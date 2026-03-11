ETV Bharat / technology

Flying Over Traffic: The e200X Paves The Way For India's Air Taxi Era

From Rooftops to the Sky: The Vision Behind India's First Air Taxi

To support aircraft development, the ePlane has established India’s largest integrated eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) prototyping and testing facility at the IIT Madras Discovery Campus in Thaiyur. Spread across 60,000 square feet, the facility enables end-to-end aircraft development, including:

Another innovation is the company’s proprietary Synergistic Lift technology, which improves energy efficiency by around 35 per cent compared with conventional designs. Combined with electric propulsion, the aircraft enables zero-emission urban transport. Beyond passenger mobility, the aircraft could support cargo delivery, emergency, response and medical transport.

The e200X is being developed using advanced simulation tools powered by NVIDIA’s Omniverse platform, allowing engineers to simulate flight conditions, sensor responses and aerodynamics virtually before flight testing. Engineered with urban density in mind, the e200X features a compact footprint of approximately 8 metres by 10 metres. This would eventually enable rooftop-to-rooftop operations in crowded city environments where vertiports are established

The company is working with real estate developers and technology parks to transform these helipads into operational vertiports. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already outlined regulatory pathways that allow such conversions. As urban air mobility expands, vertiports are also expected to be integrated into new building designs.

Indian cities already possess significant rooftop aviation infrastructure that can support the future air taxi network. Since 2014, building regulations have required structures taller than 18 storeys to include helipads for emergency evacuation. As a result, cities like Bengaluru alone have around 90 helipads, though only three are currently operational or certified. These underutilised spaces could be converted into vertiports, specialised landing hubs for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

The e200X is designed specifically for short urban trips where road congestion significantly increases travel time. The aircraft will initially operate as a three-seater configuration with one pilot and two passengers. This aligns with urban travel patterns where most trips involve only one or two passengers. The company plans to introduce the aircraft in stages. The first deployment will focus on an air ambulance variant, enabling rapid patient transport between hospitals. Passenger air taxi services and cargo operations will follow as the network expands.

A 2023 Frost & Sullivan study estimated potential demand in India at approximately 200 million air-taxi trips per month. Meeting that demand would require nearly 200,000 aircraft, far beyond what the industry is expected to produce by 2030. The numbers highlight the enormous market opportunity. Global developers such as Archer and SkyDrive are also eyeing India, signalling growing international interest in the country’s emerging air-taxi market.

Bengaluru: India’s ambitions in Urban Air Mobility (UAM) are gaining momentum as a Chennai-based deep-tech startup, The ePlane Company , is advancing development of the country’s first electric air taxi, the e200X, aimed at bringing electric air taxis to Indian skies.

Building an Aviation Ecosystem

Incubated at IIT Madras Incubation Cell, The ePlane Company combines Indian engineering expertise with global technology partnerships. Key collaborators include Amazon Web Services (cloud infrastructure), Dassault Systèmes (design tools), Ansys (simulation), NVIDIA (AI computing and digital twin development), Sona Comstar (gearboxes), and HENSOLDT Avionics.

Using NVIDIA Omniverse, the company is creating a digital twin of its e200X aircraft to validate flight physics, test autonomy algorithms, simulate extreme conditions, and conduct virtual flight tests. NVIDIA IGX will serve as the onboard computing platform, enabling advanced sensor data processing and decision-making.

e200X Air Taxi: Inside India’s Push for Urban Air Mobility (The ePlane Company)

Meanwhile, HENSOLDT Avionics equips the e200X with mission-management and situational-awareness systems—serving as the aircraft’s digital brain for precise navigation, enhanced vision, and secure connectivity.

Combining Helicopter and Airplane Capabilities: In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Vishnu Ramakrishnan, Senior Vice President at The ePlane Co, explained that the e200X combines features of both helicopters and airplanes. Traditional rotorcraft, such as helicopters, enable vertical take-off and landing, while fixed-wing aircraft offer efficient cruising. The e200X merges these capabilities. It can take off and land vertically like a helicopter, eliminating the need for runways, and then cruise efficiently like a conventional airplane once airborne. This hybrid capability is central to the air taxi concept.

Flying Cost in the City: Urban air mobility is designed primarily for short on-demand trips. Ramakrishnan remarked that most urban journeys involve around 1 - 1.4 passengers per trip, and ride-hailing services such as Uber or Ola report that 60–70 per cent of trips carry only a single passenger. Operating costs for the e200X are expected to be two to three times that of a typical ride-hailing trip. As the network grows and production scales up, costs could drop to about Rs 85 per kilometre for a passenger.

Aspect Highlights Urban Air Mobility Purpose Designed for short, on-demand trips. Passenger Trends Average 1–1.4 passengers per trip; 60–70% of ride-hailing trips carry a single passenger. Operating Costs (e200X) Initially 2–3 times higher than typical ride-hailing trips. Projected Cost Reduction With network growth and production scale, costs could drop to ~Rs 85 per km per passenger.

