ETV Bharat / technology

Flipkart Launches Pay Later Service In Partnership With PayU Finance To Boost Credit Access

The e-commerce platform says that the Flipkart Pay Later service is suited for both high-frequency, lower-value transactions across Flipkart Minutes, fashion, home, beauty and general merchandise. It also provides credit services for larger purchases where structured repayment can make buying easier.

Flipkart Pay Later provides customers three ways to repay their credit, which includes Pay Later, Pay in 3, and EMI plans. The Pay Later option offers up to 30 days for everyday purchases, the Pay in 3 option splits the credit cost across three instalments, and the EMI plans ranging from 3 to 12 months, are suited for higher-value categories such as mobiles, electronics, appliances and furniture.

Hyderabad: Flipkart, in partnership with PayU Finance, has launched Flipkart Pay Later, a new credit offering that provides customers with flexible repayment options built directly into the checkout process. The service is available across Flipkart, Myntra and Flipkart Minutes. Flipkart says that launch of Pay Later marks the next step in the efforts of PayU Finance and Flipkart Finance's to build a digital credit system designed around Indian shopping habits.

Flipkart noted that PayU Finance is the first lending partner in the credit programme, with plans to bring on additional financial institutions as the programme expands. PayU Finance acts as the licensed lender, while Flipkart Finance manages customer relationships and credit intelligence, combining commerce data with lending expertise to enable faster and more accurate credit decisions.

Vishal Ahuja, Executive Director of Flipkart Finance, in this ocassion said, "Affordability remains the core driver of how millions in India engage with digital commerce. For these consumers, aspiration has never been a constraint, access has. As pioneers of easy financing, with Flipkart Pay Later, we are putting a decade of commerce signals to work, building an underwriting model that sees these customers clearly and extends them credit at the moment it matters the most. This is not a payment feature. It is an important step in building a financial services capability that we believe will fundamentally change who gets to participate in India's digital economy."

Deepak Mendiratta, CEO of PayU Finance, said, "As digital commerce continues to evolve, the need for responsible and accessible credit has never been greater. Through our partnership with Flipkart Finance, we are combining technology, data-driven underwriting, and strong risk management to deliver seamless credit experiences at scale. Flipkart Pay Later is another step towards expanding financial inclusion while powering the next phase of India's digital commerce growth."

How credit decisions are made?

Flipkart says that the credit decisions behind its Pay Later programme are based on Flipkart Finance's commerce intelligence, including transaction history, purchase patterns and platform behaviour. The credit offering combines PayU Finance's lending and risk management capabilities and inputs from its financial institution partners. The companies say that customer credit exposure is assessed using multiple data sources to ensure credit is extended responsibly and without over-leveraging customers.