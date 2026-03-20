ETV Bharat / technology

Fortnite Returns To Google Play Store In India After Six Years, Alongwith A New Showdown Season

Hyderabad: Epic Games' popular battle royale title, Fortnite, has returned to the Google Play Store in India for Android users. The return ends the game’s nearly six-year absence from the app store. The game is now available to download at 314MB. It is worth noting that the return of Fortnite coincides with the launch of a new season named Fortnite Showdown, which is currently live in the game.

Why Fortnite Disappeared From the Play Store

Fortnite was removed from the Play Store on August 13, 2020, when Epic Games introduced its own in-app payment system within the game, bypassing Google Play's billing rules. Google pulled the title from the Play Store, citing policy violations, which led to Epic Games filing a lawsuit alleging the Mountain View-based tech giant was exploiting monopolistic control over Android app distribution and payments to suppress fair competition.

Unlike other developers who accepted limited settlements with Google, Epic Games pursued broader legal reform. In December 2023, a US federal jury ruled in Epic's favour, finding that Google had engaged in monopolistic behaviour. The ruling required Google to allow third-party app stores within the Play Store, remove certain revenue-sharing advantages, and permit developers to direct users to alternative payment methods.

Google appealed the decision, but on 31 July 2025, an appeals court upheld the verdict. The ruling cleared the way for Fortnite and the Epic Games Store to return to the Play Store without prior restrictions.