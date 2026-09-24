Emirates Group To Launch Airport Robots For Check-In And Baggage Handling By 2027
Emirates Group is developing a new robot to check in passengers and handle luggage automatically using facial recognition, set to launch in early 2027.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Emirates Group has revealed plans to launch a new generation of airport robots capable of checking in passengers and handling their baggage automatically. The announcement was made by Keena Hamza, Vice President of Innovation and New Technologies at the Emirates Group, during the fourth edition of ForsaTEK 2026, the group's annual innovation event, held on September 21 and 22, 2026.
Hamza said the new robot builds on the success of an earlier prototype named Sara, which uses facial recognition and passport scanning to complete check-in procedures.
Features of the robot
The upcoming robot will go further compared to Sara. According to Hamza, the new robot will recognise a traveller as they arrive, scan their face, take their suitcase, weigh it, and automatically attach the correct baggage tag, all without any manual steps. This means passengers could eventually complete check-in and baggage handling smoothly, without needing to queue at multiple counters or wait for staff assistance.
When will the robot be deployed?
The robot is expected to be officially showcased and launched during the first quarter of 2027, as part of Emirates Group's wider push into advanced technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the travel experience.
Where is this robot being developed?
The development of the upcoming robot is being carried out through a dedicated robotics laboratory set up by Emirates Group to expand automation and improve efficiency across its operations. Hamza noted that this technology is not limited to passengers alone, with automation also being applied to cargo handling, logistics, and wider operational processes.
Beyond robotics, AI is expected to play a bigger role in making services more personal for travellers. Hamza explained that AI is being used to better understand individual passenger preferences, including their food and drink choices. With access to large amounts of passenger data, Emirates aims to anticipate travellers' needs in the coming years, making services more proactive so passengers need to ask for less themselves.
Emirates Group's technology investments
The announcement comes as Emirates reports record financial results for the year ending March 31, 2026. Group revenue reached $40.1 billion, or AED 150.5 billion, marking a 3 per cent increase, while profit before tax stood at $6.6 billion or AED 24.4 billion. Cash assets rose to $16.2 billion, or AED 59.6 billion. Emirates airline alone generated $345.7 billion or AED 130.9 billion in revenue during the same period. The group's investment in aircraft, facilities, equipment, and technology reached $4.9 billion or AED 17.9 billion, over the 2025 to 2026 financial year.
Hamza added that Emirates Group continues to expand its use of robotics, AI, and biometric technologies with a focus on the value these tools bring to travellers, staff, and daily operations. He revealed that the group had presented a new model the previous day for inspecting aircraft engine parts using drones, describing Emirates as the first organisation in the region to do so.
He also noted that automation has advanced significantly in the shipping sector, with pallet dimension measurements now fully automated.
According to Hamza, Emirates Group has introduced numerous technical initiatives over the past three years, with some ideas that began as early discussions two years ago now forming part of everyday operations.
He said the long-term goal is to make services more proactive and personalised, allowing systems to anticipate passenger needs based on past preferences, reducing the need for travellers to make requests themselves.