Flying Flea C6 | Royal Enfield Launches Its First Electric Motorcycle In India: Price, Range, Top Speed
Royal Enfield has launched its first electric motorcycle, Flying Flea C6, offering 154 km range and fast charging for Rs 2.79 lakh.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Royal Enfield has entered the EV segment with the launch of its first-ever electric motorcycle—Flying Flea C6. The two-wheeler is priced at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and also has a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option that brings the price down to Rs 1.99 lakh.
The bookings of the vehicle are now open, with deliveries set to commence by the end of May. The rollout of the motorcycle will start in Bengaluru from the first Flying Flea store in Jayanagar, followed by a phased expansion to the rest of the country.
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Range, Powertrain, Battery, and Charging
The Flying Flea C6 is equipped with a 3.91 kWh battery pack and claims to offer 154 km (IDC) range. It sports an on-board charger with an electronically locked cable, which is said to offer around 1 per cent of charge per minute. Royal Enfield claims that the motorcycle can go from a 20 per cent charge to 80 per cent in just 65 minutes.
Powered by a 15.4 kW electric motor (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor), the Flying Flea C6 is said to accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 3.7 seconds and can reach a top speed of 115 kmph. The air-cooled motor produces 40 Nm of max torque and supports a 2-stage belt drive.
|Specification
|Details
|Battery Pack
|3.91 kWh
|Range (IDC)
|154 km
|Charging
|~1% per minute (20% → 80% in 65 minutes)
|Motor Type
|15.4 kW PMSM
|Acceleration
|0–60 kmph in 3.7 seconds
|Top Speed
|115 kmph
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Design, Chassis, Features, and More
Inspired by the original Flying Flea, the new electric Flying Flea C6 adopts a compact style and features an exposed frame, girder-type twin front suspension, a floating seat, and a detachable pillion seat. It features a mono shock internal floating piston at the rear.
As evident from the pictures, the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 is a small motorcycle. It features 2089 mm in length with 1366 mm of wheelbase. It has a height of 1122 mm, with seat height measuring just 823 mm and a ground clearance of 207 mm. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is 124 kg.
The C6 is loaded with an extensive array of features, which include all-LED lighting, onboard navigation, USB-C PD charging (27W), wireless phone charging (15W Qi compatible), and a 3.5-inch colour TFT module instrument with a capacitive touch cluster. It sports disk brake systems at both front and rear, along with dual-channel ABS with three sensitivity options and switchable rear ABS. The vehicle also features traction control and ride modes like Sport and Individual.