Battery systems remain the most expensive component in electric aviation. As battery technology improves and manufacturing volumes increase, operating costs are expected to decline further, eventually making the service more affordable at scale, he emphasised.

Air Ambulance Rollout: The first operational deployment will focus on air ambulance services. Ramakrishnan explained that currently, India’s air ambulance infrastructure remains limited, with most services operating only in Mumbai and Delhi and a few in Hyderabad. Many large cities, including Bengaluru, lack widespread emergency aerial medical transport. He further said that the company has secured an anchor customer that already operates helicopters and works closely with several state governments. An agreement signed includes plans to deploy one air ambulance per district, which could significantly expand emergency medical transport across the country.

From Prototype to Certification: Testing, Technology, and the Road to 2027

India has begun creating a regulatory framework for electric aviation. In December 2024, the DGCA released a certification framework for eVTOL aircraft, along with regulations for vertiports and pilot qualifications. The ePlane company received Design Organisation Approval (DOA) from the DGCA in 2023, becoming the first organisation in India authorised to design a fully electric aircraft.

The team has been developing the technology since 2019. Initial prototypes included a 2-metre wingspan model used to validate airframe design and flight control systems. In 2023, a 3-metre subscale aircraft successfully validated key subsystems. The company is now assembling the full-scale prototype, which will soon begin ground testing as part of the certification process with the DGCA.

e200X Air Taxi: Inside India’s Push for Urban Air Mobility (The ePlane Company)

Ramakrishnan said most aerodynamics and aircraft design are developed in-house by a team of about 150–170 engineers, including experts from Airbus, Boeing, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, National Aerospace Laboratories, and Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Core systems such as aerodynamics, control laws and propellers are designed internally, while motors and cells are sourced externally and integrated into an in-house powertrain and battery system. Since no off-the-shelf battery packs exist for electric aviation, the company is also developing its own aerospace-grade battery packs, with externally sourced cells but in-house design and integration. These systems are currently undergoing qualification tests that simulate full flight conditions. While avionics are sourced from established suppliers, the aircraft’s control system is being built from scratch for its architecture.

Aspect Highlights Regulatory Milestones DGCA released eVTOL certification framework (Dec 2024); regulations for vertiports & pilot qualifications. ePlane received DOA in 2023, first in India to design fully electric aircraft. Prototype Development Work began in 2019. 2m wingspan prototype validated airframe & controls. 3m subscale aircraft (2023) validated subsystems. Full-scale prototype now assembling for DGCA ground testing. Team Expertise 150–170 engineers, including veterans from Airbus, Boeing, HAL, NAL, DRDO. Core Systems Aerodynamics, control laws, propellers designed in-house. Motors & cells sourced externally, integrated into custom powertrain & aerospace-grade battery packs. Avionics sourced; control system built from scratch. Aircraft Specs (e200X) Range: 100–110 km per charge. Typical urban trips: 8–30 km. Air taxi flights A 30 km trip will typically last 10–11 minutes Flight Testing Programme Wing Commander Unni Pillai onboarded as Flight Test Director. Ground tests → tethered tests → full flight programme with prototypes. Commercial Timeline Limited commercial trials planned by late 2027; early deployments expected Q4 2027.

He further noted that the e200X is designed for a range of about 100–110 km per charge, though most urban trips are expected to be around 30 km, with many falling in the 8–20 km range. Its proprietary Synergy airframe design claims to improve efficiency, allowing multiple trips per charge and helping keep operating costs low. As battery technology improves, the aircraft can be upgraded with higher-performance cells, potentially increasing range and efficiency.

To strengthen its flight-testing programme, the ePlane recently onboarded Wing Commander Unni Pillai, former Chief Test Pilot at HAL, as its Flight Test Director. Ground tests will simulate aerodynamic loads on the aircraft structure before moving to tether tests, where the aircraft performs controlled flight operations while secured to the ground. These tests will eventually lead to a full flight-test programme with additional prototypes. The ePlane aims to begin limited commercial trials by late 2027, with early deployments expected in the last quarter of 2027, stated Ramakrishnan.

“Our aim is to channel India’s engineering talent into building an air-taxi programme from India,” said Ramakrishnan, adding that the company is also exploring global certification and expansion into markets like the Middle East and Southeast Asia. As urban air taxi networks expand, airspace management will become critical. The company is working with regulators and industry partners to develop integrated air traffic management systems capable of handling both drones and eVTOL aircraft.

A regulatory framework for urban airspace operations is expected within the next six to eight months. Air taxi flights will typically last 10–11 minutes for a 30-kilometre trip. While the number of flights may be high, the short duration means they can be managed efficiently within future urban air traffic systems, Ramakrishnan concluded.