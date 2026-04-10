ETV Bharat / technology

Flying Flea C6 | Royal Enfield Launches Its First Electric Motorcycle In India: Price, Range, Top Speed

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield has entered the EV segment with the launch of its first-ever electric motorcycle—Flying Flea C6. The two-wheeler is priced at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and also has a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option that brings the price down to Rs 1.99 lakh.

The bookings of the vehicle are now open, with deliveries set to commence by the end of May. The rollout of the motorcycle will start in Bengaluru from the first Flying Flea store in Jayanagar, followed by a phased expansion to the rest of the country.

Royal Enfield Launches First Electric Motorcycle: Flying Flea C6 (Royal Enfield Flying Flea)

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Range, Powertrain, Battery, and Charging

The Flying Flea C6 is equipped with a 3.91 kWh battery pack and claims to offer 154 km (IDC) range. It sports an on-board charger with an electronically locked cable, which is said to offer around 1 per cent of charge per minute. Royal Enfield claims that the motorcycle can go from a 20 per cent charge to 80 per cent in just 65 minutes.