pic.twitter.com/iuSWc3tNp1— Fortnite (@Fortnite) March 19, 2026
What's New in Fortnite Showdown
The new Fortnite Showdown season introduces fresh content for returning and existing players alike. According to Epic Games, the season will let players challenge rivals, wield new weapons, take part in a storyline conflict between the Foundation and the Ice King, and drive the Battle Bus.