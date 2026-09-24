ETV Bharat / technology

Emirates Group To Launch Airport Robots For Check-In And Baggage Handling By 2027

Hyderabad: Emirates Group has revealed plans to launch a new generation of airport robots capable of checking in passengers and handling their baggage automatically. The announcement was made by Keena Hamza, Vice President of Innovation and New Technologies at the Emirates Group, during the fourth edition of ForsaTEK 2026, the group's annual innovation event, held on September 21 and 22, 2026.

Hamza said the new robot builds on the success of an earlier prototype named Sara, which uses facial recognition and passport scanning to complete check-in procedures.

Features of the robot

The upcoming robot will go further compared to Sara. According to Hamza, the new robot will recognise a traveller as they arrive, scan their face, take their suitcase, weigh it, and automatically attach the correct baggage tag, all without any manual steps. This means passengers could eventually complete check-in and baggage handling smoothly, without needing to queue at multiple counters or wait for staff assistance.

When will the robot be deployed?

The robot is expected to be officially showcased and launched during the first quarter of 2027, as part of Emirates Group's wider push into advanced technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the travel experience.

Where is this robot being developed?

The development of the upcoming robot is being carried out through a dedicated robotics laboratory set up by Emirates Group to expand automation and improve efficiency across its operations. Hamza noted that this technology is not limited to passengers alone, with automation also being applied to cargo handling, logistics, and wider operational processes.